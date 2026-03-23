Knot by knot: Suzanna Avetisyan preserves Armenian carpet heritage

In artist Suzanna Avetisyan’s workshop, time seems to slow, surrendering to the monotonous yet soothing rhythm of the loom. The scent of fresh paint mingles with the coarse texture of woolen threads, blending the fluid movement of the brush with the patient hours spent at the weaving frame. A painter, designer and folk master, Avetisyan is among the rare artists who have successfully synthesized three distinct yet intrinsically connected worlds in her life.

For Avetisyan, the creative process is bifurcated yet harmonious. “The brush is a state of soul, while the loom is a duty,” she says. In painting, she finds speed and boundless freedom; colors move without boundaries, and emotions are expressed instantly. At the loom, however, she undergoes a transformation, becoming the guardian of her ancestors’ voice.

Carpet weaving is a unique form of therapy for her. Although it requires immense physical strength and patience, Avetisyan considers it a soul-calming process. With every row, new ornaments emerge — patterns previously drawn in her mind that come to life through threads. While she reproduces historical carpets and Vishapagorgs, dragon carpets, with reverence and precision, in her original designs she allows herself to be bold, though still rooted in traditional Armenian aesthetics.

Discussing the essence of Armenian carpets, Avetisyan draws parallels with the high arts. “I compare carpets and flat-weaves to classical music. Just as not everyone can appreciate classical music, not everyone can grasp the perfect, divine value of a carpet.”

For Avetisyan, a carpet is not merely functional or means to warm a home. It is a coded history and a marker of identity, revealing the rich cultural heritage of her ancestors. Armenian carpets, she tells the Weekly, are characterized by their complexity and mystery. Each pattern carries meaning, and each color its own symbolism — traditions passed down through centuries.

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A mission to share secrets

In the art world, some masters guard their techniques behind seven locks. Avetisyan firmly rejects that approach. Her mission is “to teach and to pass on.” She teaches across various platforms, from regional programs at the Arar Center for Armenian Culture to the Levon Galchyan School and the Museum of Folk Art.

Her students range in age from 7 to 64. “Some are interested in the social connection, others in the work itself, and some come to soothe the longing for a grandmother’s memory,” she says. She takes pride in students who have become teachers themselves. Although keeping young people at the loom in today’s technological age is a challenge, she believes cultural memory of Armenian children awakens at the very first knot.

To many, “carpet” and “rug” (carpet vs. karpet, or flat-weave) may seem synonymous, but Avetisyan draws a distinction. A gorg (carpet) is a knotted fabric with a pile (soft texture), whereas a karpet is a weave without a pile. Armenia boasts eight types of karpets, each with its own complexity.

As a designer, Avetisyan envisions the carpet within the modern Armenian home. She believes one should not fear new solutions; subtle colors and simplified ornaments can blend beautifully with minimalist interiors. Yet one thing remains constant: she finds it difficult to part with her work. Throughout her life, she has sold only one carpet. “When you put your soul into it, it becomes like a child. It is born with difficulty, and you want it to always be before your eyes.”

A message to the diaspora and dreams for the future

Addressing readers of the Weekly, Avetisyan says that for Armenians in the diaspora, owning an Armenian carpet is not just aesthetic but a support for the survival of Armenian culture. “If an Armenian living far away places an Armenian carpet in their home, it creates a lasting connection to their roots.”

Avetisyan hopes carpet weaving will no longer be seen solely as labor or a means of income.She wishes to see a generation that learns this craft as a source of national pride, passing it on not for profit, but simply out of love and an unblemished memory.

All photos courtesy of Suzanna Avetisyan unless otherwise noted.