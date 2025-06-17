Attending an Armenian school is a revolutionary act

I am going on year 30 of working in education. From starting as a lecturer in graduate school, to teaching middle school in Glendale’s public schools, to years as a high school English teacher and a master’s teacher at San Francisco State University, and now, in retirement, serving my local Armenian school—I can say with certainty that one fact remains unchanged through shifting trends: education is a revolutionary act—period.

Paulo Freire, one of the primary philosophers of 20th-century education, articulated this beautifully in Pedagogy of the Oppressed, his treatise on the practice of critical pedagogy. Freire delineates a radical vision for education as a practice of freedom rather than domination. Central to his ideology is that the oppressed must play a role in their own liberation through critical reflection and action—a lesson that deeply resonates in light of the present circumstances in our homeland and among the youth of the Diaspora.

In my critical pedagogy classes, I remember writing an essay about the revolutionary act of opening Armenian schools in the United States. Colleagues and professors were impressed that groups of Armenians (like my own father) not only had the ability to pull that off, but also established institutions like San Francisco’s Krouzian Zekarian Vasbouragan Armenian School—a dynamic, rigorous and loving ojakh that has been at the forefront of educating Armenian youth for 45 years.

A couple weeks ago, I sat at my desk as my middle schoolers discussed their reading assignment for Armenian language class. They were to read “Vartan’s Dream” from Raffi’s Khentuh (“The Fool”) and have a Socratic discussion about it in class. Looking at their faces, I remembered my father talking about this book. Published in 1881, it addressed the Russo-Turkish War of 1877-78, long before the large-scale massacres began.

In it, Raffi (Hagop Hagopian) calls for action, unity and self-reliance. In this section of the book, after witnessing the horrific crimes against Armenians, Vartan had a dream of a utopian society where Armenians lived in peace and self-sufficiency—including production of food, energy and a school. In this detailed dream sequence, Raffi illustrates Vartan in awe of this school, while acknowledging that we must transform a docile people with a revolutionary spirit.

With that thought, I had my seventh grade students at KZV Armenian School write an essay about this issue, posing the question, “Why Armenian School?” Rather than answering the question myself, let’s have these seventh graders tell you themselves with their essays, which are printed below. As Freire stated, “The oppressed must not, in seeking to regain their humanity, become oppressors of the oppressors, but rather restorers of the humanity of both.”

Thank you, Areni Arabatyan, Aleni Arslanian, Amalya Barozzo, Roman Barozzo, Mila Harmandarian, Aram Pilavdjian and Daron Sarkissian. You are the restorers of our nation’s humanity.

Support our Armenian schools.

Our School is Our Big Family

By Areni Arabatyan

There are hundreds of schools in San Francisco. All are unique, with different specializations, but KZV is one of the only Armenian schools in Northern California. Going to an Armenian school has taught me valuable skills and given me the chance to learn about my culture and religion, and how to read, write and speak the beautiful Armenian language. Attending KZV Armenian School for 10 years has been a privilege, and although I have only one more year left, I have cherished all the fond memories and important lessons. KZV offers numerous benefits, but the greatest privileges of going to an Armenian school is the community you are immersed in, the radiant language and the rich heritage.

First of all, once you are a part of the Armenian school, you are immediately connected to the San Francisco Armenian community; they take you in like an extension of a big Armenian family. Also, the school becomes your second home; the older students are like your big brothers and sisters, and the younger students are like your little siblings, as you grow together for the next decade. Moreover, KZV also brings great opportunities, such as meeting famous Armenians like the San Francisco Giants general manager Zack Minasian. Just last year, our middle school had the opportunity to Zoom with Nobel Prize winner Ardem Patapoutian. When Armenians come and visit our school, they also educate us on how Armenians have prospered and strengthened our community. In addition, these opportunities give students the chance to ask questions to see how we, too, can succeed and pursue anything.

