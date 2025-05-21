Lavrov’s visit to Yerevan highlights regional tensions and shifting alliances

YEREVAN—Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov held wide-ranging talks in Yerevan on May 20–21, reaffirming the strength of Armenia-Russia strategic relations and addressing a host of pressing regional and bilateral issues.

At a joint press conference following their discussions, Mirzoyan emphasized that the region’s full economic potential remains unrealized. He reiterated Armenia’s position that regional development hinges on unblocking transport routes and restoring cross-border infrastructure. “We are confident that reopening regional communications and restoring transport infrastructure will significantly boost our mutually beneficial economic partnerships,” he said.

Mirzoyan presented Armenia’s “Crossroads of Peace” initiative as a strategic vision to transform the South Caucasus into a corridor of connectivity, economic exchange and reconciliation. In his view, the initiative offers tangible benefits for all regional stakeholders and provides a viable path toward shared prosperity.

In addition to infrastructure, Mirzoyan acknowledged the importance of addressing sensitive societal issues in bilateral engagements. He drew attention to recent changes in migration patterns, underscoring the need for collaborative management to prevent adverse effects on citizens’ livelihoods and interpersonal ties. The ministers also discussed challenges related to media and stressed the need for coordinated responses to emerging issues.

Lavrov, in turn, highlighted the comprehensive scope of their talks, stating that the ministers reviewed the implementation of top-level agreements in areas such as trade and security, as well as the expansion of diplomatic presence. He confirmed that preparations are underway to open a Russian Consulate General in Kapan—a move he described as part of a broader effort to strengthen Russia’s engagement with Armenia’s southern regions.

Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s interest in enhancing interregional ties, particularly between municipalities and provinces in both countries. He announced ongoing preparations for the next Russia-Armenia Interregional Forum, which aims to deepen economic and cultural cooperation. “These practical efforts strengthen the foundation of our allied and strategic partnership,” he said.

On regional security, Lavrov expressed continued Russian support for Armenia’s active participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), noting the importance of joint defense and intelligence cooperation. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Russia’s military base in Armenia, which Lavrov described as a cornerstone of the country’s national security. Defense ties, Lavrov added, should build on the “rich experience accumulated over previous decades.”

The Armenian government announced in February that it was freezing its participation in the CSTO due to its failure to come to Armenia’s defense against Azerbaijani attacks.

The two sides also discussed regional diplomatic formats, including the “3+3” initiative involving Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, Russia and Turkey. Lavrov noted that preparations are underway for the third ministerial meeting and expressed Moscow’s support for hosting upcoming sessions in Baku and Yerevan. “We believe Armenia and Azerbaijan can reach an agreement on hosting this meeting in their respective capitals, and we are ready to facilitate that process,” he said.

In response to criticism that Russia did not adequately respond to Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenia in September 2022, Lavrov said Russia and the CSTO had proposed deploying an observation mission in response—an offer he claimed was rejected by the Armenian government in favor of a European Union observer mission. “I don’t know what you consider an appropriate response, but there was one—timely and in accordance with our allied commitments,” Lavrov said.

Turning to the status of Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh, Lavrov revisited the October 6, 2022 Prague Declaration, in which Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to resolve the issue based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, effectively recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan. Lavrov noted that this diverged from earlier understandings that the issue would be resolved through future negotiations.

He also addressed the use of Russian weapons in Azerbaijan’s attack on Artsakh in September 2023. Lavrov pointed out that Armenia had relied on Russian arms since independence, including during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war. Drawing a broader comparison, he remarked, “Russian weapons are used across the globe—even featured on Mozambique’s flag.”

Lavrov emphasized that at no point had any Armenian leader formally requested that Russia recognize Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence—reflecting the complexity of the issue and the caution exercised by successive Armenian governments in managing relations with both Russia and Azerbaijan.

Mirzoyan, meanwhile, clarified Armenia’s current geopolitical orientation, stating unequivocally, “Armenia has not applied for European Union membership, and no such negotiations are underway.” This statement appeared aimed at countering speculation about Yerevan’s foreign policy trajectory while balancing historical ties with Russia amid growing cooperation with the West.

On the day of Lavrov’s arrival, a group of activists aligned with the pro-European “For the Republic” party displayed an anti-Putin poster on Kievyan Bridge and near the Russian Embassy. The flag depicted Russian President Vladimir Putin in handcuffs with the word “killer” in Armenian, Russian and English. The protest drew swift condemnation from Russian officials.

Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, called the demonstration a “provocation” and urged Armenian authorities to act. “Those who hung insulting posters targeting President Vladimir Putin must be punished in the harshest terms,” Chepa told NEWS.ru.

Meanwhile, during a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed key aspects of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, including Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations.

Aliyev portrayed his government as the initiator of post-war negotiations, noting that Azerbaijan had proposed the initial draft of the peace treaty, which Armenia had largely accepted, albeit with certain amendments. However, Aliyev outlined two primary conditions for finalizing the agreement:

Constitutional amendments in Armenia : Aliyev insisted that Armenia revise its constitution to eliminate any territorial claims against Azerbaijan. He argued that such claims—whether explicit or implicit—undermine Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and hinder the peace process.

Dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group : Calling the group obsolete and ineffective in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Aliyev urged its formal dissolution. He emphasized that Armenia’s reluctance to accept this condition could prolong tensions and instability in the region.

Aliyev also addressed the concept of “Western Azerbaijan,” referring to parts of Armenia’s internationally recognized territory. He framed the desire of so-called “Western Azerbaijanis” to return to their ancestral lands as a matter of human rights, not territorial expansion. Aliyev criticized Armenia for portraying this issue as a threat to its sovereignty, asserting that such claims distort the true nature of the demand for return.