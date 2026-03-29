AEBU scholarship program open for 2026-2027 applications

PASADENA, Calif.—The Armenian Educational Benevolent Union (AEBU) Scholarship Fund Committee is pleased to announce the opening of the 2026–2027 AEBU Scholarship Program application period. Beginning April 1, 2026, eligible undergraduate students are encouraged to apply for this valuable educational opportunity.

Scholarships of up to $2,000 will be awarded to deserving students who meet the following criteria:

Be of Armenian descent

Be enrolled full-time at an accredited four-year U.S. university

Maintain a minimum GPA of 3.5

Demonstrate active involvement in community service

Completed applications must be submitted no later than June 30, 2026 at https://aebu.org/our-programs/scholarship/

Mailed submissions should be sent to:

AEBU Scholarship Committee

1060 N. Allen Ave.

Pasadena, CA 91104

All mailed applications must be postmarked by the deadline. For assistance or questions, please contact the committee at (626) 344-7321.

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Scholarship recipients will be notified by July 31, 2026, and an awards ceremony honoring recipients will be held on August 23, 2026.

Founded in 1969, the Armenian Educational Benevolent Union continues its longstanding commitment to education by providing scholarships and supporting community service initiatives. Established to empower individuals through educational support, AEBU remains dedicated to creating opportunities for academic excellence within the Armenian community.

For more information, please visit https://aebu.org/.