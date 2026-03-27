Armenian Heritage Cruise concludes Caribbean voyage

Under clear skies and with great excitement, the Armenian Heritage Cruise set sail on Jan. 10, 2026, departing from Miami aboard the magnificent MSC World America for a seven-day Caribbean voyage. Armenians from across the United States and around the world came together once again to celebrate culture, heritage and community at sea.

From the moment guests arrived, the AHC committee welcomed participants, ensuring a smooth embarkation and setting the tone for a well-organized week. The sense of unity and anticipation was felt immediately as familiar faces reunited and new friendships were formed.

As the ship sailed through the Caribbean, guests enjoyed a cruise paired aboard MSC’s newest flagship. The itinerary included ports of call in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, San Juan, Puerto Rico and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the company’s private island in the Bahamas.

The festivities began with a welcome event, where guests gathered with committee members and performers to open the Armenian Heritage Cruise. The atmosphere was lively as everyone anticipated the night’s entertainment and caught up with old and new friends.

The evening opened with Armenian hymns and a song dedicated to Artsakh by Nairi Kaprielian. This was followed by a blessing for the journey by Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, who offered prayers and warm wishes for a safe and memorable voyage for all on board.

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AHC chairman Steve Mesrobian warmly welcomed everyone and shared highlights of the activities and cultural programs planned throughout the week.

This year’s entertainment lineup featured Andre Hovnanyan, Gohar Hovanesyan and Hagop Ghassabian, along with New Jersey’s Hamazkayin Nayiri Dance Ensemble and house band Hye Kami.

The artists performed with the band. Before long, guests were drawn to the dance floor as music, laughter and dancing filled the room.

The first day at sea began with a morning prayer service led by Archbishop Anoushavan, offering a start to the day.

At the same time, participants joined a Hye Fitness class led by Maria Derian, on the open deck.

As midday approached, guests attended a screening of the restored silent film “The Melody of Armenia,” presented by the Armenian Cultural Association of America and introduced by Ani Tchaghlasian. The film was discovered by ARF Archives Director George Aghjayan, who spearheaded the restoration process. Master duduk player and musician Mher Mnatsakanyan attended and discussed the film’s importance and soundtrack with composer Martin Ulikhanyan.

In the afternoon, activities continued with lively dance lessons led by Margo Kaftanjian. Barkev Sanoyan joined the program, teaching guests traditional steps from the Hamazkayin Nayiri Dance Ensemble repertoire.

After dinner, guests attended “Dancing Under the Stars,” featuring music by Hagop Ghassabian under the beautiful Caribbean sky.

The first port of call was Puerto Plata, where guests attended a beach party with music by DJ Barkev Sanoyan. Dancing, local food and the warm Caribbean sun created a festive island atmosphere. Several of the resort staff joined in to dance on the beach with AHC guests.

Later that evening, Andre Hovnanyan performed at the World Theater, captivating the audience with his voice and performance.

The next port of call was San Juan, where guests spent the day exploring the historic city and experiencing the hospitality of the Puerto Rican people.

That evening’s program featured Gohar Hovanesyan accompanied by Hye Kami. Filmmaker Jivan Avetisyan attended the cruise. His award–winning film “Gate to Heaven” was screened, and he answered questions from attendees.

Activities at sea included belote and tavlou (backgammon) tournaments, along with dance lessons.

Some guests spent time on the sun deck, visiting the spa or simply gathering with friends.

One of the highlights of the 2026 cruise was the inclusion of the Hamazkyin New Jersey Nayiri dance ensemble. Their performance accompanied by Andre Hovnanyan was especially memorable.

The AHC host committee held its annual Armenian Relief Society luncheon meet-and-greet, with nearly 200 attendees!

Planning is underway for the 2027 AHC Cruise, scheduled for Jan. 16-23, 2027, aboard MSC World America, departing Miami with stops in Roatan, Costa Maya, Cozumel and Ocean Cay Bahamas.

For more information, visit the AHC website, join its mailing list, or visit its Facebook or Instagram pages.

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