Additionally, KZV holds a huge bazaar every year. Enormous tents are filled with loud Armenian music, the smell of sweet Armenian gata and bureg, and the joyous sound of Armenian dance performed by students and others. Throughout the bazaar, students like me also volunteer hours to help with the kids’ area. Volunteering gives us an aspect of helping our community, even if it’s not a primary role. The bazaar not only brings the Armenian community together—we also have a large number of odars, or non-Armenians, enjoy the food and music, and learn a little bit more about Armenian culture.

Language is a key component of every culture, because it gives a sense of identity. For starters, there are countless benefits of being bilingual, such as reducing the risk of dementia as well as improving cognitive functions and communication skills. These examples show how crucial and beneficial it is to be bilingual. There is not one other school in the Bay Area that teaches Armenian, so it is special to speak a language that not many people know. The Armenian alphabet has been around since 405 AD, when it was founded by Mesrob Mashdots, and since then, it has shaped our religion, cultural understanding and heritage. Not only does the Armenian language bring us together, but it also reminds us how old and special our country is. If Armenian schools like KZV did not exist, this exquisite language would not be taught, and it would slowly fade away and be forgotten. Our Armenian teacher, Digin P., always says an Armenian proverb that translates to, “The more languages you know, the more of a person you are.” In conclusion, KZV is a key force in keeping the Armenian language alive in San Francisco.

All of these examples are factors of what makes up being Armenian, but the biggest contributor is our Armenian heritage. At KZV, we learn about Armenian holidays and traditions, such as dressing up for Poon Paregentan, Armenian Christmas, jumping over a fire for Dearnuntaratch, painting eggs with onions for Easter, and countless more. These traditions and holidays, along with hanetezs, or pageants, give us the chance to celebrate and remind us of all the generations before us that celebrated the same traditions. Thus, learning these Armenian traditions can be incredibly impactful, as it helps maintain cultural identity, strengthens family connections, and fosters a deeper understanding of Armenian history and values.

During Armenian class, we learn about the Bagratuni Armenian kingdom, but we also learn about where each of our families originated and stories of how they escaped the Genocide. This gives us a sense of cultural identity and a better understanding of what our country went through to be vibrant for this long. It makes us stronger to know that if our ancestors could survive the Genocide, we could do anything.

KZV has brought advantages and opportunities to learn about our heritage, but it also offers other privileges. Our students receive a fine academic education and are admitted into the best high schools, which flow naturally into outstanding colleges. With this strong education, we are ready for the future.

Once you start attending KZV, you realize it provides the greatest privilege: you become part of a community that is like a family, while growing up surrounded by the beauty of our language and the richness of our heritage. Although there are hundreds of schools in San Francisco, KZV is the only school that can offer both Armenian and non-Armenian privileges. Finally, you find your identity once you receive your education at KZV Armenian School. Just like my title, Մեր Դպրոցը Մեր Մեծ Ընտանիքն է: “Our school is our big family.”

Our Hearth, Our Heart, Our Home

By Aleni Arslanian

Armenian culture, language and heritage are in daily learning at KZV. From the early years of preschool to graduation, students are immersed in our traditions and values. KZV stands out from other schools because of its proud Armenian heritage. It strives to provide its students with a deep connection to their cultural identity. School is arguably the most fundamental part of a person’s life that creates a well balanced-person.

That said, going to an Armenian school has helped shape my personality, my ethnic identity and my future in a way that a typical American school can’t do. I attended a public school in third grade, and I can’t help but realize how different it was from KZV. I didn’t know anyone there or feel like part of the community, and I also lacked cultural and religious education. Upon returning to KZV in fourth grade, the gap in my education began to mend as I learned about my culture and religion and acquired academic knowledge. Graduating will be a major milestone in our lives and an enlightening but sad moment as we walk through the halls for the last time and say goodbye to our younger friends. KZV Armenian School has ample benefits, like its impeccable education, a wonderful tight-knit community and its preparatory qualities for high school to ensure a successful future.

