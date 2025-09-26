Kermesse (Armenian style) in Radnor

On September 20, 2025, the Armenian Sisters Academy (ASA) in Radnor, Pennsylvania, hosted its inaugural Kermesse Festival — and what a debut it was. From the food to the music, from faith-filled moments to the infectious energy of the crowd, the day felt like a living showcase of Armenian culture and unity.

The timing of the festival was particularly meaningful. It coincided with the reconsecration of St. Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Church in Wynnewood and the parish’s centennial celebration. Clergy from around the globe attended, including the primates of New Zealand and Australia, Iraq and the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church (Etchmiadzin), adding profound spiritual significance to the weekend.

Of course, no Armenian gathering is complete without food. The air was filled with the aroma of kebab sandwiches and grilled meats, paired with sweet baklava and refreshing drinks. ASA dads, aprons tied tightly, manned the barbecue while catching up about the school year and holiday plans. Principal Kouyr Emma Mousyan and Vice Principal Dan Commale beamed with pride as they watched the Parent-Teacher Council’s hard work come alive in such a joyful way.

As an ASA alumna (Class of 2021), I couldn’t help but notice how much the school has grown. Returning for this inaugural Kermesse felt like stepping into a festival of faith, culture and renewal: a moment that captured both the history of our people and the promise of our future.

The entertainment elevated the celebration even further. DJ Garrett, from Washington, D.C., kept the crowd on its feet with mixes flowing seamlessly from house and dance to international favorites. His ability to connect with the audience gave the event an unforgettable energy.

Marc 2Ray, a hip-hop artist with deep Armenian roots, brought a powerful blend of music and message to the stage. Known for socially conscious tracks like “1915,” Marc channeled his heritage into a performance that spoke to resilience and pride. Children and teens danced at the front of the stage, their excitement showing how music can unite generations. Marc shared:

“Since my grandfather survived the Armenian Genocide, that history is very important to me. When I started making music, the first song I released was ‘1915,’ which has been used in 29 different high school and college classes to educate students in the United States. When I was a young student in public schools in Maryland, that important page of history wasn’t really covered. My goal has been to provide ways for the next generation to have access to that information. Hip-hop — and music in general — is a great way for youth to retain information.

“It felt amazing to perform at ASA surrounded by fellow Armenians who have such a deep love for our rich culture and history. Seeing kids dance with their parents and grandparents was incredible. We have a spirit of resilience matched by very few, a rich culture to contribute to the world and an important history to convey. I encourage young Armenians to pursue their passions, live their dreams and use their platforms to spread these messages.”

Making his first Kermesse appearance as well was Tonee Marino, a 22-year-old artist and producer from New York. Drawing on his Armenian roots, Tonee blends contemporary styles with cultural pride, most notably in his single “Hayastan” (2024), which fuses Armenian folk with modern club rhythms. Having previously interviewed him for the ACYOA blog, I was thrilled to meet him in person. At Kermesse, Tonee brought both passion and energy to the stage while joining ASA students on the dance floor, creating a moment of shared celebration. He reflected:

“It’s genuinely the best feeling, seeing people of all ages connecting to my music — especially within my culture. It warms my heart to know people are connecting on the level I intended. It’s pure passion—no games, no gimmicks and it’s contagious. I loved dancing alongside and celebrating with the kids.

Adding to the vibrant entertainment, the Artsakh Band performed, bringing traditional Armenian melodies to life. Even late into the night, everyone joined in on the dance floor, singing Hai Tahd songs and dancing to Tamzara and Popouri. Two young students of the academy, Henry Hoplomazian and Harout Semerjian, joined in on the dumbek, playing beautifully. Their participation added youthful energy and charm to the performance.

The first-ever Kermesse at ASA was more than a festival; it was a statement. It showed how faith, culture, music and community can come together to create something new while honoring traditions stretching back generations. From the smoke of kebabs rising into the evening sky to children singing and dancing under the lights, it was a weekend that will not be forgotten. If this event is hosted again, I highly recommend making the drive to Radnor, Penn., to experience the beginning of a beautiful new tradition.