The heart behind the chapter

In this article, we spoke with AYF-YOARF Junior Advisor U. Juliet Hagobian of the New York “Hyortik” Chapter. Through her years of mentorship and leadership, she has worked closely with AYF Juniors, helping shape their growth and involvement. Her perspective offers meaningful insight into the guidance, responsibility and dedication that support the development of our Junior members.

Juliet Hagobian has been an active member of the AYF-YOARF for 13 years, dedicating much of her time to strengthening her chapter and mentoring younger members. She previously served as chair of the New York “Hyortik” Chapter (2024), treasurer (2023) and secretary (2022), in addition to contributing through various committee roles. Juliet graduated from Boston University in 2023 and is currently pursuing her master’s degree in clinical nutrition at New York University, with an anticipated graduation in 2026. She plans to become a registered dietitian, combining her passion for health, service and community in her professional career.

You’ve served as an AYF Junior Advisor for two years. How would you describe your role, and how has your approach to mentoring Juniors evolved over time?

Over time, the Juniors have grown to become my friends, which has been the main motivation for my involvement. Rather than shying away from responsibility, I view it as an opportunity to grow alongside our Juniors as the AYF-YOARF evolves.

Continuing to embody the AYF spirit offers far more than just leadership roles. It fosters lifelong skills, a close-knit community and a shared sense of purpose. This past year, I sought anonymous feedback from the 2025 Junior “Hyortik” executive to guide the 2026 year ahead. I believe hearing different perspectives and feedback is valuable. With this in mind, I asked the following questions:

“Was being on Junior Exec doable?” “Did you feel exec roles were clearly defined and that you had a good understanding of your role?” “If roles were not clearly outlined, what could the Junior Advisor do to better communicate them?” “Did you feel supported by your Junior Advisor?” “In what ways could a Junior Advisor be more supportive?” “Do you think we met enough as an executive?” “What was your favorite part about being on exec?” “What was your least favorite part about being on exec?” “What’s a takeaway you’d tell other members about your experience being on exec?”

My main findings were 1) Juniors felt their roles were clearly defined and 2) Juniors felt supported by their advisor. Some of their favorite parts of being on exec were leading or organizing meetings, creating slideshows and meeting in-person with our CJC representative, U. Christiane. Now I know these are areas to focus on more for 2026.

Another responsibility Junior Exec had was texting members regarding attendance, which occasionally led to discouragement when they didn’t receive responses. To address this, I plan to take responsibility for direct communication with all Juniors and parents while also changing our communication platform. This aligns with my goal of making each Juniors’ experience as enjoyable, supportive and encouraging as possible.

From your experience, what are some of the biggest changes or patterns you’ve noticed in AYF Juniors over the years?

One of the biggest changes I’ve noticed is the cyclical nature of Junior membership. This highlights the need for ongoing and unique ideas for recruitment and outreach. Most importantly, building trust and rapport with the upcoming generation, along with their parents, is critical. All of our current Juniors play a larger role in recruitment efforts than they often realize.

Another challenge I’ve observed is the “art” of tailoring our educationals to ensure they engage and resonate with Juniors of all ages. I’ve learned that we do not always need to act like the “experts” in every topic we present. Making a conscious effort to invite guest speakers or local ARF members is important and something we should work toward not just locally, but regionally.

What has been the most rewarding part of guiding AYF Juniors, and what moments have made you especially proud of their growth?

One of the most rewarding aspects of guiding AYF Juniors has been building close relationships with the younger generation and seeing my younger cousin U. Nicole join. Reflecting on my own time as an AYF Junior, I recognize that we did not always have consistent support from an advisor. I now see how impactful that consistency can be in shaping members’ long-term involvement and commitment to the AYF-YOARF. Watching them discover their strengths, tap into their interests and grow in confidence through these experiences makes me proud.

As an advisor, how do you help Juniors develop confidence, responsibility, and a strong sense of Armenian identity through their chapter involvement?

I’ve realized that building confidence looks different for every member and is not instantaneous. It means pushing members just outside their comfort zone while reassuring them that they are capable. There’s nothing better than watching Juniors grow into their roles, take on responsibilities and feel proud of what they accomplished. It’s important to emphasize that there iss no “right” or “wrong,” but what matters is creating a space for open conversations. Rather than silencing the ideas of members, advisors must reframe them and encourage collaboration.

Responsibility looks different at each age, but all members can and should develop a sense of accountability as AYF members. Generally speaking, emphasizing organizational and planning skills helps build that sense of responsibility. At times, I may set high expectations for members, but it is always with the intention of helping Juniors understand that responsibility is not just a title but an active commitment.

A strong sense of Armenian identity is cultivated by fostering a welcoming local community and helping Juniors understand how their individual roles affect the organization a whole. This sense of identity is reinforced through local and regional participation, connection to our church community, giving back, active engagement in educationals and using the resources available to us. By encouraging involvement and ensuring access to AYF programs,

Juniors begin to see their identity not only as individuals but as responsible members of the diaspora.

What do you believe is the most important value or message today’s AYF Juniors should carry forward for our Armenian community in the Eastern Region?

Understanding what the AYF-YOARF is, its mission and why we belong as members is essential. It is not simply another organization but a movement rooted in advocacy, identity and responsibility to our Armenian community. Juniors should be reminded that their membership carries a purpose and a commitment to advancing the Armenian cause. This also coincides with having a strong understanding of our history and Hai Tahd.

Can you share an initiative, event or project led by AYF Juniors in your chapter that stood out to you as especially impactful or meaningful?

One meaningful experience was hosting Junior Winter Olympics (JWO) in 2024, as it marked one of few times New York Juniors hosted a regional event. It was rewarding to see our Juniors witness firsthand how our chapter could come together to successfully organize and execute the event. The experience fostered a sense of pride, teamwork and motivation among them to represent the “Hyortik” chapter with confidence. That momentum has carried forward, and we are excited to host again in March 2026!

Looking ahead, what are your hopes for the future of the AYF Juniors, and how do you envision their role shaping the Armenian community in the coming years?

My hope is that Juniors come to understand that what they invest in the organization is exactly what they gain from it. I want them to recognize that the AYF-YOARF is more than an organization that simply hosts events. Rather it is a legacy and a lifelong network that supports them at every stage. This experience applies locally, regionally and beyond, offering connections and memories they will carry with them forever. While there is no singular AYF-YOARF experience within the diaspora, it is the responsibility of Junior Advisors to help guide that journey.

CJC extends its sincere gratitude to U. Juliet for her dedication and commitment as an AYF Junior Advisor. The role of an advisor carries unique responsibilities within our Eastern Region, requiring patience, leadership and a deep investment in the growth of our youth. Through her guidance, mentorship and intentional support, she continues to strengthen our Juniors’ leadership skills and help shape the next confident, capable generation of the AYF-YOARF.