Only about 4,000 out of 75.4 million students in America go to Armenian schools; thus, the scarcity of schools that teach Armenian is why KZV is so unique. Education is a crucial element of life, and luckily, our school happens to provide an astonishing education. Our Armenian teacher is also amazing—she teaches us about our culture and history with pride and enthusiasm. We read Armenian stories like Vazrig, write and learn the language and speak our mother tongue. KZV is closely connected to our church, St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church. We have religion classes with Der Hyre, where we learn and discuss Christianity and the Bible while speaking entirely in Armenian. Moreover, KZV provides an outstanding bilingual education that you cannot find anywhere else. These are some of the reasons why my school offers an exceptional education.

KZV has a wonderful community of Armenian students, alumni, teachers and parents. I started going to this school when I was two and a half years old. My classmates and I have been in the same class for 10.5 years. Knowing my classmates’ birthdays, the sports they play, and their siblings and parents became second nature by the time I was about five. Having a small community is useful as well—when you need a ride, you can always carpool in your friend’s car to basketball games. During our yearly bazaar, the community gathers to eat mouthwatering kebabs and watch Armenian dancing. Furthermore, all the parents have fun socializing while their kids play in the game trucks, the jumpy slides and the ticket games to win prizes. One of the most exciting events our school hosts is the bazaar, and it brings our community together with delectable food and traditional dancing. This is why the community of our small school is important and one of the greatest advantages of attending KZV.

Learning high school-level Armenian in middle school is no easy feat and it is not something taught in high schools. Attending KZV is beneficial for all students because they won’t have a chance to learn the language elsewhere. Bringing your kids to KZV instead of a normal public or private school pays off because not only are you ensuring they become bilingual, but you are setting a path where they have good examples to follow and learn in a child-friendly environment. The alumni grew up in a safe learning ground, which shaped them into responsible, kindhearted adults. This is a key factor as to why it is beneficial to go to KZV Armenian School.

Eighth grade graduation makes me feel a mixture of pride, excitement and nervousness for my future; however, I have grown to feel a sense of endearment towards moving on and finding a path I can call my own. I can’t help but feel thankful to all the people who taught me everything I know, which will help me in high school. My outstanding school education has had a profound impact on me and has evidently contributed to my academic development. These are the numerous ways my life has been positively impacted by my beloved school.

The Armenian School of Wisdom and Education

By Amalya Barozzo

Out of the few unique Armenian schools in the United States, there is one extraordinary Armenian school called KZV Armenian School, which I attend. My last 10 years at KZV have been a great privilege and an opportunity to learn about my ancestors’ history—from battles fought to ancient traditions—and it is all part of the distinct culture that shapes the Armenian people. Moreover, as a second-generation member of my family, I feel that I belong at KZV. In my opinion, attending KZV was the best choice my parents could have made. In addition, KZV is filled with a wonderful community and teachers who educate us in all subjects like math, English, social studies, science and especially Armenian. KZV gives you great opportunities to learn about Armenian language, history, culture and heritage—and has a warm and welcoming community.

KZV is a unique and sophisticated school that teaches students about Armenian language and history. It is unique because we learn to speak, read and write Armenian beginning in preschool. The Armenian alphabet was established in 405 AD by Mesrob Mashdots, who wanted his people to have an alphabet of their own. KZV encourages us to speak this language so it is not forgotten. We also know many important songs in Armenian—for example, Armenia’s national anthem, Mer Hayrenik. Every two weeks, we learn about a new topic in Armenian history, such as ancient battles and historic leaders. Famous Armenian writer William Saroyan once said, “In the end, today is forever, yesterday is still today, and tomorrow is already today.” This indicates that the battles and wars we fought in the past are over, and a new chapter in life has begun. It could also mean that life is an endless cycle, with the same pattern repeating itself over and over. These are only a handful of the reasons KZV Armenian School is so special in how it teaches us about Armenian history and language.

