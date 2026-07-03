Letters to the Editor

Armenian Genocide recognition used as political scoring card

Armine KoundakjianJuly 3, 2026Last Updated: July 3, 2026
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Here we go again: the Armenian Genocide is being used as a political scoring card game for Israel. The Knesset has passed a resolution to recognize the Armenian Genocide as such.

Where was the Knesset all these years? Did it just realize its long-overdue duty? No—now, since Israel’s relations are bad with Turkey, it is resorting to using the Armenian holocaust as a weapon for gaining political points with Turkey.

I think this is a total insult to us Armenians. It is about time we tell these supposed do-gooders not to do any favors for us. Stop using our tragedy for your misguided political (or maybe financial) gains.

We are not a toy to be played with.

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Armine KoundakjianJuly 3, 2026Last Updated: July 3, 2026
0 Less than a minute
Photo of Armine Koundakjian

Armine Koundakjian

Armine Carapetian Koundakjian was born in Iran and migrated to the U.S., where she received her B.S. in chemistry and M.S. degree in methodology of secondary science instruction. She taught chemistry and general sciences in high schools and colleges for years until retirement. Author of five books and an educational grammar game. Created the first Armenian alphabet flashcards in 1986, plus many articles to editors of papers in the U.S., Iran, Lebanon and the Republic of Armenia. She has a family fund that grants scholarships to students at Yerevan University majoring in agricultural/agronomy studies. Armine has contributed to and worked with Dr. Roger’s Eye Care Project and Dr. Caroline Najarian’s clinic in Gyumri.

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