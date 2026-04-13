Declaration of the Diaspora Mobilization Conference

The Diaspora National Mobilization Conference took place April 11-12, 2026, in Paris, bringing together more than 150 distinguished intellectuals, political leaders, and public and community figures from Armenia, Artsakh and 26 countries across the diaspora. The conference provided a comprehensive assessment of Armenia-Diaspora relations amid ongoing national challenges and evolving geopolitical realities, highlighting the urgent need for coordinated mobilization around a unified pan-Armenian agenda.

At the opening session of the conference, welcoming remarks were delivered by His Holiness Karekin II and His Holiness Aram I, as well as by the speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh and acting president of the Republic of Artsakh, Ashot Danielyan. Best wishes for the success of the conference were also conveyed by ARF Bureau Representative Armen Rustamyan.

Following discussions on the four-point agenda, the conference adopted relevant decisions, outlined key priorities, and identified the steps to be undertaken in that direction.

1. The strategic role of the diaspora and the political agenda

The role of the diaspora in addressing the challenges facing the Armenian people holds strategic importance. Today, as Armenian statehood faces serious security threats and the foundations of national identity are being targeted, a pan-Armenian mobilization around national agendas has become imperative. The national and state interests and goals of Armenia, Artsakh, and the Armenian people are inseparable.

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At the current stage, the key priorities of the Diaspora’s political agenda are:

Strengthening Armenian statehood: Developing and implementing a comprehensive strategic program aimed at reinforcing the Republic of Armenia’s strength and security.

Recognition and reparation of the Armenian Genocide: Despite the policies pursued by the current authorities of Armenia, the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the pursuit of reparations remain imperative.

The Artsakh issue: The issue of Artsakh remains on the agenda and includes the following practical steps:

Pursuing the immediate release of prisoners of war

Protecting the rights of the people of Artsakh and internationalizing the right to collective return

Safeguarding the Armenian cultural heritage of occupied Artsakh

Providing full support to the functioning of Artsakh’s state institutions

Working to protect the civil rights and address the socioeconomic challenges of forcibly displaced Armenians from Artsakh currently residing in Armenia

2. The role of national values and the Armenian Church in preserving Armenian identity in the diaspora

Armenian identity is rooted in Armenian history, the Armenian Church, language, culture and national values, which constitute the fundamental pillars of the diaspora’s existence. In the current critical circumstances, the Armenian Church, as in the past, continues to serve not only as a spiritual anchor but also as a cornerstone of the Armenian people’s national and spiritual identity.

Condemning the campaign unleashed by the authorities of the Republic of Armenia against Armenian values and the Armenian Apostolic Church, it is necessary to take into account the following priorities:

Resistance: Any step or action directed against national identity must be met with organized and unified resistance.

Unity: Prevent division and establish strong unity around the Church.

Education and upbringing: Strengthen and expand the educational, cultural and spiritual systems of the diaspora to ensure the preservation and transmission of Armenian identity to larger numbers of future generations. Foster in the younger generation a sense of awareness of national collective interests and the will to uphold and take ownership of them.

3. Key issues and the future directions of Armenia-Diaspora relations

The national value system is the primary source of strength for the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian nation as a whole. It must serve as the indispensable foundation for shaping Armenia-Diaspora relations and the pan-Armenian agenda. Following the 44-day war, as well as the most recent war in Artsakh and the subsequent ethnic cleansing, the policies pursued by the Armenian authorities have led to deep disappointment and disillusionment among the diaspora, giving rise to concerning tendencies of internal detachment from the homeland.

The policy of the current Armenian authorities — marked by the neglect, division and disregard of the organized diaspora and its support for the homeland — is strongly condemnable. Equally concerning is the inaction of the Armenian authorities toward Armenian communities in the Middle East facing existential threats.

Accordingly, the priorities of Armenia-Diaspora relations are:

Strategic Armenia–Diaspora cooperation: Restore and elevate institutional ties with the Diaspora to a new qualitative level.

Effective mechanisms for utilizing pan-Armenian capacity and networks: Ensure the broad participation of Diaspora professionals across various state projects and sectors, with the prospect of assuming responsibilities.

Formation of a unified Armenia–Diaspora framework: Develop and implement a unified policy across political, diplomatic, economic, scientific, military-industrial, informational and educational-cultural spheres. In this context, the Diaspora’s professional potential plays a significant role in the application of Armenian soft power.

Western Armenian is endangered: The protection and development of Western Armenian requires an active role not only from the Diaspora but also from the Republic of Armenia.

Enhancing the role of the Diaspora: Initiate professional discussions on the possible models of Diaspora participation in the governance of the Republic of Armenia and in advancing pan-Armenian issues, with the aim of achieving national consensus and legal solutions within Armenia’s political system.

4. Diaspora mobilization and revitalization for pan-Armenian goals

The need for unity, strengthening and reorganization of the diaspora around pan-Armenian agendas is indisputable.

It is imperative to consolidate the diaspora around national goals, modernize Diaspora structures and overall modes of operation, foster direct cooperation between communities and consistently strengthen collective capacity. In this process of reorganization, the full engagement of youth is especially vital.

Diaspora mobilization must be carried out around strategic programs, taking into account the following priorities:

Strengthening the global Armenian nation and the Republic of Armenia as two components of one nation

Supporting the process of building a strong national state

Advancing the Armenian Cause and pan-Armenian objectives

In light of the above conclusions and outlined priorities, the Diaspora National Mobilization Conference emphasizes that, in today’s complex geopolitical environment, the vitality and strength of the diaspora are inseparably linked to the homeland.

Our unity must be anchored in enduring national values and a vision of strengthening statehood as a shared agenda. The national and state interests and goals of Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian people are inseparable.

We reject the divisive and alienating approaches adopted by the current authorities of the Republic of Armenia.

Instead, we call for the establishment of healthy, coordinated and balanced relations, which are the only guarantee for strengthening the Armenian nation and preserving Armenian statehood.

With a strong sense of national responsibility, our collective potential must serve exclusively pan-Armenian goals, ensuring a secure and guaranteed future for the Armenian people.

To this end, we emphasize the importance of the participation of all citizens of the Republic of Armenia — regardless of their place of residence — in National Assembly elections. We call on all citizens of the Republic of Armenia, including those abroad, to travel to Armenia by their own means and take part in the elections.

It is necessary to change the current authorities’ anti-national course and establish a national state-oriented path of development.