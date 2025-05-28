Meet Tonee Marino, the artist behind “Im Hamar Es”

Tonee Marino is an Armenian-Italian musician from Long Island, New York. Known for his genre-blending sound, he delivers tracks that are at the same time rap bangers and dancefloor staples. With hits like “Shake the Party” and “Hayastan,” Tonee has amassed a strong following among Armenians and non-Armenians alike.

Proud of his Armenian roots, Tonee has become a staple at community events around the U.S.—opening for Armenian comedian Jack Jr. in New York, performing at Hovnanian School in New Jersey, and now set to perform the half-time show at an upcoming Armenia Basketball game in Los Angeles.

His latest release, “Im Hamar Es,” is an energetic fusion of Armenian and house music, where the ancestral call of the zurna and pound of the dumbek intermingle with modern club beats.

I recently caught up with Tonee to learn more about his inspirations, creative process and what’s next for his music.

Rosie Nisanyan (R.N.): How did you get started in music? Did you always know you wanted to be a musician?

Tonee Marino (T.M.): Ever since I was a baby, music has been a huge part of my life. Growing up, I’d always dance to music or just listen to it throughout the day. It keeps me moving forward. Even now, music plays that same role in my life. I started making music in 2016, posting some social media content of me singing, and in 2019, I started to take it as a serious career path. Ever since then, I produce my own music, write all my lyrics, engineer in the studio, edit my music videos and also manage the business aspect of it. My love for music was just a God-given passion.

R.N.: How has your upbringing influenced your music?

T.M: Growing up in New York as an Armenian-Italian has had a big impact on my music. I grew up hearing such a wide variety—from artists of all genres and backgrounds. It sparked an interest in how music was made, and the uniqueness of each genre and musician grew my curiosity to start experimenting on my own.

R.N.: Who are your musical inspirations?

T.M.: Some of my biggest musical inspirations would be Michael Jackson, Drake, 50 Cent, and my favorite Armenian artist growing up, Tata Simonyan.

R.N.: Is there an artist you’re dying to collaborate with?

T.M.: I’d like to collaborate with Drake. I feel like we’d make a great song together.

R.N.: Can you tell me a little bit about your writing process and how you create your songs?

T.M.: Generally, I start by producing the instrumental, to create the vibe of the track. Once I have that foundation, it’s much easier to pick a topic to write about or create an idea around. Once I come up with the concept of the song, the lyrics just flow. Sometimes, at random, I’ll have lyric ideas or song concepts that just come to me throughout the day, which I then take to the drawing board to turn into a full song. I’ve written full tracks in under 10 minutes. It’s an unexplainable “zone” I tap into.

R.N.: Some of your more recent songs incorporate Armenian lyrics and instruments. What sparked this foray into Armenian music?

T.M.: For years, I’ve had a desire to create Armenian music. I just wanted to do something that was completely unique to me that hadn’t really been done before. Finally, I got the idea to mix traditional Armenian music with modern dance and club music. I wanted to keep the music fun while also implementing the traditional elements of it and that Armenian spirit.

R.N.: I love “Im Hamar Es”! You describe it as Armenian house music. How did you blend those two styles together?

T.M.: I’ve been making house and dance tracks for a while. With summer around the corner, I wanted to take a different direction from my last two Armenian tracks, “Hayastan” and “Ketse Hayastan,” to a more melodic, summer-y type of sound. The idea of “Im Hamar Es” was to make a fun track, incorporating the Armenian language and instrumental elements, while keeping the sound broad, using a more modern flow and approach to the song. Dance tracks like this are the type that anybody can listen to, regardless of where you’re from. It makes me happy to see people from all over the world, non-Armenians especially, show love to Armenian music and culture. Incorporating the traditional Armenian dance in the music video, featuring Sayat Nova Dance Company of Boston, takes it to another level.

R.N.: You performed at the iconic Dolby Theatre in LA back in October—that’s huge! How was that experience?

T.M.: Performing at Dolby Theatre was an amazing experience. Seeing all the love from the crowd and people knowing the words to my songs is such an awesome feeling. Even hearing that some fans traveled from all different parts of America just to see me was insane!

R.N.: Any plans for a concert in Armenia?

T.M.: I’ve been in talks to do something in Armenia, which I’m very excited about. I’m aiming to go by the end of this year, and if not, then definitely in 2026.

R.N.: How has the Armenian community supported you?

T.M.: The Armenian community has shown so much love and support to me and my music. It makes me happy to see our people enjoying my music, playing it at parties, weddings and so on. I love performing at Armenian events, and to see everyone get up and dance is the best feeling. The community is always playing music, sharing it and asking for more, and I’m happily going to deliver.

R.N.: Do you have any advice for aspiring Armenian musicians?

T.M.: My biggest advice is to stay faithful and consistent. There are going to be times in the pursuit of your dreams where the journey will be tough, and you may feel like giving up, but it is crucial that you have faith in God and in yourself. God has your destiny written already, and as long as you trust in Him and His timing, and work as hard as you genuinely can, everything that is meant to be will come to fruition in due time. Don’t ever get lazy, and when challenges arise, attack them head-on rather than trying to take the easy route. Finally, I would say be true to yourself and let your uniqueness set you apart.

R.N.: How can our readers support you?

T.M.: Following me on social media and keeping up with new music I’ll be releasing or events that I’m performing at is a huge support! I’ll be performing in LA in June, then in Chicago in early July, and have a new song releasing towards the end of June. There will be a lot more music and shows to come.

You can listen to Tonee Marino’s latest release “Im Hamar Es” on a variety of platforms and follow him on social media.