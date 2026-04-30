ANCA joins Ohio Armenians in marking 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Armenian American community gathered on April 24th at Armenian Estates near Columbus, at the invitation of Tigran “Ty” Safaryan and Steve Atikian, to solemnly mark the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The event brought together clergy, elected officials, civic leaders and community members in shared remembrance and renewed commitment to truth and justice for this crime.

Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Policy Director Alex Galitsky delivered remarks alongside Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy; U.S. Representatives Mike Carey (R-OH), Dave Taylor (R-OH) and Warren Davidson (R-OH); Xenia Mayor Ethan Reynolds; former Ambassador of Artsakh to the United States Robert Avetisyan and Fr. Hratch Sargsyan, Pastor of St. Gregory of Narek Armenian Church in Cleveland. Steven Cook from Senator Jon Husted’s office also joined the commemoration which was emceed by Dr. Erna Safaryan.

“As we mark this solemn day of commemoration, we must also recognize that the Armenian Genocide never truly ended,” said Galitsky. “It continued in Turkey’s erasure of the region’s ancient Armenian Christian heritage. It continued in the denial of the genocide: an attempt to erase the very memory of Armenian civilization in our ancestral homeland. And it continues today in Azerbaijan’s ongoing genocidal aggression against Armenia – in its occupation of our sovereign land, the unlawful detention of Armenian prisoners, the destruction of our ancient heritage and the forced displacement of Artsakh’s entire Armenian population.”

Commemoration co-host Ty Safaryan reflected on the growth of Ohio’s annual commemoration: “My Brother-in-law Steve Atikian and I are proud to host this year’s Ohio Armenian Genocide Remembrance event at Armenian Estates in Columbus. We thank everyone who came to mark the occasion with us including our good friend and Ohio’s next Governor Vivek Ramaswamy as well as our friends Congressmen Dave Taylor, Warren Davidson and Mike Carey especially for their candid remarks in support for Armenian Genocide awareness and education.”

ANC Ohio advocate David Krikorian spoke to the vitality of Ohio’s Armenian American community: “The Ohio Armenian American community is like so many of our communities across the United States, a rich mixture of Armenian Americans with a diverse set of backgrounds, united in shared purpose. Our April 24th Remembrance event has grown quite a bit over the past several years, a testament to what our community can accomplish when we work together.”

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Rep. Mike Carey moves to preserve Armenian Genocide survivor accounts at Library of Congress



Rep. Mike Carey offered remarks grounding the commemoration in legislative action, announcing legislation he is crafting to direct the Library of Congress to collect first-person accounts of the Armenian diaspora in the United States.

“Throughout my time in Congress, I have championed the preservation of our nation’s full history, embracing both its triumphs and tragedies, because I believe our children must understand the American story in its entirety,” said Rep. Carey. “Guided by this belief, I am crafting legislation to honor the first generation of Armenian Americans and document the atrocities they fled Anatolia to escape. Specifically, my bill would direct the Library of Congress to collect first-person accounts of the Armenian diaspora in the United States.”

Rep. Carey also drew a direct line between the genocide and Ohio’s Armenian American heritage: “Armenians sought refuge from the horrors in Anatolia across the globe, with many finding safety on American shores. There, they established vibrant communities in states such as California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Rhode Island and, most notably, my own beloved Ohio. In cities such as Cleveland, Youngstown, and Columbus, early Armenian immigrants embraced American life, contributing to industries like steel and textiles. Through their resilience and determination, these early Armenian Americans helped forge the nation we cherish today.”

Xenia Mayor proclaims April “Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month”

Mayor Ethan K. D. Reynolds of Xenia, Ohio issued a formal proclamation designating April 2026 as “Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month” in the City of Xenia. The proclamation recognized the Armenian Genocide of 1915–1923, the massacres at Sumgait, Kirovabad and Baku, and the killing of civilians in Maragha, while affirming Ohio’s 2015 state recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the United States’ own recognition by Congress and the President.

The proclamation reads in part: “By recognizing, remembering and educating those about the Armenian Genocide, the Holocaust, the Pogroms in Sumgait, Baku and Kirovabad, the massacre in Maragha and all cases of past and ongoing genocide, we help protect historic memory, ensure that similar atrocities do not occur again, and remain vigilant against hatred, persecution and tyranny.”

Mayor Reynolds presented the proclamation at the April 24th commemoration, with his presence and participation underscoring the importance of the occasion for the broader pursuit of truth, justice and human dignity.

Clergy calls community to move beyond remembrance into responsibility

Fr. Hratch Sargsyan offered a message of faith and witness that framed the Armenian Genocide not only as history, but as enduring spiritual testimony.

“The Armenian Genocide is not only a chapter of suffering, but also a testimony of unshaken faith,” said Fr. Sargsyan. “Our martyrs did not simply endure tragedy; they bore witness to Christ even unto death. Their sacrifice calls us to live with the same courage, conviction and faithfulness in our own time. The reality of their witness challenges us to move beyond remembrance into responsibility, to be voices for truth, advocates for justice and living witnesses of the Gospel.”

On Sunday, April 26th, following Divine Liturgy, Fr. Sargsyan led the faithful of St. Gregory of Narek Armenian Church gathered in prayerful remembrance of the Holy Martyrs. Parishioners proceeded outside to the khachkar monument, where the Intercessory Prayer of the Holy Martyrs was offered — standing together in reverence and unity to honor the memory of those who bore witness through suffering, sacrifice and unwavering faith.