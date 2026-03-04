Second “Armenian Students for Artsakh” research competition concludes

On Feb. 18, 2026, in Yerevan, the final event of the 2025–2026 academic year, marking the second edition of the “Armenian Students for Artsakh” research competition initiated by the ARF Bureau Youth Office, took place.

Among those present were members of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia and the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh; representatives of the ARF Bureau, the ARF Supreme Body of Armenia, the ARF Artsakh Central Committee and the ARF Yerevan City Committee; as well as participating students, advisers and members of the ARF student and youth unions of Armenia and Artsakh.

This year’s program sponsor was the Committee for the Protection of the Fundamental Rights of the People of Artsakh, mandated by the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh. The central theme of the competition was the right of return of the Armenian population of Artsakh.

The event was moderated and opened with welcoming remarks by ungerouhi Tatev Ter-Martirosyan, a member of the ARF NAOM Board, who outlined the importance and objective of the program: “to consolidate the professional potential of Armenian students and place it in the service of the Armenian Cause in general and the Artsakh issue in particular.”

On behalf of the ARF Bureau Youth Office, its head, ungerouhi Tsoghig Ashekian, addressed the audience, emphasizing the positive contributions of Armenian students throughout the history of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, describing them as both its nurturing artery and a force capable of generating necessary change.



She summarized the five subthemes of the research focus as follows:

International law and practice: Adopting substantiated positions on the international stage to support efforts to realize the return of the Armenians of Artsakh through international law.

Conditions for return: Under what conditions can return become full and genuine?

Roles of stakeholders: What responsibilities do the authorities of Artsakh, the Republic of Armenia and international actors bear regarding return?

Preservation of Armenian identity in Artsakh: How should safeguarding tangible and intangible cultural heritage be advanced within the framework of return?

Azerbaijan’s position and our countersteps: The main precondition on the path toward realizing the right of return to Artsakh.

Ashekian expressed gratitude to expert advisers from Armenia and various diaspora communities who willingly participated in the program and contributed to its success. She also thanked the students for their dedication and perseverance, which were commendable. Research papers were submitted by 13 students and two student groups from Armenia, Artsakh, the United States, Iran, Syria, Russia, France, Georgia and Turkey.

During the event, the five top prize winners shared their experiences, some in person and others through video messages. Advisers also offered feedback on the students’ work.

The first prize was awarded to Stella Pashyan of the United States, a second-year political science student at the University of Illinois Chicago. Her research was titled “The Right of Return: The Indigenous People of Nagorno-Karabakh – the Armenians of Artsakh.” Her adviser was Dr. Kevork Hagopjian, a lawyer and international law expert and member of the board of directors of the Armenian Legal Center.

In a video message, Dr. Hagopjian addressed the strategic importance of the program and its mission to keep the Artsakh issue on the agenda. He said that through Armenian students, scholarly and public literature dedicated to Artsakh is being enriched with new research.

The second prize winners were Liana Pohanian of France and Sofia Aydinyan of Russia. Pohanian is a first-year political science student at Sciences Po in Paris. Her research was titled “What Hinders the Implementation of the Right of Return of Persons Displaced from Artsakh Despite Guarantees Provided by International Law?” Her adviser was Dr. Philippe Raffi Kalfayan, an international law expert, legal consultant, researcher and lecturer at Panthéon-Assas University in Paris.

Aydinyan is a student at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO). Her research was titled “A Comparative Analysis of Precedents in the Implementation of the Right of Return of Forcibly Displaced Persons and Lessons to Be Drawn: The Specificities of the Artsakh Armenians’ Case.” Her adviser was Karnig Kerkonian, a lawyer and international law expert.

In a video message, Dr. Kalfayan addressed the current state of international law, stating: “International law is being seriously challenged in today’s international relations, where economic and military power prevail over the force of law. But one day — sooner or later — law will prevail again. The analyses prepared within the framework of this competition contribute to the development of strategic thinking related to the Armenian Cause and, in particular, to the rights of the Armenians of Artsakh.”

