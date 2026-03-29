CYSCA celebrates archival milestone with “Dove of Peace” event at Cambridge Public Library

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — On April 16, 2026, the Cambridge-Yerevan Sister City Association (CYSCA) invites the public to attend “Dove of Peace: Art Treasures and History from the Cambridge-Yerevan Sister City Association,” a special event celebrating the official acceptance of CYSCA’s records into the Cambridge Public Library’s Archives and Special Collections.

The program will feature guest speaker Gary Lind-Sinanian, collections curator at the Armenian Museum of America, who will offer insights into the historical and cultural significance of the collection. The evening will highlight the legacy of the Cambridge-Yerevan sister-city relationship and its contributions to Armenian cultural preservation and exchange.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the program beginning at 7:00 p.m. A food reception will follow.

Event details:

What: Dove of Peace: Art Treasures and History from the Cambridge-Yerevan Sister City Association

When: Thursday, April 16, 2026, 7:00 p.m.

Where: Cambridge Public Library (Main), 449 Broadway, Cambridge, Mass.

Cost: Free and open to the public

RSVP: Registration required at https://bit.ly/yerevandove

For more information, email info@cambridgeyerevan.org.