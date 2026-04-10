Armenia Alliance presents socioeconomic platform

On April 8 at the Congress Hotel, the Armenia Alliance presented the socioeconomic section of its preelection program ahead of parliamentary elections.

The program was presented by National Assembly Armenia faction MP Artur Khachatryan and faction Secretary Artsvik Minasyan.

“In the late 1990s, within just a few years, Armenia began to grow rapidly as a result of economic, industrial and infrastructure changes. It grew so quickly that the World Bank called Armenia the ‘Caucasian Tiger,’” said Artur Khachatryan, noting that during those years the country recorded an average growth rate of 12% and, for the first time, experienced positive migration.

Referring to the years of Robert Kocharyan’s administration, Khachatryan said: “We have already once brought the economy out of crisis; today, the economy is once again in crisis.”

He said Armenia’s current economic growth is largely based on services and retail trade, while exports are mainly driven by gold, diamonds, mining, brandy and tobacco.

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“Where is our industrial potential? Where is the high-tech industry praised by this government? The economic growth they show is a result of debt. In eight years, Armenia’s debt has doubled, reaching $15 billion,” the MP said, adding that this burden falls on everyone, including newborns, with an average debt of $5,000 per citizen.

He stated that starting June 8, the Armenia Alliance’s policies will focus on reviving industry, creating a high-tech economy and building on competitive advantages.

Turning to agriculture, Khachatryan said, “Armenia needs a competitive and prosperous agricultural sector.”

He said that in 1998, conditions in villages were worse than in cities — collective farms had collapsed and there was neither equipment nor seed reserves — but through proper policy, rural areas were able to recover.

“Now we have gone back 25 years. With a single stroke of a pen, the Ministry of Agriculture was dismantled. More than half of our arable land is not cultivated. And yet they proudly say we imported fourth-grade wheat from Kazakhstan. This cannot continue,” he said.

The alliance’s policies will aim to increase agricultural profitability, ensure food security and improve quality of life in rural areas. “You can’t walk in a village without boots. People must remain in villages and strengthen our borders,” he said.

He said land plots are currently too small, making cultivation expensive and inefficient.

“We will promote cooperation and land consolidation while preserving ownership rights,” Khachatryan explained, adding that the state will support farmers in acquiring high-quality seeds, saplings and livestock. Since agriculture is knowledge-based, farmers will also receive advisory support.

The program includes up to 15 million drams, about $40,000, in preferential loans with zero-interest, cheaper fuel and seeds, improved water resource management and support for sales and exports. Strategic products will also be guaranteed favorable prices.

Khachatryan said the Armenia Alliance will restore the Ministry of Agriculture.

Another section of the program was presented by Artsvik Minasyan.

“The current difficult social situation is not only due to external factors or psychological conditions. It is also the result of deep social problems that this government has created and continues to reinforce. One of the causes is the clearly unequal distribution of income,” Minasyan said.

He said incomes of vulnerable groups are clearly lagging behind rising living costs.

“Not only are prices of essential food, medicine and utilities rising sharply, but property taxes and public transport fares are also increasing. Hundreds of thousands of citizens face daily difficult choices — whether to pay for heating or essential medication with their limited income,” he said.

He said eliminating social polarization is a priority and added, “The minimum wage will be aligned with the minimum living basket and will be indexed — meaning it will automatically increase each year at least in line with inflation, by law, not political will. The basic pension will increase by at least 50% and will also be indexed to inflation. During winter months, gas and electricity costs will be fully subsidized for socially vulnerable single pensioners, extremely poor families and families with children.”

Minasyan said electricity tariff policy will be revised to lower daytime rates.

“We will reduce property tax. The excessively high increase planned for 2026 will be canceled, and a luxury tax will be introduced — meaning the wealthy will pay more to ease the burden on low- and middle-income citizens. Social solidarity will be restored through fair income redistribution,” he said, adding that universal income declaration will also be abolished.

He said Armenian capital worldwide is estimated at about $400 billion, and through a proposed “multipurpose fund,” attracting just 5% of it (about $20 billion) could significantly contribute to national development.

Addressing health care, Minasyan said that while the current insurance system has created issues for both doctors and patients, the alliance plans to improve it without dismantling it.

“We are here to further strengthen family protection. Under the ‘Family Growth Model,’ income tax will decrease by an additional 2% for each child after the second,” he said.

He said years worked by taxi drivers and farmers will count toward employment experience, the penalty point system will be abolished, and the speed limit threshold for violations will be raised from 10 km/h to 15 km/h.

In closing, the faction secretary said the alliance is presenting only its minimum promises and if given a mandate, it will do more.