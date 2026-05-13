America’s oldest Armenian Church seeks founding families’ descendants

Armenian Church of Our Saviour in Worcester, recognized as America’s oldest Armenian church, is calling on descendants of its founding families — and all those whose family histories intersect with this historic parish — to reconnect with their roots as the church prepares to celebrate its 135th anniversary on November 21 and 22, 2026.

Consecrated in 1891, the church’s original sanctuary on Laurel Street was established by Armenian immigrants who came to central Massachusetts seeking opportunity and building new lives in America, many finding work in Worcester’s wire mills. At a time when Armenian communities were just beginning to take root in the United States, the parish became the first seat of the Armenian Diocese in America and helped lay the foundation for Armenian church life across the country.

As the Armenian community in Worcester grew, the parish built its current sanctuary on Salisbury Street in 1952 to serve an expanding congregation. Today, Worcester remains one of New England’s enduring centers of Armenian American life, where three Armenian churches continue to preserve faith, language, culture and community.

As part of this milestone anniversary, the church is reaching out to descendants of its founders and early parish leaders, many of whose families may now be living across the United States.

“Many Armenian American families began their journey in Worcester before putting down roots in other parts of the country,” said Steve Migridichian, a deacon of the church and member of the anniversary planning committee. “We hope this celebration will bring families back to where so many of their American stories began, while honoring the vision, sacrifice and faith of those who built this church for future generations.”

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The planning committee is especially hoping to connect with descendants of the founders and members of the committee that built the original Laurel Street church, including:

Bishop Hovsep Sarajian

Abraham Agajanian

Hamparsoom Arakelian

Minas Aroian

Krikor Bagdigian

Mardiros Bagdigian

George Mardiros

Garabed Tashjian

Z. Terzian

Kevork Avedisian

Mardiros Gujigian

Kevork Juskalian

Hovanes Krikorian

Nazar Norsigian

Bagdasar Tashjian

Kevork Tashjian

Yacoub Torosian

Hovhannes Yaghjian

Individuals who believe they may be descendants — or who know families connected to these early parish leaders — are encouraged to contact Steve Migridichian at smigridichian@dandsrealtyllp.com

The anniversary committee is also seeking photographs, documents, and personal memories connected to the life of the parish. Families are invited to share photographs from baptisms, weddings, Sunday school, ACYOA activities, choir performances, picnics, and other moments that tell the story of Armenian American life through the generations.

All are invited to join the 135th anniversary celebration on Nov. 21, 2026, as the community gathers in the church cultural hall to honor the history of a church and the story of Armenian faith, perseverance and family in America.

Details about the event will follow. On Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, a special worship service will be held at the church, presided over by Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church.