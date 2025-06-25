Swiss lawmakers to brief U.S. policymakers on Artsakh right of return

WASHINGTON—Swiss Parliamentarians Erich Vontobel and Lukas Reimann will join former Armenian Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian and Christian Solidarity International (CSI) President Dr. John Eibner for a Capitol Hill briefing on Tuesday, July 8th, spotlighting Switzerland’s international leadership in securing the safe and dignified return of Artsakh’s indigenous Armenian population. The event will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Room 2044 of the Rayburn House Office Building.

The Capitol Hill briefing follows the May 26th launch of the “Swiss Peace Initiative for Nagorno-Karabakh” in Bern, Switzerland. This initiative stems from Motion No. 24.4259, adopted by both houses of the Swiss Federal Assembly, which mandates the Swiss government to convene a peace forum to facilitate internationally mediated dialogue between Azerbaijan and representatives of the displaced Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh. The platform creates a neutral and internationally protected space to support the realization of the Artsakh Armenians’ right of return in accordance with international human rights and humanitarian law.

At the Bern launch, speakers underscored the urgency of international action following Azerbaijan’s 2023 military assault on Nagorno-Karabakh, which forcibly displaced over 120,000 Armenians from their ancestral homeland. Parliamentary leaders and experts emphasized Switzerland’s historic neutrality and humanitarian tradition as a credible foundation for leading international conflict resolution efforts.

“Our work has only just begun,” stated National Councilor Erich Vontobel, co-president of the Swiss Peace Initiative for Nagorno-Karabakh and author of the parliamentary motion. “We can’t afford to sit still; the peace forum still has to be organized.”

Among the 19 members of the cross-party Swiss parliamentary committee is National Councilor Lukas Reimann of the Swiss People’s Party, who will participate in the Capitol Hill briefing alongside his colleague Erich Vontobel. The committee includes members from across Switzerland’s political spectrum who are united in their call to support a sustainable peace process between Azerbaijan and representatives of the displaced Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In his remarks at the launch, Vartan Oskanian, former Foreign Minister of Armenia, framed the right of return in humanitarian and legal terms: “This is not a political demand. It is a human one—rooted in international law, lived trauma and moral clarity.” He added, “Peace in the region will remain out of reach, as long as these people remain uprooted.”

Dr. Eibner welcomed the formation of the Swiss committee, stating: “CSI applauds the formation of this committee. It reflects the will of Switzerland to adhere to its tradition of neutrality, humanitarianism and conflict resolution and to generate domestic and international support for the rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

The Armenian National Committee of America praised the initiative and the upcoming Capitol Hill discussion. “This Capitol Hill forum elevates international cooperation on Artsakh’s right of return,” stated Aram Hamparian, Executive Director of the ANCA. “We commend Switzerland’s principled leadership and deeply value the support of Christian Solidarity International in supporting this effort.”

Event information:

Capitol Hill Briefing—Swiss Peace Initiative for Nagorno Karabakh

Tuesday, July 8th from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Capitol Hill, Rayburn House Office Building 2044

Key stakeholders will discuss Switzerland’s global platform for talks toward the safe return of Artsakh’s Armenians to their indigenous homeland.

– Erich Vontobel, MP (Democratic Federal Union)

– Lukas Reimann, MP (Swiss People’s Party)

– Vartan Oskanian, former Foreign Minister of Armenia

– John Eibner, Internationall President of Christian Solidarity International

Members of Congress are invited to offer remarks.

More Information is available at https://swisspeacekarabakh. com/en/