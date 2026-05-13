How basketball took Seda Gabrielyan from Armenia to Memphis

When Seda Gabrielyan first picked up a basketball in Armenia, the game was not supposed to take her this far.

There were limited gyms, few resources and even fewer girls playing the sport around her. She didn’t grow up watching Armenian women carve out paths to NCAA Division I basketball. For Gabrielyan, the game came to her outside, every day, with her cousin.

“My cousin started going to basketball practices before I did, and that got me curious,” Gabrielyan said. “We began playing outside every day, just the two of us, and that’s really what made me fall in love with the game. It became our thing.”

That childhood curiosity has now carried Gabrielyan to one of the biggest stages of her career. After beginning her college journey at New Mexico State, the Armenian guard is headed to the University of Memphis where she will continue her Division I career with the Tigers.

For Gabrielyan, the move represents more than a change of schools. It is another step in a journey built on sacrifice, national pride and the belief that Armenian girls can belong on some of the biggest basketball stages in the world.

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“I changed my direction from NMSU to Memphis, and it turned out to be a really good decision for me,” Gabrielyan said. “Memphis has a new coaching staff and a mostly new roster, and when I went there for a visit, the environment felt really positive and welcoming.”

Gabrielyan said Memphis felt like the right place to grow, improve and prepare for the next stage of her basketball career. Her family fully supported the decision, while her friends were surprised but excited to see her begin a new chapter.

That chapter is especially meaningful because of where it began.

Growing up in Armenia, Gabrielyan said basketball was not surrounded by the same infrastructure or visibility seen in other countries. Equipment was limited. Gyms were not always easy to access. Women’s basketball was still developing. Because of that, the idea of playing college basketball in the United States felt distant and, to many, still does.

“I never imagined that basketball could take me this far,” Gabrielyan said. “I didn’t have anyone to look up to who had played college basketball in the U.S., so playing at a higher level abroad didn’t even seem like a possibility for me back then.”

Her path changed with the support of family, coaches and mentors who helped her see more for herself. Gabrielyan credits her parents as her biggest supporters while also pointing to her first coach, Ara Gevorgyan, for helping shape her development on and off the court.

She also credits individual coach and mentor Artem Tavakalyan, a member of the Armenian men’s national team, with helping change the direction of her life. Tavakalyan helped create the opportunity for Gabrielyan to leave Armenia and play high school basketball in the United States.

At 16, Gabrielyan moved to Arizona by herself.

“The transition to the United States was really hard for me, not going to lie,” she said. “Everything was new — new people, a new language and a completely new culture. At first, I was a bit scared, but over time I started to adjust, enjoy the process and focus on improving myself.”

That move required maturity well beyond basketball.

Gabrielyan had to learn how to live independently, adapt to a new country and compete at a higher level, all while carrying the pressure and pride of representing Armenia.

That pride is most visible when she wears the Armenian national team jersey.

Gabrielyan still remembers the first time she was invited to play for the national team. She described it as her first major achievement in basketball. As one of the youngest players on the team, she competed alongside older players, but the moment was not defined by nerves. It was defined by pride.

“The moment I put on that jersey, knowing it wasn’t just any jersey but one that represented my whole country, it hit differently,” Gabrielyan said. “It was a proud and unforgettable moment for me.”

Playing for Armenia has taught Gabrielyan to take pride in where she comes from and understand the responsibility of competing for something bigger than herself.

Her goals with the national team are clear: to win a championship representing Armenia. She believes Armenian women’s basketball has grown significantly in recent years and can continue pushing toward stronger competitions, including EuroBasket.

“My biggest goal is to win a championship at any level while representing Armenia,” she said. “So far, I haven’t achieved that yet, but I truly believe it’s coming.”

Gabrielyan also sees the impact her journey can have beyond her own career. As one of the few Armenian women to reach Division I basketball, and now with a move to Memphis, she understands the example she can set for young girls in Armenia.

“Being the first Armenian to play Division I basketball means a lot to me,” Gabrielyan said. “I understand that I’m representing my country on a bigger stage, and I want to set an example for younger girls back home.”

For Gabrielyan, the motivation is personal. She comes from a country that is not widely known in the basketball world. She did not have many examples to follow. Now, she hopes to become one.

“When people read my story, I hope they see that I’m more than just a basketball player,” Gabrielyan said. “I want people to see my hunger to grow, my pride in representing Armenia and my desire to inspire others who come from similar backgrounds.”

Her journey is still unfolding. Memphis is the next stop, but not the final destination. Gabrielyan is still chasing consistency, bigger opportunities and the chance to help elevate Armenian women’s basketball.

But her story already carries a message larger than any single game.

“Where you come from doesn’t define where you can go,” Gabrielyan said.