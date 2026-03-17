Providence AYF “Varantian” Chapter hosts annual V-Ball bringing together members and community

More than 240 members of the Rhode Island Armenian community gathered Jan. 31 for the annual Providence V-Ball, an enduring tradition honoring the achievements of the Providence “Varantian” Chapter. Held at Venus de Milo in Swansea, Massachusetts, the event brought together multiple generations in a formal and festive atmosphere, showcasing the chapter’s role in the cultural and social life of Armenians from Providence and beyond. The evening served not only as a celebration but also as a reaffirmation of the chapter’s mission and growing impact.

The program was emceed by graduating AYF senior George Donoyan, who guided guests through the evening’s proceedings. In his opening remarks, Donoyan highlighted the importance of the chapter’s renewed focus on the AYF Juniors, particularly through the introduction of weekly meetings. He emphasized that these gatherings have fostered deeper connections among young members, strengthened their sense of identity and provided a consistent space for education, activism and community building.

Donoyan stressed that the weekly junior meetings represent an investment in the future of the organization and the community as a whole. By offering a regular forum for young Armenians to gather and learn, the chapter is cultivating emerging leaders prepared to continue the work of their predecessors. He noted that this structured approach has already contributed to increased participation, stronger camaraderie and a clearer understanding of the AYF’s core values and objectives among its youngest members.

After dinner was served the program continued with additional speakers. ARF Adviser Kenar Charchaflian spoke about the dedication and growth she has seen since she joined the Providence community. Junior President Peter Zaytounian followed, highlighting the accomplishments of the junior chapter over the past year and thanking those in attendance who helped members reach their goals.

A central moment in the evening’s program was the address delivered by outgoing Chapter President Hagop Taraksian. Speaking with sincerity, Taraksian recounted his journey within the AYF, from his early days as a young participant to his tenure in leadership. He acknowledged the guidance of mentors, the friendships formed through service and the sense of responsibility that came with representing the chapter in local and national initiatives.

Taraksian also used his remarks to underscore the collective nature of the chapter’s accomplishments. He praised the dedication of fellow members, coaches and the sister organizations whose steady efforts make each event possible. In concluding his speech, he expressed confidence in the next generation of leaders, noting that the skills, discipline and values fostered in the AYF will continue to guide the chapter in the years ahead.

This year’s graduating members — Hagop Taraksian, Ani Comella, David Ayrassian and Taleen Donoyan and George Donoyan — were mainstays of the chapter and key contributors to this generation of the AYF. They continue their involvement through organizations such as the ARS and Homenetmen, maintaining their commitment to the Armenian cause.

Another highlight of the program was the induction of honorary member Shooshig Aghjayan, a charter member of the AYF Juniors and one of the first campers at Camp Haiastan. She has long embodied the Armenian Cause and culture, serving on AYF executives and numerous committees in her earlier years.

At the 2021 Olympics, she received the Varadian Spirit Award. While active in Hamazkayin, Aghjayan organized bus trips to cultural events in Boston and New York, helping foster community engagement and cultural pride. She has also opened her home countless times to host organizational meetings and Armenian National Committee events featuring visiting political figures. Aghjayan addressed the audience upon accepting the award, reflecting on the importance of the AYF in her life and expressing enthusiasm about the chapter’s weekly junior gatherings.

As the formal program concluded, the evening tone shifted from ceremony to celebration. Members of the chapter were invited to the front to join the band in performing the traditional chapter dance, the “Hey Jan.” With participants circling together in step, the dance floor soon opened to all eager to engage in traditional dances. The band — consisting of Michael Gostanian (vocals), John Berberian (oud), Leon Janikian (clarinet), Jason Naroian (dumbeg, vocals) and Ken Kalajian (guitar) — played with merriment throughout the night.

The Providence AYF “Varantian” Chapter expressed heartfelt appreciation to its alumni, supporters and the entire AYF-YOARF community for their steadfast encouragement over the years. The chapter’s ongoing work to preserve and advance Armenian culture and heritage is made possible through their enduring generosity and commitment.