Armand “Bob” Dikranian’s lasting legacy on and off the soccer field

Armand “Bob” Dikranian is widely regarded as the coach who brought the Southern Connecticut State University (SCSU) men’s soccer team to national prominence.

After helping launch the team in 1966 and taking over as head coach in 1968, Dikranian led SCSU to 14 NCAA tournaments, achieved a record of 227-94-21 and captured the team’s first NCAA national title in 1987.

Now living in Florida, Dikranian has been recognized by numerous institutions for his contributions to the sport. His accolades include induction into the NCAA Hall of Fame, the Connecticut Soccer Hall of Fame (Inaugural Class of 1999), the University of Bridgeport Hall of Fame, the SCSU Alumni Sports Hall of Fame and the New England Soccer Hall of Fame.

In May, SCSU held a celebratory dinner in Dikranian’s honor, where approximately 400 players, friends and family members gathered to recognize his enduring legacy and remarkable achievements in the world of soccer. In light of his commemoration, the Armenian Weekly spoke with Dikranian and two key figures in his life to bring his story home.

A conversation with Coach Dikranian

Dikranian is not only a legend in college soccer but also a proud member of the Armenian American community. His story begins before he was born, when his mother fled the Armenian Genocide and immigrated to the United States.

“[My parents] struggled when they were in Armenia, but they were young at the time,” he told the Weekly. “I think they had a lot of influence on us, trying to do their best to keep the nationality alive, the religion alive.”

Growing up, Dikranian witnessed the hard work that his parents poured into establishing their place in American society. He explained that he carries his Armenian identity and Christian faith close to his heart.

“When you meet an Armenian, there’s something there—a magnetism, a feeling, between the two individuals or groups,” he observed. “Whatever little I can, I give to Armenian culture and religion. I do donate to the church.”

Dikranian also sponsors a scholarship that awards students anywhere from $250-$500 per year.

A legend at work

While in college, Dikranian studied physical education and knew early on that he wanted to pursue a career in sports. He credits his high school soccer coach, Alane Fale, for guiding him toward that path.

“I liked what [Fale] was doing. I like the fact that you could help children physically and even mentally,” he said.

When it came time to start the men’s soccer program at SCSU, Dikranian faced several challenges.

“I had to teach six courses, start a program, and at the same time, I had to coach tennis,” he explained. “So, I had two major responsibilities in recruiting and forming teams in soccer and tennis, and then teaching courses, which I had never done before.”

On top of his busy workload, Dikranian also became a father. Like most parents, he wanted to give his family the world.

“To tell you the truth, I think I didn’t do justice to my family because of all the difficulties,” he continued candidly. “There’s a lot of time that you have to spend in your office.”

Though the work never lessened, after a few years, the program took off. Through persistence and vision, Dikranian helped elevate SCSU’s standing on the national stage—breaking records and building players from the ground up.

His daughter, Susan Dikranian, said she could not be prouder to be part of his story.

To be a Dikranian

“When I was growing up, I wasn’t really a fan of soccer because my dad was gone due to soccer,” Susan told the Weekly. “As I got into my adult years, I just had such a respect for my father and what he did for the program—and how he treated his players. [He] is so humble.”

Susan believes her father’s humility is rooted in the values passed down by his parents, who came to the U.S., learned English and worked incredibly hard to build a life.

Susan remembers her childhood fondly, recalling how involved her father was, despite the demands of coaching.

“He would get up early in the morning and cook breakfast for us,” she said. “Definitely on the stricter side, but he was just a good dad all around. He was a great provider.”

This element of familial warmth extended beyond their immediate family. “We had some players stay with us—live with us for a while,” Susan added.

She believes these instances taught her the importance of looking after others and leading with compassion—values she hopes will stick through the generations.

“I think that that is carried on to me and my brother, and hopefully, to our children,” she said.

A lasting influence

Though not related by blood, Ray Reid, Dikranian’s former assistant coach, considers him like a father.

Reid played for SCSU under Dikranian before becoming his assistant coach, initially drawn in by the latter’s reputation. He held this position for six years before becoming head coach in 1989, taking over for Dikranian.

“I played in high school and then I came to Southern because I knew Coach Dikranian was such a good coach and had attracted a lot of Long Island players,” Reid said.

Though it has been decades since he played for Dikranian, Reid told the Weekly that he will never call him ‘Bob’ out of respect.

“About a year ago, I called him coach—I always called him coach—[and] he said, ‘Ray, you’re 60 years old; you can call me Bob,’” Reid explained. “And I said, ‘you’ll never be Bob to me. You were my coach when I played, you’re my coach now and you’re gonna be my coach when you die.’”

Reid believes Dikranian had this effect on most, if not all, of his players.

He described the pressure that came with taking over as head coach, but expressed deep gratitude for the solid foundation that Dikranian had built.

“He laid all the groundwork,” he reflected. “He gave me the opportunity and I ran with that—[I am] very fortunate.”

As the conversation drew to a close, Reid offered a final tribute to the coach who changed his life.

“I love him,” he said. “He’s been such a big part of my life. He affected me in so many ways, and I’m very lucky.”