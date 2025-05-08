From Armenia’s fashion scene to the Big Apple: Angelina Khachaturyan’s journey in style and vision

Angelina Khachaturyan’s story is one of artistry and determination, where talent meets opportunity on an international stage. From shaping Armenia’s fashion campaigns at a young age to working with world-renowned stylists and brands in New York, her path reflects a steady ascent built on skill, creativity and adaptability.

Born and raised in Etchmiadzin, Angelina started her journey in Armenia’s creative industry at just 21, as the media director and production coordinator for Sirusho and her jewelry line Pregomesh. From styling Sirusho’s iconic “Donik” music video to coordinating standout jewelry collections like Zodiac and Sharakan, Angelina quickly became a respected name in Armenia’s fashion landscape. Her collaborations took her across borders and opened doors to a broader world of creative expression.

Eager to expand her horizons, Angelina pursued studies at Parsons School of Design in New York City. While balancing her education, she gained valuable experience interning for top brands including Lapointe and Nadine Merabi. This period refined her vision and introduced her to the fast-paced rhythm of international fashion.

Reflecting on her experience, Angelina said, “Being in a room with industry giants is an incredible learning opportunity. It’s one thing to have the chance, but it’s another to truly make the most of it. I focus on being present, assisting where I can and making their work easier. Then, when the moment comes, I step back, observe and analyze—this is where I truly grow.”

Angelina’s role in styling and production during New York Fashion Week presenting Pregomesh, solidified her standing in the industry. Her fresh perspective and sharp sense of detail earned her opportunities to work with global fashion hubs, including V Magazine. She began assisting leading stylists like Nicola Formichetti, Anna Trevelyan and Hunter Clem, styling talents such as Aubrey Plaza, Cooper Koch, Addison Rae and Alex Consani.

Her work also caught the attention of L’Official Arabia, who published her story twice under the Elevated New York Street Style feature, solidifying her place among the most promising creatives in the fashion world. The recognition was a testament to her ability to push boundaries and redefine what it means to be a fashion visionary.

“When styling my fashion stories, I feel truly free—it’s where my passion, vision and skills effortlessly align. Fashion may be an open canvas, with everyone expressing themselves as they wish, but for me, styling is about making it meaningful. I listen to the vision, then make the clothes weave that story together,” Angelina shared.

Beyond editorial projects, Angelina has embraced roles as content creator, partnering with prominent influencers like Alicia Banilivy, Katherine Sara and Hrush Achemyan. Her approach is rooted in authenticity and an innate understanding of visual storytelling, giving her work a distinct and relatable edge.

Angelina’s journey from Armenia to New York is a story of dedication, growth and creative evolution. With every project, she strikes a balance between artistry and practicality, building a body of work that resonates across audiences. Whether on the runway, in editorial campaigns or behind the scenes at major productions, Angelina continues to shape her career with purpose, leaving a lasting impression in the fashion world.