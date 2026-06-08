Poem: Hollenbeck Park
Rising within my ancestors’ strength
Kara-Kala heirlooms preserved in reverence
Across the first sea, they bravely sailed
Purpose etched in a deep-rooted guidance
Entirely devoted to the breath of life
Guarding all their dreams in between
Boyle Heights; a second sea’s embrace
A familiar arrival yet yearning for home
Their path illuminated for enduring survival
A journey honoring a divine safeguard
God’s presence truly embroidered within their souls
To honor them, I quietly pray
Grant them eternal rest with you, oh Lord
And while on this sacred path, I will stay
Within my sentimental soul, their legacy
Changes me
In my admiration, their valor I deeply crave
Dearest ancestors, we will gather one day again
On this road back to
Hollenbeck Park