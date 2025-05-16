AYF DC “Ani” Chapter hosts its first annual Capital Ball

BETHESDA, Md.—On the evening of May 3, 2025, the Armenian Youth Federation – Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Washington D.C. “Ani” Chapter proudly hosted its first annual Capital Ball. The evening brought together AYF alumni, ungers and ungerouhis, parents and supporters from the Greater Washington D.C. area and throughout the Eastern U.S. to celebrate chapter successes and support ongoing cultural and educational activities, including participation in the upcoming AYF Junior Seminar.

AYF D.C. Ani Chair U. Vartkaes Pamboukian emceed the event and explained that the Capital Ball theme was “inspired by the very first community event our chapter hosted in 1942—a cherry blossom-themed celebration that marked our founding.” He set the tone by reflecting on the important role of the AYF, in general—and Junior Seminar, in particular—in creating spaces where Armenian youth can grow, lead and carry on the torch of the Cause. “It [Junior Seminar] was my first regional event—the first time I truly understood what the AYF stood for and got to meet and connect with people beyond the D.C. area. Experiences like these helped shape who I am today, and it’s our responsibility to make sure those same experiences and opportunities are available to the next generation of Armenian youth—the next generation of AYFers—the next generation of our D.C. community leaders,” stated Pamboukian.

AYF D.C. “Sevan” Junior Chapter Chair U. Karine Najarian shared heartfelt memories from her time in the chapter, reflecting on how AYF Camp Haiastan and AYF Junior Seminar have impacted her life. “Camp Haiastan is more than just a summer camp; it is a second home. It’s given me the opportunity to gain not only friends, but brothers and sisters,” stated Najarian. “Junior Seminar has filled us with happiness as we are surrounded by those who they love and are there for the same reason: to learn, to grow and have fun,” she continued. Her words reminded attendees of the deep and lasting impact these experiences have on strengthening the connection to the Armenian Cause and to one another.

AYF D.C. Chapter parent and proud New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter alumna U. Talar Vartanian reflected on how the AYF helped form her identity both as an Armenian and as an individual. “AYF became an important part of my life growing up—in forming friendships, taking on more and more responsibilities, coordinating events…working and collaborating with groups and organizations within the community,” explained Vartanian. Today, she watches her two children thrive in the AYF D.C. “Sevan” Juniors, continuing the tradition and underscoring the power of the organization across generations. Through the AYF, “I am thankful our children get to experience how fortunate we are to be Armenian,” noted Vartanian.

The AYF D.C. Ani Chapter was honored to welcome leaders participating in the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Foundation Eastern Region Convention and the AYF Eastern U.S. Central Executive to the evening celebration.

AYF Central Executive Chair U. Isabel Hagobian spoke about the AYF’s role in empowering young Armenians. She reminded the audience that involvement in the AYF is not just an activity; it is a commitment to something much larger than oneself.

“For many of us, the AYF is where we first learned what it means to be an activist… It’s where we began to understand that being Armenian isn’t just about saying you are Armenian. It’s about living a history, honoring a legacy, and carrying a cause,” stated Hagobian. She explained that AYF membership means “choosing to be part of the bigger picture. It means encouraging Armenian youth to learn more, do more, and never forget who we are and where we come from.”

AYF D.C. Ani Chapter alumna U. Sosy Bouroujian offered remarks on behalf of the ARF Eastern Region Central Committee, closing the evening’s program with a passionate call to action. She spoke about the importance of staying grounded in Armenian identity and remaining committed to the work of those who came before. Bouroujian described the AYF as “a movement—a living testament to the power of youth driven by purpose.” She reminded AYF alumni, “our job is not done. We don’t age out of the Cause—we simply evolve in our role,” encouraging them to serve as mentors, donors and a supportive presence at AYF events. To current AYF members, her message was clear: “You carry the torch now. But don’t just hold it—run with it. Light new paths. Challenge old ideas. Be bold. Be revolutionary. Because the AYF doesn’t belong to the past—it belongs to you.”

Throughout the night, attendees were moved by cultural interludes, including a recitation of Baruir Sevag’s poem “Hayastan” by the AYF D.C. “Sevan” Junior Executive and a graceful solo dance performance by U. Nayiri Akopian of the Hamazkayin D.C. “Van” Ensemble. Music by DJ Mourad kept the dance floor lively throughout the evening.

The event was not only a celebration, but also a call to impact. “The funds we raise tonight will directly support our juniors as they attend Junior Seminar—often their first step into the larger world of the AYF—and sustain the educational and cultural work of both our Ani Seniors and Sevan Juniors throughout the year,” explained emcee U. Vartkaes Pamboukian. Attendees and organizations rose to the challenge. The Armenian Youth Center (AYC) made a generous $2,700 donation to help cover bus expenses for nearly 50 AYF D.C. “Sevan” Juniors and Ani Seniors attending this year’s Junior Seminar in Pennsylvania. AYC’s Chris Hekimian and Manoug Habibian were on hand to offer encouragement and support the AYF’s youth development efforts.

The AYF D.C. Ani Chapter extended special thanks to Nora’s Kabob and the Sinanian family, UEvents and the Habibian family, EmmeGifts, Soorp Khatch Armenian Church pastor and Board of Trustees, ARF Sebouh Gomideh and sister organizations, AYC and all alumni, parents and supporters for making the evening a resounding success.

AYF D.C. Ani Executive members U. Lori Sakayan and U. Natalie Pamboukian summed up the evening: “The Capital Ball was more than just an event; it was a celebration of who we are, where we’ve come from and where we’re headed. We’re beyond grateful to everyone who joined us to make such an incredible night here in D.C. With everyone’s powerful messages and passion for the AYF and our Cause, we will continue to push forward not only as a chapter but as Armenians as part of an extensive community.”