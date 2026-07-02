Mary Ouzghoushian Vartanian, one of the last Armenian Genocide survivors, dies at 111

Born to Hagop and Maritsa Ouzghoushian, Mary Ouzghoushian Vartanian was the eldest of four children. She had two sisters, Alice and Ani, and their brother Kevork. At age 8, she and her family were forced to flee their homeland overnight during the severe mass exodus of all remaining Armenians of Ainteb and to seek refuge in Aleppo, Syria. She attended Armenian school until grade 6 at the Grtasirats Armenian School in Aintab. During her youth, she would spend her time crocheting and doing needlework. Mary was also very skilled at carpet weaving in the original Armenian traditional patterns of Aintab. Though she lost the homeland of her birth, she never lost her identity, carrying her homeland in her heart everyday.

In Syria, she met the love of her life, the violinist and composer, Hovannes Vartanian. He performed for the Armenian Radio of Aleppo and was eventually awarded the Syrian National Medal of Recognition for his musical achievements. His career took him across the Middle East, where he frequently performed. Mary was immensely proud of her husband’s achievements. Together, they built a beautiful family and were blessed with six children—four sons and two daughters: Sarkis, Zaven, Garbis, Flora, Lisa and Avedis.

In the late 1960s, the family moved to Beirut, Lebanon. During that time, she had the opportunity to travel to Yerevan, Armenia, which had been a lifetime dream for her. But life, once again, tested Mary’s strength. Within a few short years, her husband passed away, leaving her a widow. Many people would have been broken by such hardships, but Mary was a woman of extraordinary courage, resilience and faith. She carried her burdens with dignity and continued forward with determination and love for her family.

When two of her sons immigrated to the United States, Mary soon followed them. In 1972, she settled in Watertown, Massachusetts. In 1976, her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Hagop Darian, also settled there with their children. Although Mary’s sons eventually relocated to California, she chose to remain in Watertown, where she laid down her roots and built a life centered around faith, family and service. Mary lived independently for decades, devoted to her daughter Lisa and her grandchildren, as well as her beloved church family at Saint James Armenian Church, the Ladies Guild and the AGBU Ladies Guild.

Mary loved to travel. She never missed an opportunity to visit those she loved—whether it meant flying to California to see her sons and sister Alice with all their families; returning to Lebanon to visit the families of daughter Flora Khederian and her sister Ani Tavitian; or traveling all the way to Venezuela to spend time with her brother, Kevork Ouzghoushian and his family. Even in her early 90s, her adventurous spirit never faded. Mary traveled throughout Europe with the AGBU Ladies Guild, embracing every opportunity to see the world. At the age of 100, she traveled with her daughter, Lisa and son-in-law Hagop, to visit their daughter, Jeanine and her husband Raffi Shememian’s family for the Christmas holidays.

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Mary was a resident of Watertown for 45 years. Always active, she lived by herself until she was 101. After a fall, she decided to move into the Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she was beloved by fellow residents and staff.

In April 2024, at the age of 109, Mary received a special recognition from the Armenian Genocide Committee of Greater Boston during the annual commemoration at the Massachusetts State House. She was honored by the Massachusetts House of Representatives and Senate with the Resolution “Commending Mary Vartanian for contributions to the Armenian American community in the Commonwealth.” How fitting that a woman who had spent her entire life preserving memory and educating others would receive such an honor.

Mary’s life spanned nearly 112 years; she witnessed generations of her own family growing and flourishing, with 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She lived through genocide, displacement, widowhood and unimaginable changes. And yet, through it all, she remained steadfast in her faith, devoted to her family and proud to be Armenian.

Throughout her life, Mary understood that she was not simply living for herself; she was carrying the memory of an entire people. Mary was one of the last known survivors of the Armenian Genocide when she passed away, six weeks shy of her 112th birthday. If Mary had one mission in life, it was to pass on this message to her children, her grandchildren and everyone she met during her long life. “Armenians, Do not forget April 24, 1915.”

Her most notable lifetime achievement was her beautiful needlework. She created poster-sized pieces bearing those powerful words, in Armenian lettering, “Հայեր Թող Չմորնան Ապրիլ 24,” (Armenians, Do Not Forget April 24) referring to the Armenian Genocide; with the Armenian cross at the center and her initials embroidered below. These works of love and remembrance became her legacy. She gifted them to her family, to grandchildren and relatives and to churches throughout the Boston area. She gifted embroidery to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in Armenia.

During his official visit to the Eastern Prelacy in October 2024, His Holiness Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia (Antelias), visited Mary Vartanian at the Armenian Nursing Home. His Holiness praised her resilience, faith and dedication to Armenian heritage and bestowed a special blessing upon her life. With great humility and pride, Mary gifted her last remaining “April 24” needlework to his Holiness, Catholicos Aram I.

She wanted every generation to remember. She wanted us never to forget the suffering of our ancestors, but also never to forget their strength, their resilience and their triumph over adversity. But above all else, Mary’s greatest love was Armenia and the Armenian people. She was immensely proud of her Armenian heritage, culture, language and Christian faith.

To us, she was more than a survivor. She was our matriarch. She was our mother and grandmother and great grandmother. She was our historian. She was our teacher. She was our connection to our ancestors and to a homeland that lived forever in her heart. Because she survived, we are here. Because she remembered, we remember.

Mary peacefully entered into eternal rest in the early hours of Sunday, June 28, 2026, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family.

Today, we take comfort in knowing that she is now in the loving presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, reunited with those who have gone before her and embraced by His everlasting peace.

Յիշատակդ օրհնեալ ըլլայ: Ննջէ հանգիստ մեր սիրելի Մայրիկ եւ Մեծմայրիկ։ (May your memory be blessed. Rest in peace, our beloved mother and grandmother.)

Funeral Services honoring and celebrating Mary’s inspirational life will be held at St. Stephen’s Armenian Church, 38 Elton Ave., Watertown on Tuesday, July 7 at 11 a.m. Relatives, friends and the entire community are invited to attend to honor her legacy. A visitation period will be held in the sanctuary of St. Stephen’s Church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. immediately prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Watertown. The family requests memorial donations may be made in Mary’s memory to both St. Stephen’s Armenian Church, 38 Elton Ave., Watertown, MA 02472 or online by clicking here or St. James Armenian Church, 465 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown, MA 02472 or online by clicking here.

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