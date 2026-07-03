Armenian Genocide recognition used as political scoring card

Here we go again: the Armenian Genocide is being used as a political scoring card game for Israel. The Knesset has passed a resolution to recognize the Armenian Genocide as such.

Where was the Knesset all these years? Did it just realize its long-overdue duty? No—now, since Israel’s relations are bad with Turkey, it is resorting to using the Armenian holocaust as a weapon for gaining political points with Turkey.

I think this is a total insult to us Armenians. It is about time we tell these supposed do-gooders not to do any favors for us. Stop using our tragedy for your misguided political (or maybe financial) gains.

We are not a toy to be played with.