Every year, KZV hosts a bazaar that brings the whole community together. The bazaar consists of an abundant amount of food and games, numerous small booths that sell Armenian goods and a plentiful amount of traditional Armenian dances to watch. I have countless memories with my friends and family at the bazaar—like eating three sujuk sandwiches in one day. KZV also teaches us about our old and fascinating traditions, like Paregentan, where everyone dresses up as Armenian symbols and eats delicious Armenian food. Every year on April 24, my school takes us on a field trip to Mount Davidson to honor the genocide our ancestors survived, as a symbol of how we thrived. At Mount Davidson, we sing songs and recite poems to show our respect for our country. This also benefits us by learning new songs and poems in Armenian—ones that will stick with us for the rest of our life. These are only a few ways KZV Armenian School gives us the opportunity to learn about Armenian culture and heritage.

Furthermore, KZV has a warm, welcoming community with clubs, camps and even songs that teach us about our community and people. At KZV, there are many different types of clubs, such as chess, ping-pong, math, choir and, of course, Armenian dance. At these clubs, kids learn how to do different activities while having fun and playing with their friends.

Furthermore, there are also other Armenian organizations outside of KZV, such as Homenetmen, AYC and AYF Juniors. Homenetmen is a special organization where Armenians around the world, from Lebanon to San Francisco, take part in fun activities, such as basketball or soccer. We create teams and play against each other a few times a year, usually in Fresno, Los Angeles or San Diego. Moreover, AYC (Armenian Youth Camp) is the most enjoyable camp I have ever been to, where we learn about Armenian events, cultural songs and games. What makes this camp enjoyable is that all my friends are there. We all stay in one cabin, and we get to do fun activities like Lake Day, Wacky Olympics, Dodgeball and Steal the Bacon.

Furthermore, AYF Juniors is an organization for kids, where every few weeks we gather and do fun activities, like bowling or going to Dave & Busters—to get closer to one another. In summary, these are a couple of reasons as to how KZV and the broader Armenian community provide a warm and welcoming community.

KZV Armenian School is a significant atmosphere where everyone is loving and caring towards each other. Teachers and staff try their best to make sure we succeed in life. Every morning, we start our day with a prayer and promise by reciting the Hayr Mer, followed by, “կը խոստանամ պահել մայրենի լեզուս եւ մշակոյթս,” which translates to, “I promise to remember and keep my language and my culture.” This is exactly what KZV teaches us.

The School of Power

By Roman Barozzo

Attending an Armenian school has numerous benefits—my favorite being the opportunity to master the Armenian language. My 10 years at KZV Armenian School have taught me the value and importance of keeping our traditions alive. Sending your child to an Armenian school is the best thing that could ever happen in their life. They will create strong friendships, learn from amazing teachers and, best of all, eat delectable Armenian food with their closest friends. Armenian schools work hard to provide extracurricular activities. At an Armenian school, you become one big, loving family that takes care of you no matter what. Attending this wonderful school has taught me so much about our rich Armenian culture, surrounded me with friends who became family and prepared me for my future.

One major benefit of attending an Armenian school is learning the importance of keeping our heritage strong and never forgetting our history. We learn songs, poems and amazing stories about Armenian fighters, or fedayis, who risked their lives for us. We also have daily Armenian lessons in reading, writing and history to make sure we never forget where we come from. We also are encouraged to listen to Armenian music when we do our quiet class work. My favorite composers are Komitas and Aram Khatchuturian, because their music fills me with happiness and positivity. During special occasions, we enjoy delicious Armenian food, such as khorovats and gata. In addition, we have weekly religion classes to teach us about God’s love and the importance of faith in Armenian life. All of these different parts of Armenian culture make us who we are and help guide us to who we will become.

