Swiss-led delegation visits Washington to promote peace initiative on Nagorno-Karabakh

WASHINGTON—A high-level delegation consisting of Swiss lawmakers is in Washington, D.C. this week to present the Swiss Peace Initiative on Nagorno-Karabakh and advocate for stronger U.S. engagement in promoting justice and long-term stability in the South Caucasus.

The delegation consists of Erich Vontobel (Democratic Federal Union) and Lukas Reimann (Swiss People’s Party), Dr. John Eibner, International President of Christian Solidarity International (CSI) and Vartan Oskanian, former Foreign Minister of Armenia.

In March 2025, the Swiss Parliament passed a landmark resolution mandating the Federal Council to convene an international peace forum. This forum aims to facilitate direct dialogue—under international supervision—between Azerbaijani authorities and representatives of the displaced Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh, with the goal of negotiating a voluntary, collective and dignified return.

On July 7, the delegation met with Deputy Assistant Secretaries of State Jake McGee and Monica Ager Jacobsen at the U.S. State Department. Discussions focused on the rights of displaced Armenians and recent developments in the South Caucasus and the wider region.

The delegation will continue its meetings in Washington with Members of Congress, human rights organizations, and policy institutions to build support for the Swiss initiative and ensure the ongoing plight of the displaced population remains on the international agenda.

A congressional briefing will be held on July 8, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Rayburn House Office Building, Room 2044. Media and policy professionals are welcome to attend.

Live webcast of the Congressional briefing is available at: https://youtube.com/live/ uefOJbiSlPk