FOX 11 LA celebrates Armenian Heritage Month with cultural special

LOS ANGELES — KTTV FOX 11 is marking Armenian Heritage Month with a new special that brings viewers closer to Armenia and the Armenian American community across Southern California.

This year’s broadcast features a virtual journey through Armenia, offering viewers a look at historic landmarks, traditions and everyday life. The special is hosted and reported by longtime FOX 11 anchor Araksya Karapetyan.

The Armenian travelogue at the beginning of the FOX 11 Armenian Heritage special highlights Armenia’s ancient monasteries, streets and a culture built on resilience. It also shows how affordable food and drink, safety and hospitality make Armenia an inviting destination for travelers.

“This special really opens a window into Armenia,” said Karapetyan. “You see the history, the beauty, the culture and you realize how accessible and welcoming it is for anyone thinking about going.”

The special includes an update on the Armenian American Museum in Glendale, a cultural project designed to celebrate Armenian heritage and serve as a hub for education and community. The museum’s design emphasizes connection, identity and shared history, with architects and builders working to create a space that reflects tradition and modern vision.

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“This museum is about preserving who we are and sharing it with future generations,” Karapetyan said. “It’s a place that connects our past with what comes next.”

Viewers will also meet Tro Khayalian, a mechanic-turned-artist who transforms scrap metal and discarded car parts into works of art. His creations blend Armenian identity with elements of pop culture, turning industrial materials into symbols of pride and storytelling.

Another featured voice is Dr. Andre Panossian, a Los Angeles-based plastic surgeon who leads humanitarian missions to Armenia. Specializing in pediatric reconstructive surgery, including cleft lip and palate repair, he works with organizations like Mending Kids to provide care to children in need.

The special also highlights the new TUMO Center in Los Angeles. Originally founded in Armenia, TUMO has grown into an education model focused on technology and creative learning. The program offers young people hands-on training in fields such as animation, filmmaking and coding, combining self-directed learning with mentorship in a model replicated around the world.

As part of the monthlong Armenian heritage celebration, Karapetyan welcomed the Gevorgian Dance Academy to “Good Day L.A.,” the morning show she co-anchors, for a live performance that brought traditional Armenian dance to viewers across Southern California and beyond. More Armenian guests are scheduled throughout April.

“Good Day L.A.” also featured Armenian American basketball player Gary Chivichyan, who made history as the first Armenian drafted into the NBA G League. Known for his scoring ability and international play, Chivichyan continues to build his professional career while representing Armenian athletes.

Karapetyan, a longtime voice for the community, said she was pleased that, for the first time this year, her production team shot the special on location at the Armenian American Museum.

“This is more than a broadcast. It is a chance to share who we are with the world,” she said. “All month long, we’re highlighting our music, our food, our art and the strength of more than 1 million Armenians in California.”

“I’m also incredibly proud of the team behind this,” she added. “From our newsroom to our creative services department, our videographers, editors and the entire FOX 11 management team, this was a true group effort to bring these stories to life.”

FOX 11’s Armenian Heritage Month special continues to connect audiences across Los Angeles and beyond, offering a look at a culture rooted in history and alive in the present.

The special will stream regularly on FOX 11’s website, on YouTube and on the FOX Local Los Angeles app.