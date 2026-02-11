Hoops, heritage and hype: Armenian Heritage Night in Philly

On Jan. 29, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted their first-ever Armenian Heritage Night, bringing Armenian music and dance to center court.



Middle school students from Armenian Sisters Academy (ASA) performed traditional Armenian dances choreographed by Tory Torcomian. The group also debuted custom merchandise, which fans throughout the arena proudly wore.

As a graduate of ASA, I’ve watched the school expand its outreach in meaningful ways, bringing Armenian culture into the broader Philadelphia community through events like this and its annual Kermesse.

The energy in the arena was undeniable, with team staff — and even several players — joining in the celebration.

Artist Tonee Marino was especially excited to help bring Armenian music to a mainstream stage. “No matter where we are or who we are with, as long as we keep our traditions, we’re Armenian in spirit,” he shared.

Tonee’s work encourages young people to stay connected to their roots — something the 76ers clearly valued, as they have already invited ASA and Tonee back for next year’s halftime show. For those who don’t want to wait, Tonee will also perform at Armenian Heritage Night during the Los Angeles Kings’ NHL game on March 19 (funnily enough, they are facing the Philadelphia Flyers that day!).

Tory Torcomian praised the pride and energy his dancers brought to the performance. “Our students of the Armenian Sisters Academy have an unmatched energy that embodies our Philadelphia community,” told the Weekly. “They were the perfect back up dancers for Tonee Marino.” Torcomian said he is proud of their efforts and hopes they will perform the halftime show next year.

Joy Yacobe described the atmosphere as joyful and faith-filled, noting that the group prayed together beforehand. Yacobe, a seventh grader at ASA, said participating was an unforgettable experience: “I got to perform in front of so many of my favorite people, and I loved the whole process of learning the dances.”

The excitement carried through the entire night, ending with a thrilling 76ers victory over the Sacramento Kings by just two points.