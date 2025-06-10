How Maison Marom is rethinking business through culture

Over the past few months, Yerevan’s creative landscape has experienced a noticeableshift, marked by a new wave of innovative projects across multiple sectors. Behind this exciting movement is a bold new name: Maison Marom.

Founded by Mareta Gevorkyan and Olga Medelyan, Maison Marom is an international lifestyle group of companies born in Yerevan, Armenia. It develops projects at the intersection of

fashion, beauty, gastronomy, architecture and, most importantly, cultural heritage. Their mission is simple: to transform business into a form of cultural heritage. With each step, storytelling, innovation and identity converge, shaping the future of both local and global lifestyles.

With several projects underway, they blend tradition with modernity to create timeless yet meaningful experiences, uniting artists, entrepreneurs and creatives across diverse industries to foster cultural dialogue. Let’s take a look at some of their projects.

First up is Rien-à-Porter, Armenia’s first concept-driven retail and cultural hub, designed as both a marketplace and meeting point for local and international designer brands. Its e-commerce platform is already live, and the physical space is set to open later this month at 35 Pushkin Street in Yerevan.

More than just a store or online platform, Rien-à-Porter is a lifestyle concept representing a curated way of living. Positioned in the premium segment, it brings high-end international brands to Yerevan and supports a new generation of Armenian fashion designers. Names like Jhangiryan, Anahit Galatea, Varduhi Torozyan and Tashcyan are among the local talents they spotlight—designers whose work is rich in concept and complexity and deeply rooted in Armenian DNA. Crucially, Rien-à-Porter ensures that Armenian designers are showcased on equal footing with international labels, redefining what it means to shop and experience fashion in Armenia.

Next is Maróm Label, a new fashion label inspired by Armenian craft and contemporary design. Operating out of a separate office in Paris, the label brought together French designers to craft its debut collection: an outsider’s look on Armenian culture developed through close collaboration with local experts, artists and historians. While the inaugural line draws inspiration from Armenia, future collections may reflect other cultural influences. Each collection is conditional, shaped by place, perspective and collaboration. The goal is not to simply present fashion, but to synthesize cultural narratives—all carefully researched, deeply respectful and globally resonant.

Maison Marom also expands into the world of gastronomy with Melonpan—an homage to Armenian baker Hovhannes Sagoyan and his signature dessert. Melonpan is a sweet bread that marries French and Viennese pastry techniques with Japanese artistry and deep Armenian roots. With this project, Maison Marom sets the stage for a culinary journey, blending cross-cultural influences and local heritage in a series of pastry concepts and cafés—each reflecting a mission to unite culture, craft and innovation in everyday life.

They are also working on launching Gelateria by Rien-à-Porter, a culinary initiative that celebrates refined craftsmanship and cultural dialogue. Developed in collaboration with Armenian culinary professionals and Bologna’s renowned Gelato University, the specialty gelato creations, together with a curated coffee selection, will be served in Rien-à-Porter’s new physical space in Yerevan—a testament to Maison Marom’s dedication to creating sensory experiences that merge heritage, taste and contemporary style.

What ties Maison Marom’s projects together is a shared philosophy: grounding each concept in deep research and a desire to merge global expertise with local identity. From fashion to food, their mission is consistent: to present Armenian creativity at its best through thoughtfully executed concepts not yet seen in the country.

One of the most ambitious initiatives is the Maison Marom Foundation, also known as Hosq. Serving as the nonprofit arm of Maison Marom, Hosq stands out for its long-term vision and research-driven approach. At its core, Hosq is a cultural foundation committed to addressing Armenia’s deep-rooted challenges, fostering growth in the creative industry and driving innovation and cooperation among creative communities.

A key element of Hosq’s mission is the AOKS flagship project: a collaborative restoration of the historic AOKS building in Yerevan, in partnership with the Keron Foundation and Z&A Stores. This iconic space, currently undergoing revival, will become the physical home of Hosq—a creative hub that fuses cultural heritage with future-oriented programming.

Blending art, technology and science, Hosq functions as a dynamic platform for lectures, workshops, labs and potentially a large-scale art fair. Among the initiatives already launched are “The Cosmic Perspective” lecture by Jan Świerkowski; Études Labs: Experimental Performative Laboratory; a basic sound synthesis workshop by Andriesh Gandrabur; and several other thought-provoking events.

Hosq is shaping a new model for cultural development in Armenia, rooted in co-creation and sustainability. It envisions serving as a hub for events, workshops and studios—supporting talent through grants, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and driving forward-thinking research.

Through its many ventures, one thing is clear: Maison Marom is about making business a form of cultural heritage. Each initiative, whether in fashion, food or the arts, centers Armenian elements while drawing on international expertise and global perspectives. Though deeply rooted in Armenia, Maison Marom’s vision extends far beyond national borders. With offices in Yerevan and abroad, the collective aims to introduce new business models that prioritize impact, creativity and sustainability.

“Maison Marom strives to improve the quality of life in Armenia by fostering a new business ecosystem built on collaboration, heritage and innovation,” explains Inna Hovhannisyan, communications coordinator at Maison Marom.

Despite spanning various fields, all their projects fall under a unified concept of lifestyle: what we wear and consume and how we engage with culture. They recognize that culture is perceived differently by everyone, and they embrace that diversity through their work. Beyond business, they invest in the next generation by developing educational programs for children in the arts, science and pedagogy.

This emerging model offers a fresh perspective on how large-scale businesses and creative ventures can take shape in Armenia. In a landscape where culture and the arts are often sidelined in the broader business conversation, Maison Marom demonstrates that they can—and should—be central. Their innovative approach lays the groundwork for others to reimagine their own business strategies through a cultural lens.

Armenians have such a deep well of heritage to draw from—whether in fashion, food, music or technology. What remains is how we choose to frame and present that richness—first to ourselves, then to the world.