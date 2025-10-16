Azerbaijani cleric and UN Secretary-General meet amid arrests of Armenian clergy

YEREVAN — Azerbaijan’s top Islamic cleric, Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh, met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on October 10, wherein he allegedly accused the Armenian Apostolic Church of sabotaging peace efforts.

These comments, which were reported by Azerbaijani state media, serve to continue the propagandized rhetoric being parrotted by Azerbaijani outlets, which some Armenian experts see as a coordinated attack by Azerbaijan to delegitimize the Armenian Apostolic Church and Armenia.

The meeting preceded a new wave of arrests launched by Armenian authorities targeting senior clergy — deepening fears that Yerevan may be acting under Baku’s direction.

According to Azerbaijani media, in remarks made during a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Pashazadeh claimed that the Armenian Church and diaspora were engaged in “destructive propaganda” and “calls for revanchism and renewed confrontation,” undermining efforts by political leaders to secure peace.

In a meeting with Rabbi Arthur Schneier, an important Jewish religious figure in the U.S., Pashazadeh said, as reported by Azerbaijani state media, that: “While political leaders on both sides take steps toward peace, the Armenian Church calls for revanche and conflict.”

Armenian law enforcement detained at least six priests and conducted searches in the homes of clergy affiliated with the Diocese of Aragatsotn, which is led by Bishop Mkrtich Proshyan, a nephew of Catholicos Karekin II.

According to official information confirmed by clergy and legal representatives, those detained include Father Paren Arakelyan, spiritual leader of Saghmosavank, Father Manuk, Father Hayk, Father Mkrtich, Father Gevond and several employees of the Aragatsotn Diocese.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia confirmed the arrests, stating that the detentions are part of an ongoing criminal investigation launched under the article concerning: “Obstructing or coercing participation in an assembly by abusing official authority or influence, as well as material inducement to participate or not participate in a gathering.” The committee added that “procedural and evidentiary actions are being carried out” as part of the pre-trial proceedings.

According to church sources, Bishop Proshyan was taken in for questioning. His alleged involvement was cited in a televised statement by another priest, Father Aram, who claimed he participated in opposition protests under instructions from Bishop Proshyan. This confession became the basis for a criminal investigation, formally accusing clergy of coercion and interference in peaceful assembly.

These developments come amid an intensifying anti-church campaign by the current Armenian government, led by Prime Minister Pashinyan, who in recent months has openly targeted members of the Armenian Church. Pashinyan has suggested that if Catholicos Karekin II had broken his celibacy vow, he could no longer serve as spiritual leader.

In June, the government arrested Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, leader of the “Sacred Struggle” movement, on charges of attempting a coup d’état. Days later, security forces stormed the grounds of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in an attempt to arrest Archbishop Mikael Ajapahyan of Shirak, who later turned himself in and was detained.

Ajapahyan now faces charges including attempting to seize power and public incitement to overthrow the constitutional order and was handed a two-year sentence last week.

Pashinyan, escalating the rhetoric further in July, vowed to personally lead the “liberation” of Etchmiadzin, accusing the Church’s leadership of being a “group of anti-Christian, adulterous, anti-state usurpers.”

The timing of the arrests — falling closely after Pashazadeh’s statements — has deepened suspicions for some that Armenia’s current regime may be yielding to pressure from Azerbaijan, especially in aligning its internal policy with Baku’s long-running campaign to delegitimize the Armenian Church both domestically and abroad.

“Religious leaders always call for peace,” Pashazadeh claimed, while simultaneously accusing the Armenian clergy of spreading “anti-Azerbaijani disinformation and revanchist rhetoric.”

Azerbaijan has long sought to discredit the Armenian Apostolic Church, particularly as tensions persist over cultural heritage sites in Nagorno-Karabakh. As reported by Azerbaijani media, Pashazadeh again asserted that Azerbaijan is “restoring churches alongside mosques,” attempting to portray a balanced approach even as access for Armenian clergy has been severely restricted.

These developments have sparked widespread outrage among political figures, civil society leaders and human rights advocates in Armenia, who warn that the arrests mark a dangerous escalation in the government’s campaign against the Armenian Apostolic Church — and may reflect increasing subservience to Azerbaijan’s geopolitical agenda.

“No foreign occupier in our history has treated the Armenian Church with such contempt,” wrote opposition MP Ishkhan Saghatelyan, Representative of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Armenia Supreme Council. “Not even the Young Turks or Bolsheviks went this far. Today’s regime is doing what only our enemies dared to imagine.”

MP Gegham Manukyan compared the crackdown to the failed Soviet-era attempts to fragment the Armenian Church through the creation of the so-called “Free Church” movement. “Pashinyan isn’t just inspired by Bolshevik tactics — he’s replicating them,” he said. “The aim is clear: to destroy the Church not just as a spiritual institution, but as a pillar of Armenian identity.”

The reaction from Armenia’s academic and human rights community has been equally sharp. Historian Davit Fidanyan noted the troubling synchronicity between Pashazadeh’s anti-Church rhetoric and Yerevan’s subsequent actions. “We’re witnessing a coordinated campaign, where the Armenian state appears to take its cues directly from Baku,” he wrote. “This is no coincidence. The attacks on clergy resumed almost immediately after Pashazadeh’s public demands.”

Former Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan warned that the government is implementing a two-phase strategy: first, a prolonged propaganda effort to delegitimize the Church, followed by targeted legal and physical action. “These arrests are not isolated,” Tatoyan said. “They are part of a pre-planned campaign to weaken the Church’s influence and silence dissent.”

Legal expert Ruben Melikyan went further, calling the detentions a “hostage operation” rather than lawful arrests. “Bishop Proshyan and the other priests weren’t arrested — they were captured,” he wrote. “And once again, the order came from Baku. Pashazadeh gave the signal, and Yerevan executed it.”

Meanwhile, public concern over the future of the Church is growing. The storming of Etchmiadzin in June, and now the coordinated arrest of clergy, have led many to fear that the Armenian government is not only turning its back on national religious institutions but actively facilitating their dismantlement.