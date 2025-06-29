What are psychology organizations doing today to help reduce the intense stressors in Armenia?

On June 27, 2025, this question was the central focus of a symposium convened during the annual global webinar of the Armenian American Mental Health Association (AAMHA). This one-hour panel gathered six experts from various regions—including Los Angeles, New York and Yerevan—to discuss “Increasing Cooperation Among Armenian Psychology Organizations.”

George Gharibian, a professor on the core faculty at Alliant International University and the incoming president of AAMHA, spoke about the organization’s initiatives. Since its founding in 2007, AAMHA has developed diverse programs to address the mental health needs of the global Armenian community. He highlighted AAMHA’s goals, which include improving mental health services through continuing education, advocacy, awareness-raising and partnerships with local, national and international organizations, including those based in Armenia.

Harold Takooshian, a professor of psychology at Fordham University and an officer in the Psychology Coalition at the United Nations, reviewed the history and work of the Armenian Behavioral Science Association (ABSA). Founded in 1987, ABSA now connects over 500 Armenian-American behavioral scientists across the U.S.

Jane L. Mahakian, a noted expert on aging and the founding director of Alzheimer’s Care Armenia (ACA), shared her organization’s mission. Since 2017, ACA has launched numerous innovative programs promoting healthy aging throughout Armenia. She emphasized their focus on raising awareness and providing culturally sensitive care and treatment for individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Nazeli Kirakosyan, a manager at the Armenian Spiritual Revival Foundation (ASRF), spoke about their psycho-spiritual work in post-conflict recovery. Since 2022, ASRF has helped over 500 clients from Artsakh and beyond through its evidence-based, three-step “Revive–Strive–Thrive” program. She shared the mission of their organization to provide psycho-spiritual programs for Armenian communities, specifically in post-conflict settings.

Ani Kalayjian, a professor of psychology at Columbia University and founding director of the Association for Trauma Outreach and Prevention (ATOP) MeaningfulWorld, described her organization’s trauma relief work. She has led 114 humanitarian missions in 51 countries, including Armenia, using evidence-based methods to reduce trauma after disasters.

Hrant Avanesyan, a professor and chair of the psychology department at Yerevan State University, and co-founder of the Psychology Union of Armenia (PUA) in 2022, discussed PUA’s recent initiatives. He described the organization’s efforts to establish ethical standards, develop educational programs, set licensing criteria, and foster collaboration with international psychologists and the Armenian diaspora.

A video of this one-hour symposium is now online. For any details, contact takoosh@aol.com or aamhawest@gmail.com.

This article was written by Harold Takooshian and George Gharibian.