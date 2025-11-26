ARF Day inspires students at Taniel Varoujan Armenian School through art and history

GLENVIEW, Ill. — On Nov. 22, 2025, the Chicago “Christapor” Gomideh of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) proudly celebrated ARF Day at the Taniel Varoujan Armenian School, offering students a vibrant blend of art and history that deepened their understanding of the ARF and its ongoing impact on Armenian life.

The day’s events were designed to reach students of all ages, combining creativity, experiential learning and reflection to inspire pride in their Armenian identity and an appreciation for the ARF’s historic and modern roles.

The day began with a presentation by longtime art educator U. Anoush Bargamian, who led lessons for all kindergarten, first, second and third grade classes. For kindergarteners, Bargamian demonstrated how to create a mosaic using the ARF initials, in Armenian and English. She then introduced students in grades 1-3 to the ARF Zinanshan (coat of arms), explaining its meaning and importance within Armenian history. Following the lesson, students created their own artistic interpretations of the Zinanishan, expressing a creativity and enthusiasm that reflected the joy of discovering a meaningful Armenian symbol.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Following the art lessons, the ARF provided lunch for all students and staff, serving pizza, chips and drinks. The communal meal united the entire school community in a warm and festive atmosphere, reinforcing the values of unity and togetherness at the heart of ARF Day.

In the afternoon, Chicago ARF Chairman and high school teacher U. Hagop Soulakian conducted an engaging lesson for grades 4 through 7 on the ARF’s founding and the importance of its work then and now. Using an experiential activity that demonstrated unfair treatment and inequality, Soulakian helped students grasp the conditions that motivated three young Armenians to establish the ARF in 1890.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

His lesson traced a coherent historical arc that began with the denial of Armenian rights, moving through the community’s self-organization through the ARF, the establishment of the First Republic in 1918 and continuing with the ARF’s role in building the diaspora through institutions like the ARS, Homenetmen, Hamazkayin and the AYF, as well as its ongoing efforts to strengthen Armenia and Artsakh. Students came away with a clear understanding that unity, service, justice and national responsibility have always anchored the ARF’s mission.

The lesson concluded with a reflection activity in which students shared how they hope to contribute to the Armenian community in the years ahead. Their responses were thoughtful and full of pride. Many expressed a desire to strengthen their Armenian identity by attending Armenian events, speaking more Armenian, learning their history and religion and, one day, teaching future generations.

Others are committed to supporting the Armenian Cause by raising awareness at school and online, joining AYF, advocating through the ANCA, donating to Armenian initiatives or even creating new organizations inspired by the ARF’s mission. Together, their reflections revealed a deep sense of responsibility and enthusiasm for strengthening the Armenian community.

As the ARF, we extend our sincere gratitude to:

Principal Jacqueline Papazian for her leadership and partnership.

The Taniel Varoujan Armenian School Board for supporting programs that enrich Armenian education.

The dedicated teachers and staff for welcoming us into their classrooms and guiding students.

The parents for their ongoing commitment to Armenian identity and cultural learning.

The students, whose curiosity, excitement and thoughtful reflections made the day truly meaningful.

The ARF was proud to celebrate this day with the school community and remains committed to supporting the next generation of young Armenians as they grow into confident advocates, leaders and bearers of our national story.