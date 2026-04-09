Filmmaker Rojhilat Aksoy acquitted under Article 301

The second hearing of filmmaker Rojhilat Aksoy, who was prosecuted under Article 301 of the Turkish Penal Code for the screening of the animated film “The Birth of Aurora” (2022, Dir.: Inna Sahakyan), which deals with the Armenian Genocide and for “publicly insulting the Turkish nation and state,” was held on April 6, 2026, at the Diyarbakır 22nd Criminal Court of First Instance.

According to the Media and Law Studies Association, the hearing started approximately half an hour late due to the large crowd.

The trial, which began with the identification of the defendant, continued with the prosecutor presenting his final opinion and requesting Aksoy’s punishment.

The indictment, prepared after the investigation, stated that the film “portrayed the 1915 events as genocide, characterized the rebellions of that period as the ‘just struggle of freedom fighters,’ and depicted Armenians living in the region as having their names and religions forcibly changed and being subjected to inhumane treatment.” The dialogue in the film was presented as evidence for the charges.

Attorney Fırat Yıldız stated that they did not agree with the prosecutor’s opinion and requested his client’s acquittal. Yıldız emphasized that such prosecutions restrict freedom of expression and create pressure on art.

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Yıldız said his client was not the director of the film but was only involved in the screening process, adding, “Even if he were the director, this should be considered within the scope of freedom of expression. The European Court of Human Rights has precedents on this matter. There are rulings acquitting individuals and institutions — including the Diyarbakır Bar Association — who were prosecuted for statements regarding the events of 1915.”

Following the defenses, the court ruled to acquit Rojhilat Aksoy.

Translated from: Link