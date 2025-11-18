AYF-YOARF ER Juniors gather for first conference in years at Camp Haiastan

In a weekend filled with learning, leadership and culture, the Juniors modeled a full AYF Convention — proving that the next generation is ready to lead.

For the first time in years, AYF-YOARF Eastern Region Juniors gathered for a weekend focused on more than games or socials — it was about voice, vision and leadership. From October 3 to 5, over 30 Juniors came together at AYF Camp Haiastan for the long-awaited AYF Junior Conferences, hosted by the Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter. This year’s theme, “Մեր Հայ Համայնքի Առաջնորդները” (“Leaders of Our Armenian Community”), reflected the weekend’s purpose: to empower the next generation to lead with knowledge, confidence and commitment to their communities.

The weekend marked a milestone in AYF Eastern Region history: a revival of youth-led organizing designed in direct response to the Juniors themselves. In recent years, many Juniors have voiced their desire to be heard — not only to participate but to help shape the future of their chapters and the region. This conference was their moment to do exactly that.

“The goal of this event was to strengthen the Juniors’ knowledge and understanding of how the AYF operates within the Eastern Region, both on a local and regional level, preparing them for their future within the AYF. It’s clear that these Juniors are passionate, motivated and full of ideas. Now, as I continue my journey within the AYF, I’m excited to watch these ungers and ungerouhis grow within the organization and, one day, even work alongside them,” said Vartkaes Pamboukian, chair of the 2025 Central Junior Council.

The first full day began with a series of educationals that mirrored the structure of Senior Seminar — offering Juniors the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of AYF leadership, organization and structure.

The Project Planning session, led by U. Raffi Sarrafian of the Central Juniors Council, taught participants how to effectively serve in executive positions, plan chapter events and build strong teamwork and accountability.

Next came AYF Structure 101, an educational led by U. Nayiri Shahnazarian, a member of the Eastern Region’s Central Executive. This session guided Juniors through the broader AYF ER framework — from how local chapters operate to how the Central Executive coordinates initiatives across the region. Juniors then separated into groups to represent “Central Councils,” tasked with outlining initiatives and events their council would oversee.

The morning concluded with Convention 101, led by U. Aram Parnagian of the Eastern Region Central Executive. He walked Juniors through the democratic process that defines AYF-YOARF Conventions: writing motions, debating resolutions and voting to guide the organization’s direction.

In the afternoon, the conference transitioned to a mock Convention session, where Juniors put their new skills into practice. Each delegate represented their chapter and had the opportunity to discuss topics such as strengthening chapter communication, planning interchapter events or proposing new ideas for regional initiatives.

Through this exercise, Juniors learned not only how to express their ideas but also how to listen, collaborate and compromise — the same foundational skills that have guided the AYF-YOARF since its founding by Karekin Nejdeh in 1933.

“The Juniors learned very quickly from the lectures and were able to have thoughtful conversations and propose smart ideas during their Convention. I was very pleased to see the next generation of AYF is in good hands,” said U. Aram Parnagian.

That evening, the ARF Boston “Sardarabad” Gomideh hosted a kebab dinner at AYF Camp Haiastan, welcoming the Juniors with warm hospitality. The meal served as both a gesture of gratitude and a symbolic passing of the torch — honoring the Juniors for their commitment to learning the responsibilities of AYF membership and leadership.

Day three brought a shift from governance to culture, reminding participants that AYF leadership is as much about identity as it is about activism. Held across AYF Camp Haiastan, the day’s activities connected Juniors to Armenian music, dance and craftsmanship.

They began the morning with an Armenian music session led by U. Nareh Mkrtschjan, followed by Armenian dance lessons led by Nareg Stepanian of Boston, and a “Make Your Own Dignik” workshop hosted by U. Anoush Krafian, where participants created their own traditional crafts — blending joy and cultural pride into the final hours of the weekend.

Both the Central Executive and the Central Junior Council hope that this conference will become an annual tradition, solidifying a new pipeline of confident, informed and inspired AYF members ready to serve their chapters and their homeland.

As the bonfire crackled on Saturday night and the group sang heghapokhagan songs under the stars, the spirit of unity that defines the AYF was unmistakable. From seasoned Seniors to first-year Juniors, everyone shared in the belief that this — right here, right now — is how leadership begins.

Seeing Juniors take ownership of their ideas reminded us all that the movement is alive and growing.