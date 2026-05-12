Announcements

Arshile Gorky exhibition at AMA extended through September 2026

Armenian Museum of AmericaMay 12, 2026Last Updated: May 12, 2026
0 1 minute read
This first exhibit of Arshile Gorky’s work in an Armenian museum includes paintings and drawings from the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Housatonic Museum of Art, Yale University Art Gallery and other lenders.

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Due to overwhelming interest and positive reviews from prominent publications such as Boston Art Review and Artscope magazine, the Armenian Museum of America (AMA) has announced the extension of “Arshile Gorky: Redrawing Community and Connections” to September 27, 2026.

The show was highlighted as a top pick by the Boston Globe and by WGBH Arts Editor Jared Bowen. 

This landmark exhibition was opened to coincide with the 100 Years of Arshile Gorky programming in the City of Watertown. Curated by Kim S. Theriault and sponsored by the JHM Charitable Foundation, the exhibition brings together works from private collectors and leading institutions including the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Housatonic Museum of Art and Yale University Art Gallery.

“Gorky’s work demonstrates an aptitude for navigating the zeitgeist of his time; through synthesizing surrealist, abstract and modernist frameworks, he formulates an approach that was increasingly his own. By tracing his artistic development alongside his personal history, Redrawing Community and Connections situates Gorky as a progenitor of Abstract Expressionism,” writes Abigail Feliciano in Boston Art Review. “Comprising generous loans from the Armenian diaspora, the exhibition reinforces that Gorky’s work has been sustained not solely by institutions, but by individuals who chose to steward his place in art history.” 

Redrawing Community and Connections explores how Gorky, who arrived in Watertown after surviving the Armenian Genocide, helped shape modern art in America while forging powerful connections rooted in resilience and belonging. “This exhibition presents a fresh lens on Gorky’s legacy, emphasizing the deep human connections that shaped his art and life,” notes Dr. Theriault.

Related Articles
Advertisement

“As the first Armenian museum to host an exhibition of Arshile Gorky’s work, we are honored to share this remarkable collection,” adds AMA president Michele M. Kolligian. “When we saw the response from our members and the art world, we made every effort to extend the exhibit so we can share this unique story with a wider audience. We are truly grateful to the lenders for supporting the extension of the show. We are proud to present these rarely seen works and to invite visitors to engage with Gorky’s story in a meaningful way.”

Tags
Armenian Museum of AmericaMay 12, 2026Last Updated: May 12, 2026
0 1 minute read
Photo of Armenian Museum of America

Armenian Museum of America

The Armenian Museum of America is the largest Armenian museum in the Diaspora. It has grown into a major repository for all forms of Armenian material culture that illustrate the creative endeavors of the Armenian people over the centuries. Today, the Museum’s collections hold more than 25,000 artifacts including 5,000 ancient and medieval Armenian coins, 1,000 stamps and maps, 30,000 books, 3,000 textiles and 180 Armenian inscribed rugs, and an extensive collection of Urartian and religious artifacts, ceramics, medieval illuminations and various other objects. The collection includes historically significant objects, including five of the Armenian Bibles printed in Amsterdam in 1666.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Related Articles

UCLA completes archive on auctioned stolen Armenian properties

May 12, 2026

SOAR Naples chapter raises $100,000 for children in Armenia

May 9, 2026

“Root and Sprout” competition connects youth through family history research

May 9, 2026

Khachkar Studios unveils a new world-class template for U.S. Armenian churches’ annual financial transparency

May 9, 2026
Back to top button