In a video message, Kerkonian said: “We do not choose our role in history, but as Armenians we have an obligation to work toward the success and implementation of our just cause. This is what we have done throughout our history, and this is what we will continue to do — with the support, guidance and leadership of the brilliant young minds we have come to know within the framework of the ARF Youth Office’s program.”

The third prize winners were sisters Vika and Erika Kafyan of Armenia, who competed as a team, and Tigran Arakelyan of Georgia. Vika and Erika are students at the Armenian State University of Economics. Their research was titled “The Importance and Practical Possibilities of Preserving Artsakh’s Historical and Cultural Heritage Within the Framework of the Right of Return.” Their adviser was Lernik Hovhannisyan, former minister of culture, youth and tourism of the Republic of Artsakh. Arakelyan is an international relations student at Yerevan State University. His research was titled “International Preconditions Necessary for the Realization of the Right of Return of the Armenians of Artsakh.” His adviser was Dr. Gevorg Ghukasyan, program director at the ARF Central Office and program coordinator for the Armenian Cause.

In his remarks, Hovhannisyan said: “In today’s conditions, speaking about Artsakh has already become an act of heroism. It is very encouraging that the younger generation is actively participating in this program for the second time. Thanks to our efforts, the right of return and the preservation of our cultural heritage will become a reality.”

As an adviser and member of the jury, unger Gevorg Ghukasyan said the enemy’s current campaign against Armenian identity is aimed at depriving Armenians of awareness of their rights, whereas programs such as “Armenian Students for Artsakh” seek to demonstrate what those rights are and how they are perceived internationally. He praised the submissions and said that beyond establishing a theoretical foundation, it was evident the right of return is enshrined in numerous international documents and enjoys international recognition, as reflected in positions adopted by the United Nations and various countries.

Members of the jury included Shahan Kandaharian, editor-in-chief of the Beirut-based daily Aztag; Dr. Gevorg Ghukasyan, ARF Central Office program coordinator for the Armenian Cause; and Gegham Stepanyan, human rights defender of the Republic of Artsakh.



In his remarks, Stepanyan said that when Armenian authorities refrain from speaking about the rights of the Armenians of Artsakh, that responsibility must be assumed by Armenian students, scholars, activists and journalists in the homeland and the diaspora. He added that such work is essential in shaping opinion within academic circles and among foreign publics. Stepanyan also noted the symbolic coincidence that the first three prize winners were from the United States, France and Russia — countries that serve as co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group — indicating where advocacy efforts could be focused.

Words of encouragement were delivered to the participating students by Vahram Balayan, chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh. He reaffirmed the need for continued discussion of the Artsakh issue and emphasized the importance of further studies related to Artsakh, stressing that such work should be ongoing and heard by the international community.



At the conclusion of the event, remarks were delivered by ARF Bureau member and head of youth affairs Unger Hovsep Der Kevorkian. Congratulating the students and expressing gratitude to the advisers, he summarized the spirit of the day with three key points: first, faith — especially in difficult times when there is a deliberate attempt to weaken the Armenian people’s belief in their own strength; second, planning and implementing practical steps; and third, maintaining the spirit of struggle, as the scope of the work requires full mobilization and unwavering dedication.

At the end of the event, all participating students were presented with copies of the book “Proceedings of the Conference on the Genocide Committed against Artsakh, 2024,” donated by the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia.

Among the program’s future objectives is making the winning works available to influential institutions engaged in pro-Armenian initiatives for practical use. Organizers said further work will be carried out with the authors so their studies are published in academic or other journals and made accessible to the public.

Through this project, the ARF Bureau Youth Office reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the program and mobilizing Armenian students in support of pro-Armenian initiatives, particularly efforts related to the realization of the right of return and the right to self-determination of the Armenians of Artsakh.

Feb. 18, 2026

Yerevan

All photos courtesy of the ARF Bureau Youth Office.