Everyone at KZV is friendly—but more importantly, we are a family. We play games together, such as volleyball and basketball, which we have so much fun doing. We all are brothers and sisters, because we have been in the same class for 11 years and share inside jokes that nobody knows. When one of our classmates does something wrong, we all do our best to lift their mood and make them feel better. However, when one of us succeeds, we all congratulate them on what they achieved. Every classmate has a heart, and that type of friendship is priceless—because you always need someone who has your back in good times and bad.

At this amazing school, we have the nicest teachers, who help us with anything we need—even when they are tired after a long day. We read books meant for high schoolers and share special trips and events that relate to the stories. For example, we read a book called Chew on This, did a research paper on Armenian food, then went on an interactive field trip to the famous restaurant Dalida. There, the owner fed us delectable mante, sou berag and pita, and gave us a tour of their organic garden of Armenian herbs.

Attending an Armenian school will teach your child about our rich Armenian culture, surround them with close friends and prepare them for greatness in life. My memorable years of attending an Armenian school have taught me to be a humble, disciplined person and student. KZV gave me a strong foundation to build upon and prepared me to make the right choices for the future.

The Path to Cultural Enlightenment

By Mila Harmandarian

The Bay Area has hundreds of schools, but only one of them is Armenian. Attending a small school that offers the best education possible and teaches a language that is over 1,600 years old is profound. As I enter eighth grade, I remember all the exciting memories I have made with my best friends and teachers who brought the fun into teaching. KZV provides a superb education, starting from Pre-K through eighth grade, as well as after-school programs and fun activities. The many benefits of attending the only Armenian school in the Bay Area include learning our unique and complex language, exploring our diverse culture and receiving a top-tier education.

In 405 AD, Mesrob Mashdots established the Armenian alphabet, which allowed Armenians to pass on their language and culture. Our rich and ancient culture makes Armenia special. Did you know that the Ardashesian dynasty was Armenia’s first royal dynasty? Or that without Armen Garo and other strong and determined freedom fighters, we wouldn’t be here? Or that Operation Nemesis was a very important act of justice? If not, that’s probably because you did not attend an Armenian school. The stories and history that Digin P. teaches are extremely important to Armenian culture and benefit students at any age. While most schools teach the basic subjects such as math, English, science and history, KZV educates and guides their students to succeed knowing full well who we are. Furthermore, the Armenian diaspora has faced existential dilemmas and adversity, which impacted their lives in many ways. This wonderful center of learning teaches this language to all ages, so that the new generation can pass on their knowledge and never lose their identity.

Culture is a key factor that has shaped Armenian identity and heritage. While we learn about our culture during class, we are also assigned several projects, such as learning about Operation Nemesis, our ancestors’ stories during the Armenian Genocide, Artsakh and even rewriting Nonny Hogrogian’s One Fine Day in Armenian. In English class, we read books written by Armenian writers and have reached out to them, such as David Kherdian, who describes his mother’s heartbreaking experience during the Genocide. Our school connects us with the global Armenian community, welcoming visitors to share their accomplishments with students.

We also celebrate our culture. At the beginning of the year, we have a bazaar with Armenian delicacies, little shops and traditional dancing. Armenian grandmas cook those delicacies for others to enjoy and share with friends and family, and this connects us with the past. On holidays, we hold performances, and during Poon Paregentan, everybody dresses up in costumes. In class, we’ve made traditional crafts, such as the Armenian eternity symbol from clay, and Easter eggs cooked in onion skin to represent Jesus’ sacrificial blood. Armenians treasure their culture very much—if future generations don’t continue to treasure it, then it will be gone forever; hence why attending an Armenian school ensures that will never happen.

Every school teaches mandatory subjects. However, KZV teaches its own way with advanced curricula, highly educated teachers, Armenian language classes in every grade and a dedicated principal who helps anyone in need—even getting us popsicles on a hot day! The educators are kind people who prepare students very well for the future, leading generations of Armenians to become professionals in every field. Even though KZV is a small school, students flourish because of our teachers. We learn to have fun, graduate and try to make it last, because when we go to other schools, we will know that our small school made a difference. The best thing that has happened to me was KZV, and nothing can change that.

