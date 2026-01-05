Americans for Artsakh petition UN Working Group for release of Artsakh’s former foreign minister

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Americans for Artsakh (AFA) submitted a petition to the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) requesting the release of Davit Babayan, former foreign minister of the Republic of Artsakh, who is currently held in an undisclosed detention facility in Baku, Azerbaijan. This petition follows a Nov. 14, 2025 announcement by Azerbaijani prosecutors that they would seek sentences of up to life imprisonment for 15 former leaders and officials of Artsakh, including Babayan.

According to AFA, Babayan is among 31 individuals held in detention in Azerbaijan in connection with the recent conflicts involving Artsakh. The petition requests, among other measures, an end to reported solitary confinement and restrictions on basic needs, access to medical care, family members and legal counsel, as well as a prompt and independent review of the lawfulness of his detention.

The Republic of Artsakh declared its secession from the Republic of Azerbaijan in 1991 during the breakup of the Soviet Union and functioned with de facto self-governing institutions for more than 30 years. The region was the scene of major hostilities in 2020 and 2023, which resulted in the displacement of the indigenous Armenian population and the effective depopulation of Artsakh.

The petition argues that Babayan’s detention is incompatible with Azerbaijan’s obligations under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. It further notes that, given Babayan’s prior role as foreign minister, his case raises additional questions under the Articles on Diplomatic Protection adopted by the UN International Law Commission in 2006.

AFA also expresses concern over the insufficient responsiveness by the WGAD to other submissions concerning individuals detained in connection with the Artsakh conflict, including the initial appeal filed April 24, 2024 on behalf of Babayan. The organization warns that perceived inaction on such petitions may have broader implications for the prevention of mass atrocities and the objective enforcement of international human rights principles and laws.

“Even-handed and full-bodied application of international legal norms is essential to protecting vulnerable indigenous populations from future large-scale violence,” said Jacob Bournazian, attorney for Americans for Artsakh. “We respectfully urge the Working Group to review this petition on its merits and to take all appropriate steps within its mandate.”

For more information, contact attorney Jacob Bournazian at jbournazian1@comcast.net or visit americans4artsakh.org.