C-Rouge to perform at Koghb Vardavar

Lebanese-Armenian composer and producer C-Rouge (Serouj Baghdassarian) will present “Symphonic Folk: The Epic Sound of Armenia” with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra on July 11 in the border village of Koghb, in Armenia’s Tavush Province. The performance, presented by the Koghb Foundation, is part of the Vardavar Festival celebrations.

An innovative artist, Baghdassarian’s work bridges Armenia’s rich musical heritage with contemporary cinematic sound. With ancestral roots in Dikranagerd and Kesaria, he has devoted his career to reimagining traditional Armenian melodies through a distinctive fusion of orchestral, electronic and Armenian folk music.

Raised in Lebanon in a musically inclined family of singers, composers and producers, Baghdassarian was immersed in Armenian culture from an early age. In 2005, he released his first work, a contemporary interpretation of Komitas‘s “Grounk,” blending electronic elements with one of Armenia’s most treasured compositions. The project introduced Komitas’s music to a new generation of listeners and laid the foundation for his artistic vision.

Encouraged by the response, Baghdassarian continued developing his signature sound through albums, singles and cinematic productions that combine traditional Armenian instruments, symphonic orchestration and modern electronic music. Entirely self-taught, he refined his craft by studying the works of renowned film composers while developing a musical identity of his own.

Throughout his career, Baghdassarian has collaborated on a variety of international projects, including contributing music to filmmaker Bared Maronian’s documentaries Orphans of the Genocide” and “Women of 1915.” His original compositions, including “Daredevils of Sassoun,” “Yarkhushta” and other orchestral releases, have established him as a prominent contemporary voice in Armenian crossover music.

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A defining milestone in his career came with “Symphonic Folk: The Epic Sound of Armenia,” an ambitious concert production that brought together more than 120 performers, including the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, choir, traditional Armenian folk musicians, soloists and electronic elements. The program features Baghdassarian’s arrangements, orchestrated by Martin Ulikhanyan.

More than a decade in the making, the project represents Baghdassarian’s artistic vision: preserving Armenian musical heritage while presenting it in a powerful, contemporary format that speaks to audiences across generations. The landmark performance was later released as a live album, extending its reach to listeners around the world.



“My goal has always been to convey my love for Armenia through music,” said Baghdassarian. “I want young people to discover the beauty of our heritage and feel proud of it. Music has the power to connect generations, and that’s what I strive to achieve with every composition.”

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C-Rouge divides his time between Lebanon and Armenia, composing, producing and performing while collaborating with orchestras, choirs and folk musicians.

His stage name, C-Rouge, combines the initial of his first name, Serouj, with the French word rouge (“red”), a nod to his distinctive ginger hair growing up. Beyond its origin, the name also reflects a personal philosophy inspired by the Armenian words ser (love) and ouj (strength), two values that define his artistic mission.

As both a composer and producer, C-Rouge continues to redefine how Armenian music is experienced. Through his performances and compositions, he remains committed to preserving Armenia’s rich musical legacy while inspiring new generations to reconnect with their heritage.