Being able to write this much about my school shows how deeply meaningful it is to me. KZV has changed me in many positive ways and has made me who I am today: an empowered Armenian, ready to make our people proud. Later on in life, I will know what changed me to become successful in the future. KZV has taught me to be myself and keep doing what needs to be done as I go on in life. As William Saroyan said, I will go out in the world with my fellow students and create “a new Armenia.”

The Excellence of Armenian Schools

By Aram Pilavdjian

«Ճանաչել զիմաստութիւն եւ զխրատ, իմանալ է զբանս հանճարոյ» means “to know wisdom and instruction and to perceive the words of instruction.” When a child goes to an Armenian school, that becomes their foundation. It can be Alex Pilibos, Krouzian Zekarian Vasgouragan or Ferrahian—the student will not only graduate with the ability to read and write in Armenian, but will have had an immersive experience as an Armenian in America. Here at KZV Armenian School, I have made unbreakable friendships, studied Armenian history and even learned I = P(1+r)^t in Mr. Sallat’s class. Three benefits of going to Armenian school are learning the amazing Armenian language, being part of our wonderful community and deepening our connection to our ancient Christian faith.

Armenian schools exist all over the world, and they all have one thing in common: teaching the ancient language of Armenian. One of the things that we learn about in Digin P.’s Armenian class is our history. We learn about the impact of the Armenian Genocide and what happened to our ancestors, and Vartan Mamigonian’s heroic battle in 451 AD. We learn about when Mesrop Mashtots invented the Armenian alphabet and translated the first sentence, «Ճանաչել զիմաստութիւն եւ զխրատ, իմանալ է զբանս հանճարոյ» into Armenian. Our teachers also educate us about how King Tigran the Great expanded the Armenian empire, and how the apostles came to Armenia and converted the land into the first world’s Christian nation. Armenian teachers show us how to read and write in the Armenian language, but they also act as our second set of Armenian parents. At the start of your journey in kindergarten, you will learn how to read and write in basic Armenian, and as you grow up, you will get more advanced. Eight years of learning Armenian every day made my classmates and me fluent. No matter which Armenian school you go to, you will learn the language, a rare trait among Diasporan Armenians today.

Another benefit of going to an Armenian school is our remarkable community. Our Armenian community and church hold many excellent events. For example, the bazaar is one of the biggest Armenian food festivals in the nation, and our church holds many religious events like Diarntaratch and Easter. These gatherings are important because they bring Armenian people together from all over the city to celebrate our cultural and religious traditions. I know almost everyone in the community. Living in the San Francisco Armenian community and going to an Armenian school, I have met Armenian people from all over the Bay Area. Being in an Armenian school is like being in a bubble—because you know all the kids and most of the parents, and that bubble always expands to include new members. Being in this amazing community is special for me because the people in it are kind and are there whenever you need them.

Perhaps the most significant opportunity that an Armenian school provides is religious instruction. The Armenian church holds many religious holidays throughout the year, such as Diarntaratch, where you go to church and jump over the fire, Sourp Khatch, and most of the holidays that other churches have, like Christmas, Palm Sunday and Easter; however, Armenian Christmas is celebrated on January 6 and not on December 25. Armenians also have something called the «Մեծ Պագ» (Lent) where you don’t eat meat for 40 days. At our school’s church, St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, we have a dynamic Der Hyre named Der Artsakh Badoyan. In fact, we have class with him every Wednesday, and he gives us a schedule to come to church and serve on the Altar. During these classes, Der Hyre teaches us why our faith is important to us and Christ’s role in our lives as teens. We even make slides and presentations about these issues. For Armenians, religion doesn’t just mean memorizing prayers but being around others who share our faith. Learning about our Armenian culture and religion is important to me, and many other people probably feel the same way.

