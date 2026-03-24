“We have a different map”: Pashinyan outburst sparks backlash

As debate over the detention of an Artsakh woman for a Facebook post intensifies concerns about free speech and hate speech in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has come under fire over a separate incident involving a woman forcibly displaced from Artsakh during a campaign stop on the Yerevan subway. Video from the event shows Pashinyan becoming visibly agitated after the woman politely declined to join his campaign activity. When he offered her child a badge depicting a map of Armenia, she refused, saying: “We are from Artsakh — we have a different map.”

Pashinyan responded angrily, pointing his finger at the woman and declaring, “We did everything for you to live in Artsakh. In 2023, you accused me of closing the borders. We spent billions so you could stay there — but you ran away. Why didn’t you stay?”

The young woman whom he was seen addressing in an aggressive, finger‑wagging manner is Armine Mosiyan, a forcibly displaced mother of three, one of whom she was holding in her arms during the exchange. Her father, Meruzhan Mosiyan, was commander of 26th Motorized Rifle Battalion of Martuni and a member of the ARF Artsakh Central Committee. He was posthumously awarded the First Degree Battle Cross for his service.

The footage has attracted widespread attention on social media, with critics arguing that the incident is not an isolated case but part of a broader pattern of hostile rhetoric associated with the authorities’ messaging. In the video, the mother can be heard saying, “Stop, I am with my child,” while the prime minister continues to raise his voice and press his point, insisting on his narrative of a “parallel reality.”

Many observers were particularly angered by the fact that Armenians from Artsakh, who were subjected to ethnic cleansing and forced displacement in 2023, appeared to be blamed for “measuring” their homeland and then fleeing it. Beyond the personal insult, framing the exodus as a matter of individual choice rather than coercion helps normalise Azerbaijan’s longstanding narrative that the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh Armenians was somehow voluntary.

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Rights activist Zara Hovhannisyan also condemned the episode, writing on Facebook that the problem was not only “what” was said but “how” it was said. She described a man in power shouting at a woman in front of her child as a textbook example of gendered behaviour and an abusive power dynamic. According to Hovhannisyan, when a senior state official raises his voice, talks over a woman and uses aggressive gestures and finger‑wagging in a public setting, it amounts to psychological pressure rather than ordinary political disagreement. She warned that the presence of the woman’s child made the scene especially troubling, arguing that such conduct undermines a child’s right to a safe and non‑threatening environment.

Artsakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan also reacted to the incident, saying it exposed a longstanding “pyramid of hatred” driven from the top and amplified by real and fake accounts, loyal media outlets and a passive law enforcement system. When human pain is not recognized and an aggressive, indecent fight is waged against people’s memory and natural aspirations, he added, words “often lose their power”.

Armenia’s human rights defender, Anahit Manasyan, also commented on the controversy, urging all political and public figures to show greater sensitivity in their statements and interactions, without naming individuals. She stressed that communication with forcibly displaced persons and refugees, as well as discussion of their rights, must be conducted with particular care, given the vulnerability of these groups.

Former Artsakh Minister of Infrastructure and Territorial Administration Hayk Khanumyan disputed Pashinyan’s claim that “billions” had been spent on Artsakh and then “abandoned.” He said the so‑called interstate loans provided since 1998 largely reflected the return of taxes and customs duties collected by Armenia on economic activity linked to Artsakh. In the decade before the 2020 war, he noted, these transfers amounted to around 45 to 60 billion drams a year, while a single large company from Artsakh paid 20 to 30 billion drams annually into Armenia’s budget. He argued that, once all tax flows were counted, Artsakh often generated sums comparable to, or exceeding, the loans it received, while also serving as an economic and security buffer for bordering Armenian regions.

By the end of the day, after the video had sparked strong public backlash, Pashinyan issued an apology to Armine Mosiyan on his Facebook page and invited her to the government building for a meeting. However, before the apology was posted, a news website linked to his party had dug up and published screenshots of Mosiyan’s earlier anti‑government posts on social media, effectively targeting her online and prompting fresh doubts about the sincerity of the apology. Supporters of the ruling party have continued to circulate her old posts and hostile comments, fuelling further online attacks against the displaced mother.

Just days ago, during a campaign‑style event, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and figures from the ruling party held a meeting on the problems of forcibly displaced Armenians from Artsakh, stressing the importance of their integration and promising new support, including a pledge to increase housing certificates in communities near Yerevan from three to four million drams. Yet within 48 hours, some of those same displaced people were being summoned for questioning, spoken to in an aggressive tone and publicly blamed — and the closer the country gets to the June elections, the more this predictable tension is likely to grow.