Poem: Hollenbeck Park

Rising within my ancestors’ strength

Kara-Kala heirlooms preserved in reverence

Across the first sea, they bravely sailed

Purpose etched in a deep-rooted guidance

Entirely devoted to the breath of life

Guarding all their dreams in between

Boyle Heights; a second sea’s embrace

A familiar arrival yet yearning for home

Their path illuminated for enduring survival

A journey honoring a divine safeguard

God’s presence truly embroidered within their souls

To honor them, I quietly pray

Grant them eternal rest with you, oh Lord

And while on this sacred path, I will stay

Within my sentimental soul, their legacy

Changes me

In my admiration, their valor I deeply crave

Dearest ancestors, we will gather one day again

On this road back to

Hollenbeck Park