One community, one mission: Reflections and vision from ARF Sebouh Gomideh

As we pause to reflect on the past 12 months — and start looking ahead to the year to come — the ARF Sebouh Gomideh would like to extend our gratitude to every volunteer, supporter and community member who continues to strengthen the life of our community across the Greater Washington area. Our churches, schools and organizations have each made remarkable progress, collectively contributing to an increasingly united and truly thriving Armenian community.

Sister and allied organizations

Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) — “Ani” Seniors & “Sevan” Juniors

The AYF D.C. family continues to grow in strength and impact, with over 130 active members across the “Ani” Senior and “Sevan” Junior chapters. Members’ connection to the Homeland was expanded through participation in the AYF Internship in Armenia, Camp Javakhk and the 12th AYF World Panagoum. In our local community, the chapters organized a full calendar of pro-Armenia and Artsakh advocacy and educational events, cultural programming and social events, including the highly successful Capital Ball and November Dance. At AYF Olympics, they were awarded “Most Improved Chapter,” bringing home several gold and silver medals. The “Sevan” Juniors continue to expand in both numbers and enthusiasm — ensuring a strong, committed pipeline of future Armenian leaders, here in Greater Washington and nationally.

Armenian Relief Society (ARS) — “Satenig” Chapter

The ARS had an exceptional year, leading successful fundraisers — including the Father’s Day Picnic and Thanksgiving Luncheon — providing critical financial aid to needy Armenians locally and abroad. Their support has reached families in Armenia (especially Artsakh refugees), Syria and Lebanon, reflecting ARS’s enduring humanitarian mission.

Homenetmen Washington, D.C. Chapter

Homenetmen D.C. is flourishing, with over 150 scouts and athletes participating in local and regional programs. Our scouts took part in regional jamborees and panagoums, receiving the “Best Chapter” award at the 2025 Eastern Regional Panagoum. Individuals also received the “Debar Scout of the Camp” award and achieved their “Vgayal Gark” rank and badges.

This year, Homenetmen D.C. hosted a major regional scouting seminar attended by more than 120 scouts, followed by an Armenian Cultural Night with Artur Khachents in partnership with ARF and Hamazkayin. Their continued excellence in developing disciplined, community-minded Armenian youth is invaluable.

Hamazkayin Washington, D.C. Chapter

Hamazkayin D.C. delivered one of its most active cultural calendars to date — hosting workshops, film screenings, concerts, book readings, Diarentarach, a cultural night with Artur Khachents and weekly Van dance classes. Their programs engaged hundreds of community members and strengthened Armenian artistic and cultural life.

Hamazkayin is also leading an exploratory initiative to establish a full-time everyday Armenian school in the Greater Washington area. Community members are encouraged to complete the survey here: https://forms.gle/PtbeABQbya5ntexx8

Armenian National Committee of Greater Washington (ANC of GW)

The ANC of GW continued its crucial advocacy work by participating in major regional Advocacy Days in April and September and maintaining consistent engagement with officials at all levels of D.C., Maryland and Virginia government. Their efforts keep Armenian American concerns — Artsakh justice, Armenia security, genocide education and community protection — at the forefront of public policy.

Armenian Youth Center of Greater Washington (AYC)

The AYC hosted another successful annual charity golf tournament, raising nearly $50,000. Funds will provide grants to support youth programs organized by Homenetmen, AYF, ACYOA and our Armenian schools and support for Operation Homefront, helping provide essential support to military families. Their commitment directly strengthens the infrastructure of Armenian youth life in our region.

An important update relates to the ongoing strategic planning efforts of the Armenian Youth Center. The AYC property located at 14321 Darnestown Road, Germantown, Maryland 20874 has been on the market for several months as part of a broader, long-term effort to secure the future of our youth and community. The proceeds from this sale will be reinvested into establishing sustainable, modern Armenian youth facilities for the next generation.

Armenian churches

Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church

The ARF remains steadfast in its support of Soorp Khatch Church and its parishioners. Throughout the year, the ARF provided consistent financial and manpower support for church activities, celebrations and community initiatives.

A major milestone was the submission of a comprehensive 99-year lease proposal — prepared jointly by the ARF and sister/allied organizations — for the River Road property. This proposal outlines financial commitments, governance frameworks and the construction of a modern Armenian school and youth center.

In addition to strategic planning, the ARF and its sister and allied organizations have actively supported fundraising efforts for Soorp Khatch’s River Road project. This includes organizing the sold-out New Year’s Eve Celebration, where all proceeds are dedicated to paying down the remaining balance on the River Road property. This united effort reflects our shared commitment to ensuring that Soorp Khatch — and the future school and youth center envisioned on this property — remain central pillars of Armenian life in Greater Washington for generations to come

St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church

The ARF continues to support St. Mary Church in all spiritual, cultural and community initiatives. At a time when the Armenian Church faces targeted pressures, the ARF stands firmly with the Holy See of Etchmiadzin, our clergy and our centuries-old spiritual heritage. We remain resolute in our commitment to the people of Artsakh and Armenia and to the defense of our national institutions at home and abroad.

Armenian schools

Hamasdegh Armenian School of Soorp Khatch, Shnorhali School of St. Mary and the Armenian School of Greater Baltimore continue to thrive as pillars of Armenian education. Each school has expanded programming, strengthened enrollment and delivered high-quality Armenian language and cultural instruction.

Holiday programs, cultural performances, parent engagement and community events enriched the educational experience. Our schools remain the foundation of Armenian identity for the next generation, and the ARF will continue to support their mission with dedication.

ARF initiatives

This year, the ARF Sebouh Gomideh launched its new website, ARFDC.org, making it easier for the community to access updates, statements and events in one centralized platform.

We also celebrated the third anniversary of our ARF Monthly Newsletter. To subscribe, please visit: arfdc.org/newsletter.

The ARF Sebouh Gomideh remains deeply committed to investing in the future of our youth — both financially and through continuous manpower support. Whether through the AYF, Homenetmen, ACYOA or our Armenian schools, the ARF contributes significant resources to ensure that young Armenians in Greater Washington grow in leadership, discipline, cultural identity and national consciousness. This sustained investment is central to our mission, as the strength and continuity of our community depend on a well-supported and empowered next generation.

The ARF remains ready to support every segment of our community — organizationally, culturally and personally.

Support our work

As we continue advancing Armenian education, culture, advocacy and youth development, we invite community members to support our mission. Donations may be made at: arfdc.org/donate

Your contributions help sustain the institutions that keep our community strong and united.

In closing

This year reaffirmed what we all have always known: Our strength lies in our unity. Through the dedication of our churches, schools, youth, cultural bodies and volunteers, the Greater Washington Armenian community continues to grow with purpose and resilience. The ARF Sebouh Gomideh — our members, young and old — expresses its heartfelt gratitude to all who contribute to this mission.

As we enter the holiday season, we extend our warmest wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you and your loved ones. May the coming year bring peace and prosperity to the Armenian Nation worldwide, and may we see justice for the people of Artsakh, whose struggle remains at the heart of our collective resolve.

With gratitude and commitment,

ARF Sebouh Gomideh

Greater Washington, D.C.

PS: Please share your suggestions for the coming year and, as always, feel free to offer any compliments, criticisms or other feedback that can help us better serve our community and Cause. Should anyone need assistance of any kind, the ARF stands ready to help. Please contact us at exec@arfdc.org.