CYSCA celebrates archival milestone with “Dove of Peace” event at Cambridge Public Library
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — On April 16, 2026, the Cambridge-Yerevan Sister City Association (CYSCA) invites the public to attend “Dove of Peace: Art Treasures and History from the Cambridge-Yerevan Sister City Association,” a special event celebrating the official acceptance of CYSCA’s records into the Cambridge Public Library’s Archives and Special Collections.
The program will feature guest speaker Gary Lind-Sinanian, collections curator at the Armenian Museum of America, who will offer insights into the historical and cultural significance of the collection. The evening will highlight the legacy of the Cambridge-Yerevan sister-city relationship and its contributions to Armenian cultural preservation and exchange.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the program beginning at 7:00 p.m. A food reception will follow.
Event details:
- What: Dove of Peace: Art Treasures and History from the Cambridge-Yerevan Sister City Association
- When: Thursday, April 16, 2026, 7:00 p.m.
- Where: Cambridge Public Library (Main), 449 Broadway, Cambridge, Mass.
- Cost: Free and open to the public
- RSVP: Registration required at https://bit.ly/yerevandove
For more information, email info@cambridgeyerevan.org.