Attending Armenian school has so many benefits, and the sad thing is that some kids don’t have access to these remarkable things that an Armenian school like KZV offers. When you attend an Armenian school, you will not only learn the amazing language of Armenian, but also be part of an excellent community with nice people, while learning about Armenian culture and religion. If I can recommend any school to someone, it would definitely be an Armenian school. After all, the first line translated into the Armenian alphabet was about learning and understanding—and every Armenian should have that benefit.

From Golden Gate to Ararat

By Daron Sarkissian

Attending Krouzian Zekarian Vasbouragan Armenian School is a blessing—and will always be. However, as the saying goes, “All good things must come to an end.” The 2025-2026 school year will be my last at KZV, because I will graduate and go to a larger, more diverse and complicated place called high school. I will cherish my last year of KZV, remembering all the great memories I’ve made since preschool, never forgetting the valuable Armenian lessons that no other middle schooler has learned in the rest of San Francisco.

For example, it is not a common occurrence for students in the Bay Area to know the creator of the first color television was Armenian, or that Armenia gained its first independence on May 28, 1918. However, going to KZV and taking Armenian class with Digin Panosian has not only taught me fun facts about my people, but how to be a better Armenian by learning about our rich history and rare, beautiful culture. Attending KZV has significant benefits: it has taught me about my rich Armenian culture, introduced me to talented and incredible teachers, and shown me that attending an Armenian School is a revolutionary act–one that my classmates and I are a part of.

Armenian culture is one of the most interesting, historical and beautiful cultures in the world, and KZV Armenian School has fully immersed me in it. My Armenian teachers and friends have made me feel like we all are one big Armenian family—and in a class of seven, it does become a big family. The fact that everybody knows each other is an immense difference from any other big Bay Area school. However, being a family is not the only thing KZV offers. The school offers top-notch education about my beautiful Armenian culture. Not many people know that the day Shushi gained freedom again was on May 9, 1991, or that the first Armenian ambassador to the U.S. was Armen Garo. The teachers here at KZV Armenian School have taught us meticulously and with care—and it is these skills that I will take with me in life.

KZV Armenian School has an arsenal of fantastic and loving teachers who sacrifice their time for our education. Moreover, a good amount of students who come here end up attending the Bay Area’s finest high schools and go on to the world’s finest colleges, like Stanford, UC Berkeley, UCLA and NYU, just to name a few. However, this is not surprising as all students who come here become successful and come back to do great things for the community as alumni. Numerous alumni send their children to this wonderful school so they can excel in life just like they did. Even my own aunt is a teacher here and sends her children to KZV. Our devoted teachers and principal would do anything for their students’ well being. Our teachers don’t only teach STEM subjects; they teach us important life lessons that will also help you excel in this world, because they genuinely care.

What some people do not understand is that going to an Armenian school is actually a revolutionary act. Coming here preserves our language, culture and community while being in the diaspora. Without Armenian schools like KZV, future generations of Armenians could grow away from their culture and language to eventually forget their identity. Moreover, this is an example of what happened after the Armenian Genocide, when a great amount of Armenians were driven out of the country and the remaining ones lost their true identity, being convinced they didn’t have any Armenian heritage. This will not occur here because we have amazing Armenian schools in the diaspora that make an effort to keep our heritage alive. The Armenian people have gone through extensive struggle to survive as a country and keep our culture. KZV is proving our grit and strength to keep our culture alive and our community active, and makes sure that our traditions and culture will continue to be remembered for generations to come. In a world where cultural identities are always at risk of being forgotten, our Armenian schools in the diaspora are a way of cultural preservation and strength in the community.

KZV Armenian School has not only meticulously educated me, but taught me the rich history of my people. With caring teachers, an incredible principal and a vibrant Armenian community, this school has the full package with a mix of education and culture, unique to the Bay Area. Being a student at KZV is like being part of a big family. Our principal always says, “KZV is your second home,” and it really is. In conclusion, KZV Armenian School has enhanced me personally, culturally and academically for me to succeed in the world and make a difference.