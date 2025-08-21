In memory of Michael Manoog Kaprielian

Michael Manoog Kaprielian passed away peacefully on August 10, 2025 surrounded by family and friends. He lived his 75 years of life as a global citizen with the conviction that doors should always be opened, all cultures are to be honored, the world is to be explored and service to others is the foundation of a thriving community.

He carried his life with him in stories told, pamphlets shared and lapel and hat pins worn, reflecting the countries and organizations he championed. When Manoog arrived at a gathering—often fashionably late—he was ready to contribute in any way he could. He had an easy charm and gentle nature that could turn strangers into friends before the conversation was over.

Born and raised in Providence, Rhode Island, Manoog was the son of the late Vartkes and Elizabeth (Dolbashian) Kaprielian. He grew up in a vibrant Armenian-American household where the door was always open around the clock, welcoming people from all walks of life. This spirit of hospitality and generosity, along with his family’s deep love for the arts, community and faith were enduring pillars in his life. As a Vietnam War veteran and grandson of four Armenian Genocide survivors, Manoog was wholeheartedly committed to using his experiences to help others—as a humanitarian, advocate for mental health, feminist ally and supporter of veterans.

Manoog served in the U.S. Navy for four years and was in Vietnam from 1970 to 1971, navigating the treacherous Mekong Delta waterways to disrupt enemy supply lines. His harrowing experience, including being captured and then saved by a fellow serviceman, left an indelible mark. He was inspired to bring comfort and aid to other veterans, refugees and survivors of disasters across the globe.

After Vietnam, Manoog returned to Rhode Island College with a zest for learning and graduated Summa Cum Laude with majors in the social sciences, psychology and women’s studies. His diverse education and war experience prepared him for a remarkable career spanning various nonprofit, corporate and governmental aid organizations.

He was a tireless advocate for mental health services to communities near and far. Notably, he was a consulting psychologist for the UN in 1994, supporting USAID and Save the Children to help train medical staff in an active war zone on the Black Sea to deal with PTSD among the local population. He lectured nationally and internationally on women’s studies and domestic violence and was a featured scholar in Yerevan, invited by Armenia’s former First Lady to her inaugural international conference on women. In 1988, he flew to Armenia to provide counseling for earthquake victims and personally delivered donations and supplies on foot to stricken areas. And in 2001, he was at Ground Zero right after 9/11, helping first responders deal with the stress of recovery efforts.

His experience in Vietnam was life changing and made him a fierce proponent for veterans and refugee support. He was a founding member of the Rhode Island Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 273, serving as the Rhode Island State Council President. Manoog was enormously proud of his work with veterans, Southeast Asian refugees and many students in Rhode Island schools. He was a familiar, revered presence, marching annually in the Bristol 4th of July and Gaspee Day Parades. In 2015, he led a group of non-Armenian veterans to Times Square for the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, believing in strength through solidarity. His many articles in VVA (Vietnam Veterans of America) publications consistently highlighted the interconnectedness of diverse cultures and the need to support one another. He also bravely shared his war experiences in national and local media, including The Providence Journal, demonstrating how shared stories, even after 50 years of silence, could foster healing and recognition for veterans’ service.

Manoog was a community leader and champion of all things Armenian. He was a proud member of the Armenian Relief Society “Ani” Chapter, an organization which provides humanitarian relief to Armenians worldwide. In addition, he served on the board of directors of the Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA) and he was a member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF), the Armenian Students’ Association, Amnesty International, the Armenian Historical Association of RI (AHARI), the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) and many other Armenian organizations near and dear to his heart. He also sang in the Armenian Chorale of Rhode Island. In his younger days, he was a cook at Camp Haiastan in Franklin, Massachusetts, where thousands of children have learned about and bonded over their Armenian heritage, forming lifelong friendships.

In 1998, he met the Armenia team at the Para World Sailing Championships in Newport, Rhode Island, a world class race involving people with physical disabilities. He loved seeing this competitive outlet for those traumatically impacted by accidents and wars, and so he provided free housing, logistics support, transportation and food for the Armenia team whenever they traveled to the U.S.

Understanding that true charity begins at home, Manoog owned and operated the Ani Luxury Suites building in Wayland Square. There, he opened his doors and heart, providing fully furnished apartments and a welcoming haven to over 100 refugee families impacted by wars in Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. In 2018, he welcomed the Mulilikwa family from the Congo with open arms, later becoming a godfather to the eight children who affectionately called him Baba.

Manoog spent much of his free time at his second home, Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church, following in his father’s footsteps as a dedicated choir member and weekly bible study participant. Deeply connected to his ancestral roots, Manoog spent five years living in Yerevan, Armenia immersing himself in the culture and community. He returned to the U.S. glowing with pride, sharing stories of his travels and news of meeting long-lost relatives whose grandparents, like his, had fled the Ottoman Empire during the Armenian Genocide. His last visit to Armenia was in the fall of 2024, where he sought to help his long-time parasailing friends open a sports camp for disabled soldiers of the Second Artsakh War.

He was lovingly called Manoog Keri (“uncle” in Armenian) by his nieces, nephews and godchildren alike—and was always in attendance at their sporting events, art shows, concerts and graduations, deeply proud of their accomplishments.

To get around town, he could be seen walking, biking, taking RIPTA, Ubering, catching a ride with someone—and, very occasionally, driving his beloved 1959 MGA convertible, when he could get it running.

Manoog is survived by his siblings, Karen Pilla of Providence, George “Varky” Kaprielian of Providence, Suzanne Sosi Kaprielian of Cranston and Elyse Kaprielian (Gary Comella) of Providence. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews, Joey (Jill) Pilla, Beth (Marc) Ranaldi, Adam Kelley, Liz Kelley (Bobby Souza), Alek Comella and Ani Comella, as well as his grandnephews, Luke and Noah Souza and grandniece, Elise Ranaldi. His memory will also be cherished by legions of dear friends, near and far.

His funeral mass was held on Monday, August 18, 2025 at Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, Providence. Burial with military honors followed at North Burial Ground in Providence.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Manoog’s memory may be made to the following organizations:

Saints Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church

402 Broadway, Providence, R.I. 02909

https://stsvartanantzchurch.org/donate/

The Armenian Relief Society (Ani Chapter)

402 Broadway, Providence, R.I. 02909

Vietnam Veterans of America, Local RI Chapter 273

c/o Leo Saucier

Treasurer, VVA Chapter 273

290 John Franklin Road

Hope, R.I. 02831

Please make checks payable to: Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 273

Please add note on check: In Memory of Michael Kaprielian

Armenian Historical Association of RI (AHARI)

245 Waterman Street, Suite 204, Providence, R.I. 02906

https://ahari.clubexpress.com/