In memory of George H. Boole, Jr.

George H. Boole, Jr., of Wellesley, Massachusetts, formerly of Watertown, Waltham and Brookline, died peacefully Feb. 1. He was 97.

George is survived by his three children: Philip Boole (Kathryn) of Medfield; Donna Boole Yerganian (Richard) of Medfield; and Dana Boole (Lauren) of Raleigh, North Carolina. He was the adored Papa of seven grandchildren: Sarah Boole Murphy (Stephen) of Boston; Matthew Boole (Lee) of New Canaan, Connecticut; Eric Boole (Allie) of New York; Nicole Yerganian Woeste (Matthew) of Darien, Connecticut; Scott Yerganian (Christine) of Newton; Kelsey Boole Owen (Brewer) of Raleigh, North Carolina; and Taylor Boole of New York.

He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Astrid Bozkurtian of Belmont; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 68 years, Betty (Papazian), as well as his brothers, Leon and Philip, and his sister, Elaine.

George was born and raised in the Mission Hill neighborhood of Boston to George and Victoria Boole. He graduated from what is now the John D. O’Bryant School of Math and Science. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan during the occupation period. He later graduated from Clark University, where he met Betty and formed many lifelong friendships.

He was proud of his Armenian heritage and was an active member of the Armenian Memorial Church, as well as other Armenian organizations.

George spent many years leading human resources at Star Market, where he was known as a keen judge of character and a mentor who provided employment opportunities at all levels of the company. He was also a Dale Carnegie instructor and took great pleasure in helping students develop their communication skills.

In retirement, George enjoyed outdoor life at his home in Grantham, New Hampshire, particularly golfing, cross-country skiing and — with a bit of mischief — quietly cutting down trees to improve his view of the eighth hole. Above all, George and Betty cherished hosting family and friends.

A family visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Armenian Memorial Church, 32 Bigelow Ave., Watertown. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Armenian Memorial Church (armenianmemorialchurch.org/simplechurch), Clark University (clarku.edu/give) or Special Olympics Massachusetts (specialolympicsma.org/)