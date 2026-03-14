NAASR NextGen Armenian Studies Program opens applications for three-week summer institute for high school students

BELMONT, Mass. — The National Association of Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) announces the launch of its NextGen Armenian Studies Program, an interactive summer institute for high school students and recent graduates. Applications to join the inaugural Summer 2026 cohort are open now and close April 20, 2026. Interested students are encouraged to visit the program webpage and apply early, as space is limited.

Program overview

The three-week program, taking place July 13–31, 2026, was developed with innovative pedagogical methods that engage and inspire young students. “This is not a lecture series, and it’s not a camp. This is a project-driven intellectual lab where students investigate urgent questions about Armenian history, identity, memory, justice and representation — and build something with real-world impact,” said Ara Araz, chairperson of the board at NAASR.

Students will be introduced to Armenian topics by world-class faculty from leading universities including Harvard, MIT, Cornell and Columbia. In groups, students will develop a strategic digital campaign that responds to contemporary Armenian concerns. The program concludes with public presentations of student campaigns to a live audience at NAASR headquarters.

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Curriculum structure

Each week builds on the last, starting with deep historical roots and ending with urgent contemporary questions.

Week One: Civilization & Culture

Explores ancient origins, early Christianity, medieval manuscripts and the cultural traditions that have inspired Armenian people through the centuries.

Week Two: Diaspora & Identity

Examines centuries of Armenian life under various empires and within global trade networks, emphasizing the connections maintained through the press and other forms of media.

Week Three: Justice & the Present

Engages directly with genocide testimony, post-genocide rebuilding, the loss of Artsakh, denial and disinformation and ongoing advocacy efforts.

Target participants

“The program invites intellectually curious students ready to engage critically with complex historical and contemporary issues,” said program director Lisa Gulesserian. “Specifically, we seek to enroll learners who want to develop their reading, analysis and communication skills in a dynamic, collaborative and immersive learning environment. To help us fill our learning lab with promising students, we are seeking nominations from leaders in our community. If you work with a student — in a classroom, a church, a community organization or other spaces — who is inquisitive, ready for a challenge and would benefit from this experience, we want to hear from you by filling out our nomination form.”

Program details

Key program details:

Dates: July 13-31, 2026

Location: The NAASR Vartan Gregorian Building in Belmont, Mass.

Schedule: Morning until late afternoon, Monday–Friday

Eligibility: Open to rising high school juniors, rising high school seniors and 2026 high school graduates

Cost: $2,500 with generous need-based financial aid available

Application Deadline: April 20, 2026

Participant outcomes

By the end of the program, students will have gained:

A portfolio-ready digital campaign

Reading, writing, collaboration and analysis skills

Experience presenting before professional audiences

Cross-disciplinary understandings of Armenian topics and issues

Familiarity with uses and limitations of AI tools

A meaningful addition to college applications

“Our new summer program helps students gain skills to shape the future in an informed and engaged way,” says Henry Theriault, vice-chairperson of the board at NAASR. Brian Ansbigian, a member of NAASR’s executive committee, agrees: “We’re equipping students with the tools to navigate complex narratives and make a real difference.”

Apply now:

To learn more and apply, visit naasr.org/pages/summerprograms.

Nominations for promising students can be submitted by community leaders at https://airtable.com/appukDCT2i6HBP9mp/pagp0SqQonVvJ9ixo/form.

About NAASR

Founded in 1955, the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) is an independent non-profit membership organization, and one of the world’s leading Armenian Studies centers and research libraries on Armenian and related subjects. Based in Belmont, Massachusetts, NAASR advances Armenian Studies through research and scholarship, offers high-quality educational public programming, and supports and connects scholars of Armenian Studies worldwide with each other and a broad general public to build a global community, expand horizons, and preserve and enrich Armenian culture, history, and identity for future generations.