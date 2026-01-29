Saints Vartanantz Youth Committee to host Dyarun’tarach celebration

The Saints Vartanantz Church Youth Committee is pleased to invite the community to its next event, Dyarun’tarach (Trndez), taking place on Feb. 13 at 6:00 p.m. at Saints Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church (461 Bergen Blvd, Ridgefield, New Jersey).

This special evening commemorates the Presentation of the Lord to the Temple and warmly welcomes members of the New Jersey and greater tri-state Armenian community to gather in celebration. Open to the public and free of charge, the event offers a meaningful opportunity to come together in faith, tradition and fellowship as we spiritually prepare our hearts in the days leading up to Great Lent.

The celebration will feature three distinct segments, each highlighting Armenian religious heritage, cultural tradition and the importance of community. Additional details will be shared as the event approaches. Those interested in attending are kindly asked to RSVP via the Saints Vartanantz Church Youth Committee’s Instagram page, where updates will also be posted.

This upcoming celebration follows the Youth Committee’s successful inaugural community event held last summer. In July, the committee hosted Vartavar, celebrating the Transfiguration of Christ, which brought together more than 150 youth, families and parishioners at Saints Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church.

The event featured water games, live Armenian dance instruction, food and fellowship, and was organized through the collaborative efforts of youth representing several local Armenian organizations. With the support of church leadership and dedicated volunteers, the celebration emphasized unity, tradition and active community engagement.

Building on the positive response and strong turnout of its first event, the Saints Vartanantz Church Youth Committee continues its mission to bring the community together through meaningful, inclusive and faith-centered gatherings.