“They get this”: Jessie Bedrossian on finding community through film

Pomegranate was featured at the Armenian Film Society’s collaboration with HollyShorts in May 2025 and again at the Armenian Film Society (AFS) festival in September. During a post-screening Q&A, actress and producer Jessie Bedrossian shared a line that lingered: “You have to establish your trauma before you can share your joy.”

Bedrossian, a British-Armenian actress based in London, comes from an immigrant family with deeply supportive parents. She trained at drama school in London, graduating during the COVID-19 pandemic. A storyteller at heart, she is drawn to character-driven work, immersing herself in research and transformation. Her stage work includes performances at Shakespeare’s Globe.

“Growing up, I never really saw myself represented onscreen,” Bedrossian said. “The Armenian creative community in London is fairly small. I always wanted to connect with other Armenian creatives, and I was fortunate to meet Abi Zakarian when I graduated.”

Their collaboration began with a shared commitment to Armenian storytelling. Together, they brought the first Armenian story to the Globe stage: the first time Armenian words were spoken there. While Zakarian’s passion lies in theater, Bedrossian was eager to bring Armenian narratives to film.

“I kept asking her to write something for the screen,” Bedrossian explained. “After about a year, she came up with this idea about an Armenian family caught in a cycle of trauma.”

Advertisement

The pair spent six months refining the script. Bedrossian then stepped into a producing role, securing funding and assembling a creative team. The experience of working behind the camera proved transformative.

“As an actor, it was eye-opening to be behind the lens,” she said. “Having creative control as both a producer and actor is something I definitely want to explore more in the future.”

Pomegranate explores three generations of Armenians, weaving together themes of immigrant life, cultural identity and the legacy of the Armenian Genocide in a contemporary setting. The film has screened at more than 20 festivals and is both BAFTA- and BIFA-qualifying.

In the United Kingdom, Bedrossian noted that audience reactions often begin with unfamiliarity. “The main response has been, ‘I had no idea; what are Armenians?’” she said. “So much of our heritage is filled with joy, but in the arts, we often have to start by educating people about who we are before we can take up space with our stories.”

That dynamic shifted during screenings in Los Angeles.

She also praised the work of the AFS. “They’re doing incredible things to champion Armenian artists. It was wonderful to engage with that community and see the response.”

Bedrossian feels a strong connection to her heritage and sees storytelling as both an artistic pursuit and a responsibility. “If I can audition for a role in the UK where the character just happens to be Armenian, and it’s not about their Armenianness, that will mean something has shifted,” she explained. “If someone can turn to me and say, ‘Oh, I know about that,’ that’s progress.”

​​While she acknowledges that diversity in film and television has improved, Bedrossian believes there is still significant work ahead. “Underrepresented groups deserve to show their cultural joy, just as much as we have a responsibility to educate. But I’m hopeful; we’re in an exciting time.

Bedrossian’s connection to her heritage is deeply personal. She grew up with all of her grandparents; her eldest turned 100 on Valentine’s Day. Her paternal family was born in Cyprus during the Turkish invasion, while her maternal grandfather was born in France.

In a classroom exercise, she once asked her grandparents to share family stories. One, passed down from her maternal grandfather, has stayed with her. Her great-great-grandfather was 14 during the Armenian Genocide when a neighbor warned the family to flee. They ran for safety and boarded a passing boat, but in the chaos, the family was separated. Faced with an impossible choice, his mother boarded the boat with him, leaving the rest of the family behind, never to see them again.

“On that journey, in the midst of all that pain, he met a girl,” Bedrossian said. “As she was getting off the boat in Lebanon, he told her, ‘I’m going to marry you.’ And he did. She became my great-grandmother.”

Those inherited narratives fuel her artistic drive. “I feel a responsibility to carry those voices into my work. Our stories are real, and they are epic,” she explained.

In addition to Pomegranate, Bedrossian has also performed in productions across HBO, ITV and the BBC, and recently appeared as Sophia in A Winter’s Song, a role that allowed her to explore a different creative register. “There’s a different kind of magic to Christmas in Armenia,” she said. “Filming on location, building relationships with the cast—we became incredibly close.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The bonds extended beyond the set. At the film’s premiere in Armenia, her castmates met her family; “we literally became best friends,” she explained. “I’ve never had an acting job where I felt so connected to my co-stars. It was special.”

Bedrossian also highlighted the collaborative spirit of the production and the visual storytelling. “It was amazing to be part of something that showcases Armenia so beautifully,” she said. “The artistry, the locations; it was all incredible and I had an absolute blast.

Recently married, Bedrossian continues to look ahead. She plans to expand her writing, deepen her craft and embrace the long, often uncertain climb of a creative career.

“I’m excited to keep building,” she said. “To keep telling stories.”