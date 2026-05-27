Applications open for Koomruian Armenian Education Fund scholarships

The Peter and Alice Koomruian Armenian Education Fund announces the availability of scholarship awards for the 2027-2028 academic year. Applicants must be of Armenian ancestry and enrolled as full-time students at a university or college in the United States. The award is based on academic performance and financial need. Applications for the 2027-2028 academic year may be obtained by emailing the Koomruian Armenian Education Fund at terenikkoujakian@hotmail.com or by writing to the Koomruian Armenian Education Fund, c/o Bank of America Trust Services Center, 100 Westminster St., RI1-536- 05-03, Providence, RI 02903.

The application deadline is April 1, 2027.

The Peter and Alice Koomruian Armenian Education Fund was established in 1986 with a generous testamentary donation of $435,000 from Alice Torigian Koomruian, which is managed by Bank of America as trustee.

In the last 25 years alone, the fund has distributed approximately $480,000 of its income to 250 students of Armenian descent in numerous fields of study, ranging from arts and sciences to veterinary medicine.

Applicants from outside the United States must provide proof of issuance of an F-1 student visa by the U.S. Consulate in their country of residence.