Armenian Heritage Walk dedication to honor Armenian American legacy with Awards for Excellence

The Armenian Heritage Walk, an historic, winding pathway of Armenian art and culture next to the world-renowned Philadelphia Museum of Art, will be dedicated and its first phase unveiled on Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25 in memory of the Armenian Genocide and in tribute to the contributions of countless Armenian Americans through the decades.

A series of jubilant festivities will mark the unveiling of Phase 1 and feature a restored 22-foot statue of the mythical Armenian figure Young Meher, the centerpiece of the parcel. First displayed on the 200th birthday of America in 1976, the statue continues to symbolize the courage and faith of the Armenian people 50 years later on the 250th birthday of America. Work will continue in Phase 2 with the selection and installation of exquisite and meaningful lighted public artwork stations and natural elements of Armenian and American origin.

Hundreds of families and friends will gather to celebrate the landmark occasion in a series of events beginning with an intercommunal church service at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia on Friday, April 24, at 7 p.m. The walk will then be officially dedicated and Phase 1 unveiled on the parcel next to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Saturday, April 25, at 11 a.m.

Finally, the festivities will culminate in a spectacular Armenian Heritage Walk Gala at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 25, at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased and donations made at www.armenianheritagewalk.org.

The gala will honor the innumerable and outstanding contributions of Armenian Americans through the generations by turning attention to the following noteworthy honorees, gifting them with Awards for Excellence: Michael Aram, founder and designer of Michael Aram Inc.; Dr. James Philip Bagian, engineer, physician and NASA astronaut; Mark Hoplamazian, chairman and CEO, Hyatt Hotels Corp.; Edele Hovnanian, president and CEO, H. Hovnanian Family Office; Major Gen. Stephen J. Maranian, two-time recipient of the Distinguished Service Medal; Katherine Sarafian, senior vice president of production, Pixar Animation Studios; and Peter Vosbikian, accomplished executive, household products industry. Sona Movsessian, author, podcaster, media personality and former executive assistant of Conan O’Brien, will host the gala.

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Michael Aram is an internationally recognized Armenian American designer who, for more than 35 years, has created luxurious objects to enhance the everyday. The grandchild of Armenian Genocide survivors, Michael grew up immersed in the rich traditions of the Armenian church, surrounded by handmade carpets, pomegranate imagery and sacramental objects that instilled in him a deep reverence for handcraft and the storytelling potential of objects.

Dr. James Philip Bagian is an engineer and physician whose career has been defined by a focus on safety and human performance in high-risk environments. His 1989 NASA Space Shuttle flight marked the first time an individual of Armenian heritage traveled into space. His commitment to public service was shaped by his father, Philip Bagian, a first-generation American who served as a highly decorated fighter pilot during World War II, providing an early example of dedication and discipline.

Prior to his appointment to Hyatt’s Board of Directors and being named President and Chief Executive Officer of Hyatt Hotels Corporation in 2006 and, most recently, Chairman of the Board, Mr. Hoplamazian served as President of The Pritzker Organization, LLC, (TPO), the principal financial and investment advisor to certain Pritzker family business interests. During his 17-year tenure with TPO, he served as advisor to various Pritzker family-owned companies, including Hyatt Hotels Corporation and its predecessors.

Edele Hovnanian serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of the H. Hovnanian Family Office, based in New Jersey, which handles the assets of three generations, including a commercial real estate division, a land development division and an investment portfolio. She joined the family business in 1987 where she was mentored by her father, Hirair Hovnanian, for two decades prior to taking full control of operations in 2006. She also is the President of the H. Hovnanian Family Foundation, which currently donates over $10 million a year to various causes.

Major General Stephen J. Maranian, U.S. Army (Retired) was born in Boston, Massachusetts. The son of Jacob Jack Maranian and (the late) Alma Khachadoorian Maranian, he and siblings Jennifer and Ara were raised in the Armenian church, attending Sunday school and services at St. James Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown, Mass. Following graduation from Natick High School in 1984, he studied at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, earning both a Bachelor of Science in business administration and a commission as second lieutenant in the regular army through Bucknell’s Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program in 1988.

Katherine Sarafian has been an integral part of the success and growth of Pixar Animation Studios, holding a variety of key leadership positions that have led to her current role as Senior Vice President, Production. Sarafian produced Pixar’s Academy Award® -winning feature film, Brave (2012), before moving into her role on Pixar’s executive leadership team.

Peter Vosbikian is widely recognized as an accomplished executive in the household products industry as well as a dedicated advocate for Armenian heritage and community engagement. He has also carried on the legacy of his parents who survived the 1895 pogrom of the Armenian people, then living in Turkey, and the 1915 Genocide perpetrated by the Turkish government. Through perseverance, resourcefulness and determination, his father Bedros immigrated to the United States and built a new life that would inspire future generations of the Vosbikian Family.

Sona Movsesian, who will host the gala, is a former executive assistant-turned bestselling author, podcaster, and media personality who rose to national recognition alongside Conan O’Brien. Since 2009, she has been a beloved on-air presence, including her unforgettable trip to Armenia with Conan for Conan Without Borders — a moment of pride and joy for Armenians everywhere. Today, she co-hosts the wildly popular Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend and is the author of the instant New York Times bestseller The World’s Worst Assistant. Her second book, The World’s Worst Mom, arrives in fall 2026.