Book review: ‘Life Within the Armenian Community of Aleppo’

Manoug Hagopian’s Life Within the Armenian Community of Aleppo is an accessible and engaging memoir that documents the growth and resilience of Aleppo’s Armenian community in the aftermath of the Armenian Genocide. Blending personal narrative with communal history, the book offers readers a textured portrait of Armenian life in Syria through the lens of lived experience.

Structured chronologically, the memoir traces Hagopian’s upbringing in Aleppo while interweaving memories of his ancestral villages and family history. He devotes careful attention to everyday details — traditions, neighborhoods, workplaces and social rhythms — capturing the “feel” of Aleppo as it existed during his youth. These observations give the book warmth and character, grounding historical context in tangible, human moments.

I found it interesting how survivors of the Genocide continued to embrace their identity by creating schools and organizations and maintaining traditions in a brand-new country. As a history buff, I especially enjoyed the historical details, such as learning that the Sassountsi community of Aleppo was established in the 1890s, when Armenians fled Sassoun following massacres and resettled in Aleppo.

Hagopian describes his family members and how they repatriated to Armenia in 1946, as well as to other parts of the world. He shares stories of the financial hardships Armenians faced in Aleppo and how the community supported one another through those struggles. He also describes his apprenticeship and how his days were filled growing up. Through his personal lens, the reader is drawn into his youth and becomes part of his story.

The book traces Hagopian’s life in Aleppo, vividly portraying the city and its Armenian quarters, before following his journey beyond Syria. He leaves Aleppo at 16 for Lebanon, later moves to the United Arab Emirates, and eventually settles in Nicosia, Cyprus, where he marries Rita, a Cypriot Armenian, and raises their two sons.

Overall, the book is a great reminder of the difficulties, triumphs, successes and challenges our ancestors endured, and of the sacrifices made to sustain Armenian culture and identity.

