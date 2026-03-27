A glimpse into future names: Fifth anniversary report

On Feb. 14, 2025, a cultural event took place in the heart of Yerevan at the Pyunik Development Center, 3/1 Buzand St. The art book “A Glimpse into the Future” was presented, and the “New Names” exhibition opened. The event served as a comprehensive report on the future of contemporary Armenian art.

A five-year journey and three art books

The Pyunik Development Center, established in 2021, is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its gallery this year. Through its efforts, the center has published a third art book.

Sofya Mkrtchyan, director of the center, said the new edition, “A Glimpse into the New Names of the Future,” summarizes solo exhibitions held in 2024–2025. Unlike group exhibitions, the book features works, portraits and biographies of individual artists who exhibited during that period.

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The artist’s “passport” and charitable mission

Charity is central to the gallery’s operations. The space is provided to artists free of charge. Mkrtchyan said the center does not employ sales specialists or seek profit, and the art book serves as a bridge between artists and audiences.

Mkrtchyan described the book as a “passport” for artists. A QR code on each page allows direct contact with the author. After publication, copies are distributed free to artists and sent to libraries, embassies and international exhibitions to promote talented Armenian artists abroad.

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Selection criteria: Professionalism and inner energy

For the 2025–2026 program, the center aims to include artists from across Armenia. Selection is made with the help of an art historian. For artists, under 30, professional education is prioritized; for over 30, opportunities are also extended to amateur artists. Mkrtchyan said the gallery is not just a workplace but part of her family. She said she shares in each artist’s emotions, from sadness to bursts of color.Her goal is to create an environment where artists can focus on their work without worrying about rent or utilities.

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A space for creating and living

The Pyunik Center also includes a hall for artists who do not have their own studios.

Mkrtchyan said the center supports hardworking young people. Though not a painter, she said her experience allows her to understand art deeply. She advises young artists to apply their skills in related fields to achieve financial independence, as relying solely on painting sales remains difficult in Armenia.

Expressions of gratitude and cooperation

This large-scale activity would not be possible without dedicated individuals. Mkrtchyan expressed special gratitude to Kabriel Chemberjian, president of the Pyunik Benevolent Foundation, which funds the gallery. She said his primary concern is to prevent the emigration of talented youth by creating development opportunities in Armenia.

Art reflects a nation, and the Pyunik Development Center is a place where that identity is shaped through care and unconditional love. Each page of the art book is a life story, representing years of work. Years from now, when people leaf through this book, they will see not only colors and shapes but the generation that preserved and developed Armenian culture during difficult times. As Mkrtchyan said, “We will be as strong as our ability to support those who create our culture.”



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All photos courtesy of Sofya Mkrtchyan unless otherwise noted.