PoetryLiterary Corner

Poem: Hollenbeck Park

Kristel KardashianJune 8, 2026Last Updated: June 8, 2026
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Hollenbeck Park.

Rising within my ancestors’ strength
Kara-Kala heirlooms preserved in reverence
Across the first sea, they bravely sailed
Purpose etched in a deep-rooted guidance
Entirely devoted to the breath of life

Guarding all their dreams in between
Boyle Heights; a second sea’s embrace
A familiar arrival yet yearning for home
Their path illuminated for enduring survival
A journey honoring a divine safeguard

God’s presence truly embroidered within their souls
To honor them, I quietly pray
Grant them eternal rest with you, oh Lord

And while on this sacred path, I will stay
Within my sentimental soul, their legacy
                    Changes me
In my admiration, their valor I deeply crave

Dearest ancestors, we will gather one day again
                  On this road back to
                             Hollenbeck Park 

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Old post card of Hollenbeck Park.

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Kristel KardashianJune 8, 2026Last Updated: June 8, 2026
0 Less than a minute
Photo of Kristel Kardashian

Kristel Kardashian

Kristel Kardashian is a proud fifth-generation Armenian born and raised in California. As a child, she attended Armenian Mesrobian School, where her love for being Armenian grew even more. She graduated from the University of California, Irvine with a degree in Sociology and a minor in Education. Beyond her academic achievements, Kristel dedicates her time to meaningful work at her church and as a hospice volunteer, bringing comfort and companionship to elderly individuals in nursing homes. Kristel is passionate about writing poetry and learning more about her heritage and genealogy.

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