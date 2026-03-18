Homenetmen of Eastern Region Scouts continue Jamboree preparations in NJ

From Feb. 27 to March 1, 2026, nearly 90 scouts from across the Eastern Region gathered in New Jersey at Sts. Vartanantz church for Jamboree Preparatory Seminar No. 2, organized by the Regional Scout Council (RSC) and hosted by the New Jersey Chapter. With the 13th Pan-Homenetmen Jamboree quickly approaching, the weekend served as an important opportunity for scouts from Boston, Chicago, Detroit, New Jersey, Providence and Washington, D.C. to strengthen their preparations.

As the second of three preparatory seminars leading up to the Jamboree, the weekend focused on leadership development, collaboration and planning for the many components that make the Jamboree experience possible.

The seminar began early Saturday morning with marzank (exercise), setting an energetic tone for the day ahead. Scouts were introduced to the Jamboree Seminar leadership structure and reacquainted with the chain of command in Homenetmen scouting, including reporting procedures for the weekend.

Following the troshagi araroghoutuyn (flag ceremony), scouts were divided into their assigned committees, where they began planning various aspects that make up the Jamboree agenda. These included kharouygahantes (campfire ceremony), Daghavar Day (pavilion), ashdarag (pioneering structure), fundraising initiatives and other important activities that shape the overall program.

One of the highlights of the seminar was a special presentation and Q&A session with K. Sharlene Gozalians, former Regional khmpabed (Scoutmaster) of Western Region USA and a current member of its executive board. She previously served on the kordzatir marmin (leadership committee) for the 12th Pan-Homenetmen Jamboree. K. Gozilians shared valuable insights into the extensive planning required to organize such a large-scale international scouting event, including governance structure, budgeting, registration process, logistics planning, transportation coordination, and the many subcommittees that work together to ensure the success of the Jamboree; gaining a deeper appreciation for the work behind the scenes.

Throughout the weekend, scouts participated in team-building activities, sharpening their sharkayin ashkhadank (marching and formation drills), leadership discussions and workshops. Regional khmpabeds K. Tina Barsoumian and Y. Shant Mehranian led an interactive session onHomenetmen’s organizational structure, explaining operations at the chapter, regional and global levels while reinforcing leadership and responsibility.

During Saturday evening’s flag ceremony, several meaningful milestones were celebrated. Y. Shant and K. Tina received their regional khmpabed positions, while K. Arpi Donoyan of the Providence chapter received her Vgayal Gark, the region’s highest rank, becoming the first scout in the chapter’s history to earn this honor.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

K. Tina also addressed the group, expressing enthusiam about camping alongside fellow scouts at the upcoming Jamboree.

Regional Scout Council Chairwoman, K. Lori Pilibosian-Nalbandian delivered remarks, thanking the New Jersey Chapter for being wonderful hosts, introducing the new RSC members and expressing pride in the scouts’ progress as they prepare to reunite with fellow Homenetmen members in Armenia.

Regional Executive member Y. Mher Vartanian encouraged scouts to embrace the Jamboree as an opportunity to build character, confidence and leadership.

Sunday morning marked the final day of the seminar, offering additional opportunities for connection and learning. Past Jamboree participants shared experiences and packing advice with younger scouts, helping them better prepare for the upcoming journey to Armenia. The weekend concluded with group activities, church services and a brief visit from Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian and clergy members Hayr Vache Balekjian and Der Vahan Kouyoumdjian.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

At the closing ceremony, RSC member Y. Adam Aktchian gave motivational remarks, reminding scouts they will represent the Eastern Region while keeping in mind what it means to be a Homenetmen Scout and live by the tavananks (commandments), reiterating RSC’s positive impressions of this group. The day concluded with a final gathering before participants returned to their chapters.

As preparations continue for the 13th Pan-Homenetmen Jamboree, the seminar marked another important step towards bringing scouts together in Armenia with fellow Homenetmenagan kouyrs and yeghpayrs from around the world.

For more information on Homenetmen Eastern Region USA, visit:

Website: www.homenetmen.com

Instagram: homenetmen.east

Facebook: Homenetmen Eastern Region USA