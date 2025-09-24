Community News

Community Engagement Committee of New Jersey kicks off first social event

Tvene Baronian
September 24, 2025
Members of the Community Engagement Committee of New Jersey deliver opening remarks, welcoming attendees to the inaugural event.

Ridgefield, N.J. — On September 6, 2025, the Community Engagement Committee of New Jersey, held its first social gathering at Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, bringing together community members for an evening of connection, culture and celebration. The event was sponsored by the ARF Dro Gomideh of New Jersey and organized in collaboration with sister Armenian organizations.

The program opened with welcoming remarks from committee member Madlen Kaprielian, who expressed gratitude to attendees and emphasized the importance of collective strength and unity within the Armenian community. 

Very Rev. Fr. Vache Balekjian, pastor of Sts. Vartanantz Church, offered his blessings, setting a meaningful and spiritual tone for the evening. Guests then enjoyed a light dinner while mingling, networking and sharing warm conversation. 

Following dinner, representatives of various Armenian organizations highlighted the importance of their respective missions. Alexi Medina, member of ARS Bergen Armenouhi, spoke about the role of the Nareg Armenian Saturday School and the ongoing work of the Armenian Relief Society. Floria Kasparian Keoshkerian, chairperson of Hamazkayin of New Jersey, delivered a speech on the organization’s cultural initiatives, including the Nayiri Dance Ensemble, Arekag Chorus and Levon Shant Theater. She was followed by Kevork Payassian, chairperson of Homenetmen of New Jersey, who reflected on the organization’s contributions through scouting, athletics and youth development.

The Community Engagement Committee of New Jersey

To foster deeper connections, Kaprielian led a social activity in which attendees drew random questions to answer about themselves, sparking laughter, stories and new bonds. A collective toast followed, celebrating the community’s unity and resilience. 

As the evening transitioned, music from DJ Asdour of Neptune Entertainment filled the room, and the dance floor came alive. Guests joined in spirited Armenian dances, especially the shoorch bar, which carried the night with joy and energy.

Guests socialize and dance during the Community Engagement Committee of New Jersey’s first event.

The event not only marked the Community Engagement Committee’s first official gathering, but also reaffirmed the vibrancy of Armenian life in New Jersey. By blending tradition with fellowship, the committee created a space where old friends reconnected and new friendships blossomed, setting the tone for many more gatherings to come.

Photo of Tvene Baronian

Tvene Baronian

Tvene Baronian is actively involved in the Armenian community through the Hamazkayin of New Jersey, the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF), HMEM of New Jersey and the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA). She is a dancer in the Hamazkayin Nayiri Dance Ensemble, where she also serves on the PR Committee, as a committee member and singer in the Hamazkayin Arekag Chorus and a member of the Sts. Vartanantz Church Youth Committee. Previously, she served as an executive member of the AYF of New Jersey “Arsen” chapter and as the Social Media Coordinator for the ANCA Eastern Region. With experience in marketing, public relations and social media, Tvene applies her skills to community and creative initiatives. As a passionate performer, she has performed at Carnegie Hall and continues to share her love for Armenian music, dance, writing and storytelling.

