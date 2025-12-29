Tasting time at Armenia’s interactive Wine History Museum

Colossal red-tuff structures rise proudly in the small village of Sasunik, just 30 kilometers from Yerevan. Along the road, signs guide visitors to one of Armenia’s most remarkable museums. The innovative and interactive Wine History Museum of Armenia leads guests through millennia, telling the rich and often challenging story of the Armenian wine industry. And if you think museums are boring, this place shatters that stereotype because here, visitors become actors, shaping the journey themselves.

Wine has long been central to Armenia’s culture and economy. Ancient coins reflect this legacy, pairing the image of the king with a grapevine, a symbol of the country’s enduring connection to viticulture.

I am joined by Hayk Gyulamiryan, director of the Wine History Museum of Armenia, a man deeply rooted in the museum’s history. With a background in archaeology, Gyulamiryan does more than tell stories — he brings them to life, blending interactive experiences with scientific insight and hands-on fieldwork.

The museum’s mystique begins at the entrance, where background music guides visitors toward the former cellar, located underground. Founded with support from the Armenia Wine company, the museum uses artifacts and interactive displays to explore Armenia’s long winemaking tradition. A long corridor leads to the main hall, where massive doors swing open.

Gyulamiryan explains that the stones will remain in the museum until the cathedral’s restoration begins, one day. Huge screens and special effects on the rocky walls transport visitors centuries back, showing ancestors stomping grapes by foot in barrels, fermenting wine and transporting it in sacks made from animal hides.

“The museum is divided into sections: wine in medicine, wine and the Armenian church, viticulture in Meghri, Parajanov’s films and an interactive installation of the winemaking process,” Gyulamiryan says. “There are also crafts from across Armenia displayed here.”

For me, the most fascinating exhibit was a massive clay jar, assembled in sections, that holds 159 gallons. In some parts of the world, including Armenia, people were occasionally buried in wine jars. This jar contains the skeleton of a 40-year-old woman buried on her right side. Gyulamiryan notes that many such jars have been found across Armenia, evidence of their reuse.

“Every year since its establishment, the Wine History Museum of Armenia hosts more than 15,000 visitors,” he states. The vast majority are tourists because, unfortunately, many locals do not even know this museum exists. While waiting for Gyulamiryan upon my arrival, I met two Russian women who had booked their trip online. They said that even their Armenian friends were surprised to hear about it.

Tours are offered in Armenian, Russian and English. Most guides are women who complete an intensive training program before beginning their work. Gyulamiryan emphasizes that being a tour guide requires preparation for curious, engaged visitors who ask questions that challenge even the most knowledgeable staff. You won’t find anyone bored here — not even children, who are equally captivated and eager to explore. On my first visit, I had so many questions and discovered more than I ever learned from books or movies.

After diving into the mysterious, multi-layered past of Armenian wine, visitors can enjoy the restaurant next door, Nazani. Chef Tigran Ghambaryan has developed a menu inspired by both well-known and lesser-known Armenian dishes, presented with a modern twist — because Armenian cuisine is alive and constantly evolving, in need of fresh interpretations.

“We offer sets that present not just dishes, but whole stories behind them,” Ghambaryan tells the Weekly. “We don’t want to merely make delicious food; we encourage people to explore our history.”

Innovation never “kills” the recipes; instead, it breathes new life into classic recipes. Like anything in the world, cuisine requires research, which is why Ghambaryan, who has worked in Russia, travels across Armenia to study regional culinary specialties. A new restaurant near the museum will further showcase this approach, with each dish accompanied by explanations from the chef.

“My research shows that we Armenians are often skeptical about our rich cuisine, and in fact, we are not very familiar with it. Many do not realize how rich it truly is,” Ghambaryan states. “That’s why we have decided to tell the stories of dishes — and much more — in the new restaurant that we will open soon.”

Wine is integrated into several dishes at Nazani, but perhaps the most intriguing is their bread made with white and red wines, producing distinct flavors and aromas. Ghambaryan draws inspiration from his travels, trying wines and bringing back new ideas to implement at Nazani.

“We don’t need to copy others,” he explains.

The history of Armenian wine contains countless layers yet to be uncovered. Every archaeological find reveals a new pattern to explore. For those seeking a true taste of Armenian history, the Wine History Museum of Armenia is where you can drink it in: an immersive journey where history, culture, science and innovation converge to tell the story of a nation through its wine.

All photos are courtesy of Hayk Gyulamiryan or Tigran Ghambaryan unless otherwise noted.