IALA launches 2025 holiday fundraiser

This year, arts funding across the United States has been cut, and many of the public channels that once sustained cultural organizations have disappeared. For small, predominantly volunteer-run literary organizations like the International Armenian Literary Alliance (IALA), these changes hit hard. Yet, IALA has built a community that believes Armenian stories deserve to be told and Armenian writers need a place to grow.

Since 2021, IALA has been creating exactly that: a home for Armenian writers, translators and readers. With IALA’s support, more than 100 authors and translators have received mentorship, grants for creative writing and literary translation and exposure through their Literary Lights reading series, as well as reviews and features in various media outlets.

Every program they run, every event they host, every writer they uplift happens because people in the global Armenian community choose to invest in the future of Armenian literature. Your support is truly the difference.

This Giving Tuesday and holiday season, IALA is asking you to help them reach their goal of raising $5,000:

$25 – promotes a new Armenian book

$60 – offers free membership to a writer in need

$200 – features a writer in one of IALA’s events

$500 – brings a panel or workshop to life

Your tax-deductible donation — at any level — has a direct and lasting impact on the future of Armenian literature. Donate today!

International Armenian Literary Alliance, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) registered charitable organization. Donations are tax deductible as allowed by law.